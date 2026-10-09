Misquoting Moses with Joel Baden

The Bible offers two different accounts of how the ancient Israelites took possession of the Promised Land. In the last part of Numbers and in the book of Joshua, the Israelites sweep the land in a lightning military campaign, completely destroying all the Canaanites, then apportioning the land among the Israelite tribes. But in the book of Judges, the allotment of land comes first, and it is only afterward that they attempt to take possession of it - each tribe its own land, in a much slower and less systematic process than what we just witnessed in Joshua. Also according to Judges, some of the most significant cities, including Jerusalem remained under Canaanite control.

But scholars don't think that either of these stories actually happened. So, why would Israel tell these stories about their own origins? And what can we actually know about the origins of the society who would later produce the most influential set of texts in the world? Today, we're asking all those questions.