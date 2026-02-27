Open app
Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time
Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

Nine Ladies Productions
HistorySociety & Culture
Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

    Cromford: The Mill That Invented Time

    01/27/2026 | 6 mins.
    On the banks of the Derwent, Richard Arkwright built a new kind of landscape — one powered not by feudal obligation or aristocratic prestige, but by water, machinery, capital, and the disciplined management of time.

    Cromford became the first successful water-powered cotton spinning mill in the world and the prototype for the factory system. It redefined labour, reshaped community, and turned time into currency — influencing the Industrial Revolution from Derbyshire to Lancashire, New England, and beyond.

    *Hidden Derbyshire: Landscapes of Time*
    A documentary storytelling podcast about the places where history, folklore, and landscape intersect.
  • Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

    Peveril Castle: Stone, Feudalism & the View from the Edge

    01/27/2026 | 6 mins.
    High above Castleton, the ruins of Peveril Castle overlook the Hope Valley — a fortress less defined by battles than by law, revenue, and administration. Built in the aftermath of the Norman Conquest, Peveril became a centre of feudal authority: managing land, lead, markets, and justice from a vantage point designed for visibility and control.

    In this episode, we explore how Peveril Castle governed more through paperwork than warfare, how its power declined without drama, and how the Romantic age transformed a legal instrument into a picturesque ruin with one of the most commanding views in Derbyshire.

    *Hidden Derbyshire: Landscapes of Time*
    A documentary storytelling podcast about the places where history, folklore, and landscape intersect.
  • Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

    Haddon Hall: Stone, Marriage & Power

    01/22/2026 | 7 mins.
    Haddon Hall stands above the River Wye as one of England’s finest surviving medieval houses. From the Peverils to the Vernons and the Manners, the hall became a stage for marriage, inheritance, religion, decline, restoration, and romantic reinvention.

    In this episode, we explore how Haddon survived where so many great houses fell: not through war or wealth, but through neglect — entering a long sleep that preserved its medieval fabric into the modern age.

    *Hidden Derbyshire: Landscapes of Time*
    A documentary storytelling podcast about the places where history, folklore, and landscape intersect.
  • Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

    Eyam: The Village That Chose to Stay

    01/21/2026 | 7 mins.
    In 1665, the plague arrived in the Derbyshire village of Eyam inside a parcel of cloth from London. Faced with contagion, fear, and the risk of spreading disease across the region, the villagers made an extraordinary choice: they quarantined themselves for over a year, allowing the plague to burn through their own community rather than escape into the Peak District beyond.

    In this episode, we follow Eyam through its darkest year — from the first deaths to the boundary stones, the outdoor sermons, the heavy losses, and the strange mix of faith and intuition that created one of the most remarkable public health decisions in British history.

    *Hidden Derbyshire: Landscapes of Time*
    A documentary storytelling podcast about the places where history, folklore, and landscape intersect.
  • Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

    Navio: The Roman Fort in the Mist

    01/21/2026 | 7 mins.
    High above the Hope Valley lie the remains of Navio — a Roman fort built not for spectacle, but for logistics. Positioned among lead mines, roads, and rugged frontier landscapes, Navio reveals how the Roman Empire functioned at its edges: through supply chains, administrators, and auxiliary soldiers far from home.

    In this episode, we explore Rome’s quiet machinery in Derbyshire: the roads, the ore, the soldiers, the civilians, and the slow decline that turned an imperial outpost into grass.

    *Hidden Derbyshire: Landscapes of Time*
    A documentary storytelling podcast about the places where history, archaeology, and landscape intersect.
About Hidden Derbyshire - Landscapes of Time

Hidden Derbyshire is a documentary storytelling podcast exploring the places where history, folklore, and landscape intersect.Across ten episodes, we travel from prehistoric stone circles to plague villages, Norman fortresses, industrial mills, mass trespass protests, and drowned towns — uncovering how each site shaped the people who lived here, and how their stories still echo in the hills.There are no interviews, no experts, and no academic lectures. Just atmosphere, archaeology, and narrative — told on foot, in the landscape, and through time.Whether you know Derbyshire well or not at all, you’ll find something here that surprises you. Because this county isn’t just picturesque — it’s strange, it’s old, and it’s still talking.Series One: Landscapes of TimeNew episodes weekly. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.historical podcasts uk------mystery podcasts history------documentary podcast------mystery history podcast------investigation podcast uk------hiking podcasts uk------mystery podcasts
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentaryPlaces & Travel

