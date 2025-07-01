Meg Medina, author of Graciela in the Abyss (Candlewick), joins Matthew to talk about how every author reveals themselves through their work. Visit Meg Medina online at megmedina.com For a full transcript, episode takeaways, quotes, and more, visit DeepCast.fm and search “The Children’s Book Podcast” or click on the link in the show notes. Learn more about the Highlights Foundation and their upcoming programs by visiting www.highlightsfoundation.org. Our podcast logo was created by Duke Stebbins (https://stebs.design/). Our music is by Podington Bear. Podcast hosting by Libsyn. You can support the show and buy me a coffee at matthewcwinner.com or by clicking the link in the show notes. Be well. And read on.
33:25
33:25
What Gives David Bowles Hope
David Bowles, author of The Hero Twins and the Magic of Song (Cinco Puntos Press) shares what is giving him hope today: the certainty that, no matter what happens, our stories will survive. This is a new miniseries of indefinite length in which I invite my friends from the kidlit community to share what is giving them hope today.
3:50
3:50
25 Years of Because of Winn-Dixie with Kate DiCamillo
Kate DiCamillo, author of Because of Winn-Dixie (Candlewick), joins Matthew to talk about Kate's story of family, friendship, and forgiveness. Visit Kate DiCamillo online at www.katedicamillo.com
27:21
27:21
Feeling Seen with Rob Costello
Rob Costello, author of An Ugly World for Beautiful Boys (Lethe Press), joins Matthew to talk about the burden of secrets and a character who believes he deserves to suffer. Visit Rob Costello online at www.cloudbusterpress.com Other helpful links: Rob Costello at the Highlights Foundation The Whole Novel Workshop: An In-Person Retreat for Novelists (October at the Highlights Foundation) with I.W. Gregorio, Nancy Werlin, Janae Marks, Erin Entrada Kelly, Ernesto Cisneros, Nicole Valentine, Sarah Aronson, Sharon G. Flake, and Nora Shalaway Carpenter
38:45
38:45
What Gives Menachem Weinreb Hope
Menachem Weinreb (The Good Dybbuk) shares what is giving him hope today: That no matter where you come from, you can still become the person you're meant to be. This is a new miniseries of indefinite length in which I invite my friends from the kidlit community to share what is giving them hope today.
