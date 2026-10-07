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3 episodes
- Overstimulated is the parenting podcast that proves the only way to survive family life is to laugh at it.
Hosted by comedians (and parents) Manon Mathews and Vincent Marcus, this show dives into the beautiful chaos of raising kids. From the impossible messes to the deafening noise, Manon and Vincent validate your stress while finding the humor in the madness.
Tune in to feel seen, heard, and slightly less guilty about hiding in the pantry for five minutes of silence.
- Overstimulated is the parenting podcast that proves the only way to survive family life is to laugh at it.
Hosted by comedians (and parents) Manon Mathews and Vincent Marcus, this show dives into the beautiful chaos of raising kids. From the impossible messes to the deafening noise, Manon and Vincent validate your stress while finding the humor in the madness.
Tune in to feel seen, heard, and slightly less guilty about hiding in the pantry for five minutes of silence.
- Two Comedians. One Talk Show. Zero Chill.
Overstimulated is the parenting podcast that proves the only way to survive family life is to laugh at it.
Hosted by comedians (and parents) Manon Mathews and Vincent Marcus, this show dives into the beautiful chaos of raising kids. From the impossible messes to the deafening noise, Manon and Vincent validate your stress while finding the humor in the madness.
Tune in to feel seen, heard, and slightly less guilty about hiding in the pantry for five minutes of silence.
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About Overstimulated
Two Comedians. One Talk Show. Zero Chill. Overstimulated is the parenting podcast that proves the only way to survive family life is to laugh at it. Hosted by comedians (and parents) Manon Mathews and Vincent Marcus, this show dives into the beautiful chaos of raising kids. From the impossible messes to the deafening noise, Manon and Vincent validate your stress while finding the humor in the madness. Tune in to feel seen, heard, and slightly less guilty about hiding in the pantry for five minutes of silence.Podcast website
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Overstimulated
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