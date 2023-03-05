Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

This is a weekly podcast of funny stories for kids. There are side-splitting versions of my own fractured fairy tales. Also short stories from some of my best-s... More
Available Episodes
5 of 228
Chapters 7 & 8 - The Peski Kids 5
Fin is run over by the giant potato. Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesrasprattSupport the show
5/23/2023
15:17
Chapters 5 & 6 - The Peski Kids 5, Final Mission
The President of the Country Women's Association orders the Peski Kids to fix the giant potato. And it's time to make nominations for the title of Potato Princess.Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesrasprattSupport the show
5/16/2023
23:09
Chapters 3 & 4 - The Peski Kids 5, Final Mission
Mum is spotting enemy agents all over town, Daisy Odinsdottir is nearly killed by a giant paper mache potato and the Peski Kids are summonsed by the CWA. Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesrasprattSupport the show
5/9/2023
18:50
Chapters 1 & 2 - The Peski Kids 5, Final Mission
Mum struggles to adjust to life in Currawong, another crazy festival is starting up and Joe is grieving for his favourite breakfast.Please Note: I am re-posting this episode because when I first posted it I accidentally hit the explicit content box. There is nothing inappropriate in the episode. I was just tired when I uploaded the file. It's very hard to uncheck a box once it goes out to all the different podcast directories, so I'm just posting the whole thing again. My apologies for the confusion.Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesrasprattSupport the show
5/3/2023
22:14
Chapters 27, 28 and 29 (the last three chapters) - The Peski Kids 4
This episode features the final three chapters from book 4. It wraps up the story from this book and sets up the beginning of book 5.Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesrasprattSupport the show
This is a weekly podcast of funny stories for kids. There are side-splitting versions of my own fractured fairy tales. Also short stories from some of my best-selling books, featuring characters from 'The Adventures of Nanny Piggins' and 'Friday Barnes, Girl Detective'. The stories are perfect for bedtime, long car rides or even if you're just stuck waiting a really long time at the doctor's office. They're written for 7-11 year olds but these are tales the whole family can enjoy. The silliness is ageless. I hope you enjoy listening to this as much as I enjoy recording it. After years of being a children's author, typing away in my office with only my goldfish for company, I was bursting to tell my stories out-loud and with lots of silly voices! So please - sit back, get comfy and enjoy some amazing, some silly and some just plain ludicous tales direct from my imagination to you.