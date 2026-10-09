Misquoting Moses with Joel Baden

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11 episodes
- The Bible offers two different accounts of how the ancient Israelites took possession of the Promised Land. In the last part of Numbers and in the book of Joshua, the Israelites sweep the land in a lightning military campaign, completely destroying all the Canaanites, then apportioning the land among the Israelite tribes. But in the book of Judges, the allotment of land comes first, and it is only afterward that they attempt to take possession of it - each tribe its own land, in a much slower and less systematic process than what we just witnessed in Joshua. Also according to Judges, some of the most significant cities, including Jerusalem remained under Canaanite control.
But scholars don't think that either of these stories actually happened. So, why would Israel tell these stories about their own origins? And what can we actually know about the origins of the society who would later produce the most influential set of texts in the world? Today, we're asking all those questions.
- For three years, the prophet Isaiah wandered naked around Jerusalem. Ezekiel lay on his left side for three hundred and ninety days, then flipped over, and lay on his right for another forty. After this stunt was over, he went on a new diet of barley cakes - cooked over cook manure. Hosea marries a prostitute and names their child "unloved". Elijah calls down fire from heaven, and Elisha makes an axe head float.
We often think of prophets as predicting the future, but this picture is of something much stranger. Today, we're investigating the role of prophecy in the Hebrew Bible, and above all, why it's so weird.
- The creation of the world out of primordial chaos. A catastrophic global flood that ends when birds confirm the re-emergence of dry land. A baby cast into the river in a basket sealed with bitumen, who would be rescued and one day become a great leader. Sound familiar? Today, we're talking about the myths even more ancient than the biblical texts, that will be suspiciously familiar to any reader of the Bible, to ask how the biblical authors adapted, borrowed from, and subverted the great myths of Mesopotamia.
- "Hear, O Israel: YHWH our God, YHWH is one." Thus begins the most important prayer in Judaism, taken directly from Deuteronomy 6:4. Rendered this way, it appears to encapsulate the monotheistic essence of Judaism. One god, one creator of the heavens and the earth, one deity to worship - that's how most readers encounter the Bible. But in antiquity, the picture was a lot more crowded. The authors of the Bible not only acknowledged the existence of other deities, but that their own communities worshipped them. Today, we're talking about the polytheism hidden in the Hebrew Bible, and how ancient Israelite religion evolved from a word of many gods into the strict monotheism we recognize today.
- There is a scene in the Gospel of Luke where Jesus walks into a synagogue in Nazareth, stands up to read, and someone hands him the scroll of Isaiah. He finds his place and begins… "The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor," and so on. I'm sure you've read it… but there's a question here that almost nobody asks: what exactly was he holding?
... Because there was no printed and bound Bible in Jesus' time.
Today we are talking about how the Hebrew Bible actually became the Hebrew Bible… and what version of that Bible Jesus would have had access to.
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About Misquoting Moses with Joel Baden
Who wrote the Hebrew Bible, when, and why? Why does it contain so many competing perspectives and why do scholars sometimes disagree about what its words originally meant? In Misquoting Moses, Yale professor Joel Baden and co-host Megan Kraege explore the surprising history, authorship, translation, and interpretation of the Hebrew Bible. Each week, they bring the questions and evidence scholars have debated for centuries out of the university and into lively, accessible conversations for anyone curious about the Bible.Podcast website
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