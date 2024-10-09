Powered by RND
Food Crimes

Podcast Food Crimes
Pinna
Did your mom trick you into eating spinach? Did your brother take the last cookie again? When your dinner time disputes get too hot to handle, you take them to ...
More
Kids & FamilyArtsFoodTrue Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • S2 E10: The Dumpling Drama
    Zack v. Mom: The Pot Sticker Plaintiff and the Dinner Deciding Defendant Created and Produced and Written by Ash Beecher and Matt Fornwald Additional Writing by Thaddeus Danquah and Ed Pokropski Pilot Development by Ilana Millner Voice Direction by Matt Fornwald Recording and Sound Design by Rob Warren Characters Voiced by Marion Toro, Barron B. Bass, Nophi Mitchell, Kevin Cutliffe, John Sartori, Tom Aglio and Ash Beecher Child Development Consultation by Diondra K Brown Production Support by Thaddeus Danquah Executive Produced by Amy Kraft Special thanks to our jurors: Stella, Jude, Manny, Alyssa, Grant, LJ, Will, Brooklyn, Theo, Sovi, Ellie, Zack, Nate, Ever, Asher, Sebastian, Livi, Levy, Calvin, Henry, Gwen, Ever, Cyrus, Nayeli, Efuntomi, Wyatt, Arlo, and Yagiz Show Art by Mauri Helme Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
    --------  
    28:42
  • S2 E9: The Snack Stink
    Noa v. Edmond: The Pungent Plaintiff and the Disgusted Defendant Created and Produced and Written by Ash Beecher and Matt Fornwald Additional Writing by Thaddeus Danquah and Ed Pokropski Pilot Development by Ilana Millner Voice Direction by Matt Fornwald Recording and Sound Design by Rob Warren Characters Voiced by Marion Toro, Barron B. Bass, Nophi Mitchell, Kevin Cutliffe, John Sartori, Tom Aglio and Ash Beecher Child Development Consultation by Diondra K Brown Production Support by Thaddeus Danquah Executive Produced by Amy Kraft Special thanks to our jurors: Stella, Jude, Manny, Alyssa, Grant, LJ, Will, Brooklyn, Theo, Sovi, Ellie, Zack, Nate, Ever, Asher, Sebastian, Livi, Levy, Calvin, Henry, Gwen, Ever, Cyrus, Nayeli, Efuntomi, Wyatt, Arlo, and Yagiz Show Art by Mauri Helme Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
    --------  
    26:55
  • S2 E8: The Salad Surprise
    Avery v. Mom: The Pasta Passionate Plaintiff and the Dinner Destroying Defendant Created and Produced and Written by Ash Beecher and Matt Fornwald Additional Writing by Thaddeus Danquah and Ed Pokropski Pilot Development by Ilana Millner Voice Direction by Matt Fornwald Recording and Sound Design by Rob Warren Characters Voiced by Marion Toro, Barron B. Bass, Nophi Mitchell, Kevin Cutliffe, John Sartori, Tom Aglio and Ash Beecher Child Development Consultation by Diondra K Brown Production Support by Thaddeus Danquah Executive Produced by Amy Kraft Special thanks to our jurors: Stella, Jude, Manny, Alyssa, Grant, LJ, Will, Brooklyn, Theo, Sovi, Ellie, Zack, Nate, Ever, Asher, Sebastian, Livi, Levy, Calvin, Henry, Gwen, Ever, Cyrus, Nayeli, Efuntomi, Wyatt, Arlo, and Yagiz Show Art by Mauri Helme Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
    --------  
    26:56
  • S2 E7: The Flan Fan
    Rosie, Livi & Mom v. Dad: The Put-off Plaintiffs and the Dessert Defendant Created and Produced and Written by Ash Beecher and Matt Fornwald Additional Writing by Thaddeus Danquah and Ed Pokropski Pilot Development by Ilana Millner Voice Direction by Matt Fornwald Recording and Sound Design by Rob Warren Characters Voiced by Marion Toro, Barron B. Bass, Nophi Mitchell, Kevin Cutliffe, John Sartori, Tom Aglio and Ash Beecher Child Development Consultation by Diondra K Brown Production Support by Thaddeus Danquah Executive Produced by Amy Kraft Special thanks to our jurors: Stella, Jude, Manny, Alyssa, Grant, LJ, Will, Brooklyn, Theo, Sovi, Ellie, Zack, Nate, Ever, Asher, Sebastian, Livi, Levy, Calvin, Henry, Gwen, Ever, Cyrus, Nayeli, Efuntomi, Wyatt, Arlo, and Yagiz Show Art by Mauri Helme Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
    --------  
    27:11
  • S2 E6: The Spoiled Snack Time
    Holden & Parker v. Mom: The Pantry-Picking Plaintiffs and the Depriving Defendant Created and Produced and Written by Ash Beecher and Matt Fornwald Additional Writing by Thaddeus Danquah and Ed Pokropski Pilot Development by Ilana Millner Voice Direction by Matt Fornwald Recording and Sound Design by Rob Warren Characters Voiced by Marion Toro, Barron B. Bass, Nophi Mitchell, Kevin Cutliffe, John Sartori, Tom Aglio and Ash Beecher Child Development Consultation by Diondra K Brown Production Support by Thaddeus Danquah Executive Produced by Amy Kraft Special thanks to our jurors: Stella, Jude, Manny, Alyssa, Grant, LJ, Will, Brooklyn, Theo, Sovi, Ellie, Zack, Nate, Ever, Asher, Sebastian, Livi, Levy, Calvin, Henry, Gwen, Ever, Cyrus, Nayeli, Efuntomi, Wyatt, Arlo, and Yagiz Show Art by Mauri Helme Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
    --------  
    21:44

About Food Crimes

Did your mom trick you into eating spinach? Did your brother take the last cookie again? When your dinner time disputes get too hot to handle, you take them to food court. On every hilarious episode of Food Crimes, real kids bring their real stories to the food court to get the five star representation they've hungered for and the food justice they deserve. And no matter who gets charged, it's up to kids to decide the verdict. Justice will be served, preferably with a side of fries! Ready to jump in? Pick any episode and start listening! Great for kids ages 7 - 12. Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
