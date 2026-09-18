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Yasha

Jeremy Gendelman
DocumentaryHistory
Yasha
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Yasha

    Helpers

    09/01/2026 | 38 mins.
    EPISODE 5 -- Yasha’s family shelters in an abandoned circus while enduring hard labor in the dead of winter. When his mother resolves to leave once more, another arduous journey is punctuated by the unexpected kindness of strangers and the harsh new realities that lay ahead.
    Learn more about the show and Yasha's story at www.yashashow.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @yashapodcast. If you're enjoying the series, a rating or review helps others discover it. 
    Written and produced by Jeremy Gendelman, with sound design by Carter Wogahn. 
    Questions or your own family story to share? Reach out at yashapodcast@gmail.com.
    Send us a text message
  • Yasha

    Land and Sea

    09/01/2026 | 47 mins.
    EPISODE 4 -- As the Nazis close in on the Caucasus, Yasha’s family joins thousands of evacuees at the Caspian Sea before enduring a harrowing three-month transport north. Stripped of their passports and packed into cattle cars, they grapple with hunger, separation, and their own humanity on their way to the frozen Urals.
    Learn more about the show and Yasha's story at www.yashashow.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @yashapodcast. If you're enjoying the series, a rating or review helps others discover it. 
    Written and produced by Jeremy Gendelman, with sound design by Carter Wogahn. 
    Questions or your own family story to share? Reach out at yashapodcast@gmail.com.
    Send us a text message
  • Yasha

    A Grand Society

    08/31/2026 | 36 mins.
    EPISODE 3 -- Displaced to a Soviet collective farm in the Caucasus, eleven-year-old Yasha is forced into farm labor while we contend with the absurdities of Stalin’s “utopian” system. When the family breaks from the farm in search of autonomy, Yasha confronts both culture shock and the reality that nowhere is safe.
    Learn more about the show and Yasha's story at www.yashashow.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @yashapodcast. If you're enjoying the series, a rating or review helps others discover it. 
    Written and produced by Jeremy Gendelman, with sound design by Carter Wogahn. 
    Questions or your own family story to share? Reach out at yashapodcast@gmail.com.
    Send us a text message
  • Yasha

    Rumors

    08/31/2026 | 39 mins.
    EPISODE 2 -- Reunited with his family in Petrikov, Yasha witnesses the power of rumors — Nazi massacres that compel his mother to choose to flee by barge down the Pripyat River. As their exodus begins, the last echoes of home are overshadowed by German bombers and the brutality that would soon consume those left behind.
    Learn more about the show and Yasha's story at www.yashashow.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @yashapodcast. If you're enjoying the series, a rating or review helps others discover it. 
    Written and produced by Jeremy Gendelman, with sound design by Carter Wogahn. 
    Questions or your own family story to share? Reach out at yashapodcast@gmail.com.
    Send us a text message
  • Yasha

    The World Beyond the Trees

    08/31/2026 | 38 mins.
    EPISODE 1 -- Jeremy introduces his grandfather, Yasha, and his childhood in 1930s Belarus shaped by Stalin’s famine and the sudden death of his father. We witness the moment Hitler’s invasion reaches Yasha’s world, forcing him from the streets into the forest where, briefly, the chaos of war gives way to the fragile innocence of childhood.
    Learn more about the show and Yasha's story at www.yashashow.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @yashapodcast. If you're enjoying the series, a rating or review helps others discover it. 
    Written and produced by Jeremy Gendelman, with sound design by Carter Wogahn. 
    Questions or your own family story to share? Reach out at yashapodcast@gmail.com.
    Send us a text message
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About Yasha
Experience the harrowing true story of a Jewish boy and his family's 6-year flight across the Soviet Union during World War II. When the Nazi invasion threatens their small town in Belarus, 11-year-old Yasha's mother makes a decision that will save the lives of generations to come: the decision to flee. What follows is an odyssey spanning thousands of miles across a war-torn nation, caught between Hitler's advancing forces and Stalin's iron rule. Built from testimony recorded by his grandson on an old camcorder, Yasha brings to life a childhood defined by upheaval, scarcity, and war, where growing up meant never standing still.
Podcast website
DocumentaryHistoryPersonal JournalsSociety & Culture

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