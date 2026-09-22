Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsBedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

R.A. Spratt
ArtsBooks
Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt
Latest episode

402 episodes

  • Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

    Friday Barnes and the Case of the Radioactive Hair

    09/22/2026 | 22 mins.
    My new book FRIDAY BARNES 14, NOTHING TO LOSE came out this week so I've recorded the first two chapters for the podcast. It's a mini-mystery so even if you've never read any Friday Barnes before you'll still be able to enjoy it.
    Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
    Support the show
    To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
    To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
  • Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

    'Achilles vs the Amazon Queen' as told by Nanny Piggins

    09/15/2026 | 22 mins.
    Nanny Piggins continues the story of the Trojan War. She picks up after the death of Hector, when the Amazon army turns up unexpectedly and Achilles volunteers to yet again save the day.
    Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
    Support the show
    To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
    To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
  • Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

    Friday Barnes and the Case of the Prodigal Dad

    09/08/2026 | 26 mins.
    When Mr Wainscott turns up at Highcrest Academy to reclaim Ian, Friday is suspicious. Can she get to the bottom of it before her on again off again boyfrienemy is whisked away to the Cayman Islands?
    Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
    Support the show
    To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
    To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
  • Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

    'The Revenge of Achilles' as told by Nanny Piggins

    09/01/2026 | 17 mins.
    Achilles is very upset that Hector killed his cousin, and he is determined to get revenge.

    Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
    Support the show
    To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
    To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
  • Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt

    The Elephant's Child

    08/25/2026 | 24 mins.
    I'm a bit sick, so to give myself a chance to rest, I've recorded a classic story by Rudyard Kipling. 'The Elephant's Child' was a favourite of mine when I was little. My Mum used to read it to me. I hope you like it too.
    Support the show at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    If you enjoyed the podcast please like, review and/or subscribe!
    Support the show
    To buy one of my books use this link... https://amzn.to/3sE3Ki2
    To buy me a coffee use this link... https://buymeacoffee.com/storiesraspratt
    To book a ticket to a live show use this link... https://raspratt.com/live-shows/
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt
This is a weekly podcast of funny stories for kids. There are side-splitting versions of my own fractured fairy tales. Also short stories from some of my best-selling books, featuring characters from 'The Adventures of Nanny Piggins' and 'Friday Barnes, Girl Detective'. The stories are perfect for bedtime, long car rides or even if you're just stuck waiting a really long time at the doctor's office. They're written for 7-11 year olds but these are tales the whole family can enjoy. The silliness is ageless. I hope you enjoy listening to this as much as I enjoy recording it. After years of being a children's author, typing away in my office with only my goldfish for company, I was bursting to tell my stories out-loud and with lots of silly voices! So please - sit back, get comfy and enjoy some amazing, some silly and some just plain ludicous tales direct from my imagination to you.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksComedy FictionFictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt, The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Bedtime Stories with R.A. Spratt: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.18.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/28/2026 - 4:59:01 PM
A company fromMADSACK