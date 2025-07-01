What Gives David Bowles Hope

David Bowles, author of The Hero Twins and the Magic of Song (Cinco Puntos Press) shares what is giving him hope today: the certainty that, no matter what happens, our stories will survive. This is a new miniseries of indefinite length in which I invite my friends from the kidlit community to share what is giving them hope today. For a full transcript, episode takeaways, quotes, and more, visit DeepCast.fm and search “The Children’s Book Podcast” or click on the link in the show notes. Learn more about the Highlights Foundation and their upcoming programs by visiting www.highlightsfoundation.org. Learn more about Lee & Low Books and their upcoming releases by visiting www.leeandlow.com. Our podcast logo was created by Duke Stebbins (https://stebs.design/). Our music is by Podington Bear. Podcast hosting by Libsyn. You can support the show and buy me a coffee at matthewcwinner.com or by clicking the link in the show notes. Be well. Read on. And don’t lose hope.