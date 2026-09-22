Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

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402 episodes
- My new book FRIDAY BARNES 14, NOTHING TO LOSE came out this week so I've recorded the first two chapters for the podcast. It's a mini-mystery so even if you've never read any Friday Barnes before you'll still be able to enjoy it.
Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
Support the show
To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
- Nanny Piggins continues the story of the Trojan War. She picks up after the death of Hector, when the Amazon army turns up unexpectedly and Achilles volunteers to yet again save the day.
Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
Support the show
To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
- When Mr Wainscott turns up at Highcrest Academy to reclaim Ian, Friday is suspicious. Can she get to the bottom of it before her on again off again boyfrienemy is whisked away to the Cayman Islands?
Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
Support the show
To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
- Achilles is very upset that Hector killed his cousin, and he is determined to get revenge.
Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
Support the show
To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
- I'm a bit sick, so to give myself a chance to rest, I've recorded a classic story by Rudyard Kipling. 'The Elephant's Child' was a favourite of mine when I was little. My Mum used to read it to me. I hope you like it too.
Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
Support the show
To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
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About Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt
This is a weekly podcast of funny stories for kids. There are side-splitting versions of my own fractured fairy tales. Also short stories from some of my best-selling books, featuring characters from 'The Adventures of Nanny Piggins' and 'Friday Barnes, Girl Detective'. The stories are perfect for bedtime, long car rides or even if you're just stuck waiting a really long time at the doctor's office. They're written for 7-11 year olds but these are tales the whole family can enjoy. The silliness is ageless. I hope you enjoy listening to this as much as I enjoy recording it. After years of being a children's author, typing away in my office with only my goldfish for company, I was bursting to tell my stories out-loud and with lots of silly voices! So please - sit back, get comfy and enjoy some amazing, some silly and some just plain ludicous tales direct from my imagination to you.Podcast website
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