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49 episodes
- When a girl from New Jersey moves to Florida and falls in love with the ocean, one of the most impressive careers in to marine biology begins, in this true tale told by Nicola. Meanwhile, the Old Library crew did some exploring of their own.
Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.
Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.
Narrator: Nicola Ward
Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
- A little Velveteen Rabbit discovers how much of a difference love can make in the second half of this story, as told by Nicola. Deprecatus has more questions about haircuts.
Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.
Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.
Narrator: Nicola Ward
Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
- A well-loved stuffy causes a stir among the other toys. Find out why Margery Williams' story remains so iconic in today's story as told by the amazing Nicola Ward! Meanwhile, Deprecatus just came back from a haircut.
Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.
Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.
Narrator: Nicola Ward
Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
- When princesses show up during the day with very very worn shoes and twinkles in their eyes, some people decide they need to get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile Deprecatus has flexed his Barista skills at the Old Library. A classic folk tale from the Brothers Grimm.
Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.
Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.
Narrator: Nicola Ward
Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
- Join us for a classic fairy tale from Hans Christian Andersen about a contest between a flea, a grasshopper, and a frog! Meanwhile, Cap' Blunderface wants to see a cat jump at least once.
Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.
Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.
Narrator: Nicola Ward
Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
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About Stories From Now And Then
Welcome to the Old Library, where real-life cousins Captain Blunderface and Nicola the Storyteller spin classic folk tales, bedtime stories, and true stories about real-life legends. Each episode runs 10-20 minutes. Perfect for curious kids ages 5-12 and parents at bedtime, car rides, and screen-free time. New episodes every week! Want a special shoutout for your children? Message us on Instagram @storiesfromnowandthen to get a story dedication. Creators: Nicola Ward & Evan Wiebe Website: storiesfromnowandthen.com Produced by Ocorda Sound ocorda.comPodcast website
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