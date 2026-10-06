We call it the American experiment, and over the last 250 years, we've learned a lot about what's worked.....and what hasn't. So what can we learn from Americans' quest to form a more perfect union?

Join Colleen Shogan, the 11th Archivist of the United States, along with some of our nation's most prominent historians, journalists, and public servants as we go in pursuit of lessons from America's past to write the history of America's future.