When princesses show up during the day with very very worn shoes and twinkles in their eyes, some people decide they need to get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile Deprecatus has flexed his Barista skills at the Old Library. A classic folk tale from the Brothers Grimm.



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Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.



Narrator: Nicola Ward

Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe

Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com