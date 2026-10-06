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Stories From Now And Then
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Stories From Now And Then

Nicola Ward, Evan Wiebe
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Stories From Now And Then
Latest episode

49 episodes

  • Stories From Now And Then

    Sylvia Earle - The Ocean Explorer

    10/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    When a girl from New Jersey moves to Florida and falls in love with the ocean, one of the most impressive careers in to marine biology begins, in this true tale told by Nicola. Meanwhile, the Old Library crew did some exploring of their own.

    Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.

    Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.

    Narrator: Nicola Ward
    Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
    Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
  • Stories From Now And Then

    The Velveteen Rabbit, Part 2

    09/29/2026 | 17 mins.
    A little Velveteen Rabbit discovers how much of a difference love can make in the second half of this story, as told by Nicola. Deprecatus has more questions about haircuts.

    Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.

    Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.

    Narrator: Nicola Ward
    Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
    Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
  • Stories From Now And Then

    The Velveteen Rabbit

    09/23/2026 | 15 mins.
    A well-loved stuffy causes a stir among the other toys. Find out why Margery Williams' story remains so iconic in today's story as told by the amazing Nicola Ward! Meanwhile, Deprecatus just came back from a haircut.

    Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.

    Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.

    Narrator: Nicola Ward
    Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
    Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
  • Stories From Now And Then

    The 12 Dancing Princesses

    09/15/2026 | 14 mins.
    When princesses show up during the day with very very worn shoes and twinkles in their eyes, some people decide they need to get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile Deprecatus has flexed his Barista skills at the Old Library. A classic folk tale from the Brothers Grimm.

    Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.

    Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.

    Narrator: Nicola Ward
    Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
    Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
  • Stories From Now And Then

    The Leap-Frog

    09/08/2026 | 9 mins.
    Join us for a classic fairy tale from Hans Christian Andersen about a contest between a flea, a grasshopper, and a frog! Meanwhile, Cap' Blunderface wants to see a cat jump at least once.

    Join our newsletter at storiesfromnowandthen.com, and to follow along in our colouring book, check out https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GVMQ8ZNR.

    Stories From Now and Then is a collection of wonderful fairy tales, classic works, and true stories for curious kids and thoughtful parents, brought to you by real life cousins Nicola and Evan.

    Narrator: Nicola Ward
    Captain Blunderface: Evan Wiebe
    Produced by: Ocorda Sound | ocorda.com
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About Stories From Now And Then
Welcome to the Old Library, where real-life cousins Captain Blunderface and Nicola the Storyteller spin classic folk tales, bedtime stories, and true stories about real-life legends. Each episode runs 10-20 minutes. Perfect for curious kids ages 5-12 and parents at bedtime, car rides, and screen-free time. New episodes every week! Want a special shoutout for your children? Message us on Instagram @storiesfromnowandthen to get a story dedication. Creators: Nicola Ward & Evan Wiebe Website: storiesfromnowandthen.com Produced by Ocorda Sound ocorda.com
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