Zack v. Mom: The Pot Sticker Plaintiff and the Dinner Deciding Defendant
Created and Produced and Written by Ash Beecher and Matt Fornwald
Additional Writing by Thaddeus Danquah and Ed Pokropski
Pilot Development by Ilana Millner
Voice Direction by Matt Fornwald
Recording and Sound Design by Rob Warren
Characters Voiced by Marion Toro, Barron B. Bass, Nophi Mitchell, Kevin Cutliffe, John Sartori, Tom Aglio and Ash Beecher
Child Development Consultation by Diondra K Brown
Production Support by Thaddeus Danquah
Executive Produced by Amy Kraft
Special thanks to our jurors:
Stella, Jude, Manny, Alyssa, Grant, LJ, Will, Brooklyn, Theo, Sovi, Ellie, Zack, Nate, Ever, Asher, Sebastian, Livi, Levy, Calvin, Henry, Gwen, Ever, Cyrus, Nayeli, Efuntomi, Wyatt, Arlo, and Yagiz
Show Art by Mauri Helme
Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
28:42
S2 E9: The Snack Stink
Noa v. Edmond: The Pungent Plaintiff and the Disgusted Defendant
26:55
S2 E8: The Salad Surprise
Avery v. Mom: The Pasta Passionate Plaintiff and the Dinner Destroying Defendant
26:56
S2 E7: The Flan Fan
Rosie, Livi & Mom v. Dad: The Put-off Plaintiffs and the Dessert Defendant
27:11
S2 E6: The Spoiled Snack Time
Holden & Parker v. Mom: The Pantry-Picking Plaintiffs and the Depriving Defendant
Did your mom trick you into eating spinach? Did your brother take the last cookie again? When your dinner time disputes get too hot to handle, you take them to food court.
On every hilarious episode of Food Crimes, real kids bring their real stories to the food court to get the five star representation they've hungered for and the food justice they deserve. And no matter who gets charged, it's up to kids to decide the verdict. Justice will be served, preferably with a side of fries!
Ready to jump in? Pick any episode and start listening! Great for kids ages 7 - 12.
