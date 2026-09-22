Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

I'm a bit sick, so to give myself a chance to rest, I've recorded a classic story by Rudyard Kipling. 'The Elephant's Child' was a favourite of mine when I was little. My Mum used to read it to me. I hope you like it too. Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe! Support the show To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2 To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/

Achilles is very upset that Hector killed his cousin, and he is determined to get revenge. Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe! Support the show To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2 To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/

When Mr Wainscott turns up at Highcrest Academy to reclaim Ian, Friday is suspicious. Can she get to the bottom of it before her on again off again boyfrienemy is whisked away to the Cayman Islands? Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe! Support the show To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2 To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/

Nanny Piggins continues the story of the Trojan War. She picks up after the death of Hector, when the Amazon army turns up unexpectedly and Achilles volunteers to yet again save the day. Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe! Support the show To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2 To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/

My new book FRIDAY BARNES 14, NOTHING TO LOSE came out this week so I've recorded the first two chapters for the podcast. It's a mini-mystery so even if you've never read any Friday Barnes before you'll still be able to enjoy it. Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe! Support the show To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2 To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/

About Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

About Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

About Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt