Animal Tales: The Kids' Story Podcast

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676 episodes
- Here’s a taster of our new Premium-only story.
To hear it in full, please join our Premium Subscription service.
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber
You can now enjoy Animal Tales by becoming a Premium Subscriber. This gets you:
All episodes in our catalogue advert free
Bonus Premium-only episodes (every Friday) which will never be used on the main podcast
We guarantee to use one of your animal suggestions in a story
You can sign up through Apple Podcasts or through Supercast and there are both monthly and yearly plans available.
You can find more Animal Tales at www.animaltales.uk
A Note About The Adverts
In order to allow us to make these stories we offer a premium subscription and run adverts. The adverts are not chosen by us, but played automatically depending on the platform you listen through (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc) and the country you live in. The adverts may even be different if you listen to the story twice.
We have had a handful of instances where an advert has played that is not suitable for a family audience, despite the podcast clearly being labelled for children. If you’re concerned about an advert you hear, please contact the platform you are listening to directly. Spotify, in particular, has proven problematic in the past, for both inappropriate adverts and the volume at which the adverts play. If you find this happening, please let Spotify know via their Facebook customer care page.
As creators, we want your child’s experience to be a pleasurable one. Running adverts is necessary to allow us to operate, but please do consider the premium subscription service as an alternative – it’s advert free.
- Two pest controllers are called to a village in Ancient Greece and are asked to deal with a scorpion problem.
Written especially for this podcast by Simon.
If you enjoyed this story, please do leave us a review.
And, if you'd like to suggest an animal for a future Animal Tales story, you can do so by emailing podcast@animaltales.uk. We would love to hear from you.
Animal Tales Books!
Collections of Animal Tales children’s stories are available to buy exclusively at Amazon. Simply search for Animal Tales Short Stories or follow this link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CLJQZ9C9?binding=paperback&ref=dbs_dp_sirpi
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber
You can now enjoy Animal Tales by becoming a Premium Subscriber. This gets you:
All episodes in our catalogue advert-free
Bonus Premium-only episodes (one per week) which will never be used on the main podcast
We guarantee to use one of your animal suggestions in a story
You can sign up through Apple Podcasts or through Supercast and there are both monthly and yearly plans available.
Discover a brand new story every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – just for you!
You can find more Animal Tales at www.animaltales.uk
A Note About The Adverts
In order to allow us to make these stories we offer a premium subscription and run adverts. The adverts are not chosen by us, but played automatically depending on the platform you listen through (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc) and the country you live in. The adverts may even be different if you listen to the story twice.
We have had a handful of instances where an advert has played that is not suitable for a family audience, despite the podcast clearly being labelled for children. If you’re concerned about an advert you hear, please contact the platform you are listening to directly. Spotify, in particular, has proven problematic in the past, for both inappropriate adverts and the volume at which the adverts play. If you find this happening, please let Spotify know via their Facebook customer care page.
As creators, we want your child’s experience to be a pleasurable one. Running adverts is necessary to allow us to operate, but please do consider the premium subscription service as an alternative – it’s advert free.
- When a golden retriever puppy feels left out because she doesn't have an imaginary friend she sets off to get herself one.
Written especially for this podcast by Alice.
If you enjoyed this story, please do leave us a review.
And, if you'd like to suggest an animal for a future Animal Tales story, you can do so by emailing podcast@animaltales.uk. We would love to hear from you.
Animal Tales Books!
Collections of Animal Tales children’s stories are available to buy exclusively at Amazon. Simply search for Animal Tales Short Stories or follow this link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CLJQZ9C9?binding=paperback&ref=dbs_dp_sirpi
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber
You can now enjoy Animal Tales by becoming a Premium Subscriber. This gets you:
All episodes in our catalogue advert-free
Bonus Premium-only episodes (one per week) which will never be used on the main podcast
We guarantee to use one of your animal suggestions in a story
You can sign up through Apple Podcasts or through Supercast and there are both monthly and yearly plans available.
Discover a brand new story every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – just for you!
You can find more Animal Tales at www.animaltales.uk
A Note About The Adverts
In order to allow us to make these stories we offer a premium subscription and run adverts. The adverts are not chosen by us, but played automatically depending on the platform you listen through (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc) and the country you live in. The adverts may even be different if you listen to the story twice.
We have had a handful of instances where an advert has played that is not suitable for a family audience, despite the podcast clearly being labelled for children. If you’re concerned about an advert you hear, please contact the platform you are listening to directly. Spotify, in particular, has proven problematic in the past, for both inappropriate adverts and the volume at which the adverts play. If you find this happening, please let Spotify know via their Facebook customer care page.
As creators, we want your child’s experience to be a pleasurable one. Running adverts is necessary to allow us to operate, but please do consider the premium subscription service as an alternative – it’s advert free.
- Here’s a taster of our new Premium-only story.
To hear it in full, please join our Premium Subscription service.
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber
You can now enjoy Animal Tales by becoming a Premium Subscriber. This gets you:
All episodes in our catalogue advert free
Bonus Premium-only episodes (every Friday) which will never be used on the main podcast
We guarantee to use one of your animal suggestions in a story
You can sign up through Apple Podcasts or through Supercast and there are both monthly and yearly plans available.
You can find more Animal Tales at www.animaltales.uk
A Note About The Adverts
In order to allow us to make these stories we offer a premium subscription and run adverts. The adverts are not chosen by us, but played automatically depending on the platform you listen through (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc) and the country you live in. The adverts may even be different if you listen to the story twice.
We have had a handful of instances where an advert has played that is not suitable for a family audience, despite the podcast clearly being labelled for children. If you’re concerned about an advert you hear, please contact the platform you are listening to directly. Spotify, in particular, has proven problematic in the past, for both inappropriate adverts and the volume at which the adverts play. If you find this happening, please let Spotify know via their Facebook customer care page.
As creators, we want your child’s experience to be a pleasurable one. Running adverts is necessary to allow us to operate, but please do consider the premium subscription service as an alternative – it’s advert free.
- Penelope doesn't enjoy doing chores, but could the small, fluffy dragon she finds in her bedroom be the answer to her problems?
Written especially for this podcast by Alice.
If you enjoyed this story, please do leave us a review.
And, if you'd like to suggest an animal for a future Animal Tales story, you can do so by emailing podcast@animaltales.uk. We would love to hear from you.
Animal Tales Books!
Collections of Animal Tales children’s stories are available to buy exclusively at Amazon. Simply search for Animal Tales Short Stories or follow this link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CLJQZ9C9?binding=paperback&ref=dbs_dp_sirpi
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber
You can now enjoy Animal Tales by becoming a Premium Subscriber. This gets you:
All episodes in our catalogue advert-free
Bonus Premium-only episodes (one per week) which will never be used on the main podcast
We guarantee to use one of your animal suggestions in a story
You can sign up through Apple Podcasts or through Supercast and there are both monthly and yearly plans available.
Discover a brand new story every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – just for you!
You can find more Animal Tales at www.animaltales.uk
A Note About The Adverts
In order to allow us to make these stories we offer a premium subscription and run adverts. The adverts are not chosen by us, but played automatically depending on the platform you listen through (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc) and the country you live in. The adverts may even be different if you listen to the story twice.
We have had a handful of instances where an advert has played that is not suitable for a family audience, despite the podcast clearly being labelled for children. If you’re concerned about an advert you hear, please contact the platform you are listening to directly. Spotify, in particular, has proven problematic in the past, for both inappropriate adverts and the volume at which the adverts play. If you find this happening, please let Spotify know via their Facebook customer care page.
As creators, we want your child’s experience to be a pleasurable one. Running adverts is necessary to allow us to operate, but please do consider the premium subscription service as an alternative – it’s advert free.
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About Animal Tales: The Kids' Story Podcast
Over 500 original short stories for kids and every one is AI free! Welcome to Animal Tales, where YOU get to suggest what animals appear in each story. All our short stories are written by Alice or Simon especially for the Animal Tales podcast, and read by me, Josephine. From jungle critters to farm animals, from dinosaurs to dodos, and from unicorns to extraordinary mythical beasts, you can find them all at Animal Tales. With three new stories added every week, they're perfect for car journeys or bedtime – you can even suggest an animal you'd like to hear a story about! Our stories are calm but fun, where kindness and thoughtfulness are often the backbone to each tale. And they're educational too, with informative animal facts after the story about the creatures featured. We've written stories especially for childen across the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa, Denmark, Netherlands, France, Singapore, and many more – even the Cook Islands in the middle of the Pacific ocean! We love that our stories are enjoyed by so many children and their families every week, all across the globe.Become a PREMIUM SubscriberYou can now enjoy Animal Tales by becoming a Premium Subscriber. This gets you:All episodes in our catalogue advert freeBonus Premium-only episodes (one per week) which will never be used on the main podcastWe guarantee to use one of your animal suggestions in a storyYou can sign up through Apple Podcasts or through Supercast and there are both monthly and yearly plans available.And remember, we don't use any AI for any of our stories and graphics. Everything is created by Alice and Simon, and read by Josephine. Find out more about us at www.animaltales.ukSo sit back, relax, and we'll begin...Podcast website
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Animal Tales: The Kids' Story Podcast
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