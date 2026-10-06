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15 episodes
- This ancient Chinese parable teaches a powerful lesson about jumping to conclusions, making snap judgments, and putting the cart before the horse!
🦁Time for you to ROAR!
At the top of our episode, we heard from our forbearing League of Lions member, Patience.
***How did you practice patience this week?***
Were you stuck in a slow-moving checkout line at the store, but you managed to wait it out? Maybe you drew the coolest bicycle ever, but when you went to show your grown-up, you had to wait for them to finish talking to a neighbor or chatting on the phone. Perhaps you were planning to play outside, but then you had to wait out the surprise storm that rolled in!
Share your patience story with us, and you could be featured on Lions and Legends!
Grown-ups: record a 30-second voice memo of your kiddo describing how they practiced patience, then email the audio to info@lionsandlegends.org.
🦁Thanks for being part of the Lions and Legends pride! We invite you to:
Sign up for our League of Lions membership club here!
Nab your Lions and Legends merch here!
Find our live events here!
Join our mailing list here!
Join our communities on Instagram and Facebook!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Episode Credits:
Story & Narration: Rebecca Sheir
Music & Sound Design: Eric Shimelonis
Voice Actors: Evan Casey, Feodor Chin, Paul Dateh, Shiyanbade Animashaun
- Why don’t basenjis bark? Find out in this Nyanga myth from the Congo in central Africa, about a dog who defies a deity and changes hound history forever.
🦁Time for you to ROAR!
At the start of our episode, we spent a moment with our inquisitive League of Lions member, Curiosity.
***How did you practice curiosity this week?***
Maybe you uncovered a fascinating fact in a book, you stopped to examine a cool bug or bird, or you finally figured out how that mysterious gadget in your house actually works!
Share your curiosity story with us, and you could be featured on Lions and Legends!
Grown-ups: record a 30-second voice memo of your kiddo describing how they practiced curiosity, then email the audio to info@lionsandlegends.org.
🦁Thanks for being part of the Lions and Legends pride! We invite you to:
Sign up for our League of Lions membership club here!
Nab your Lions and Legends merch here!
Find our live events here!
Join our mailing list here!
Join our communities on Instagram and Facebook!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Episode Credits:
Story & Narration: Rebecca Sheir
Music & Sound Design: Eric Shimelonis
Voice Actors: Kevin Corbett, Zaki Hamid, Erika Rose, Mike Smith, Dawn Ursula
- A wise trickster teaches a funny lesson on fairness in this Turkish tale about a hard-working woodcutter and a hard-grunting farmer!
🦁Time for you to ROAR!
Nasruddin made an important point about the importance of integrity: telling the truth, keeping your word, and otherwise doing the right thing.
***How did you show integrity this week?***
Did you congratulate the winning team, instead of making excuses or stomping away? Maybe you found a fun toy at the library, and gave it to the lost and found instead of putting it in your pocket. Perhaps you counted all the way to twenty during hide-and-seek without peeking through your fingers!
Share your integrity story with us, and you could be featured on Lions and Legends!
Grown-ups: record a 30-second voice memo of your kiddo describing how they practiced integrity, then email the audio to info@lionsandlegends.org.
🦁Thanks for being part of the Lions and Legends pride! We invite you to:
Join our mailing list here!
Find our live events here!
Nab your Lions and Legends merch here!
Sign up for our League of Lions membership club here!
Join our communities on Instagram and Facebook!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Episode Credits:
Story & Narration: Rebecca Sheir
Music & Sound Design: Eric Shimelonis
Voice Actors: Nora Achrati, GM Hakim, Kyle Omori, Mike Smith
- In this tasty Indian tale, a gajillionaire god's outsized ego is tested by an elephant god’s seemingly bottomless belly!
🦁Time for you to ROAR!
Kubera, the god of wealth, learned a tasty lesson about what it means to be generous.
***How have you practiced generosity this week?***
Maybe you volunteered at a local charity or donated old clothes or toys. Perhaps you left a book in a Little Free Library, or held the door open for a friend!
Tell us your generosity story, and you could be featured on Lions and Legends!
Grown-ups: record a 30-second voice memo of your kiddo describing how they practiced generosity, then email the audio to info@lionsandlegends.org.
🦁Thanks for being part of the Lions and Legends pride! We invite you to:
Join our mailing list here!
Find our live events here!
Nab your Lions and Legends merch here!
Sign up for our League of Lions membership club here!
Join our communities on Instagram and Facebook!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Episode Credits:
Story & Narration: Rebecca Sheir
Music & Sound Design: Eric Shimelonis
Voice Actors: Nora Achrati, Feodor Chin, GM Hakim, Kiran Kumar, Kyle Omori.
- In this Greek fable, a queen bee's wish for sweet revenge comes back to sting her!
🦁Time for you to ROAR!
Being unkind doesn’t just hurt others. As we learn in today’s story, it can hurt us too!
Kindness can make the whole world a lot sweeter, so we want to know:
**How have you practiced kindness recently?**
Did you invite a new student to sit with you at lunch? Maybe you shared a favorite toy with a friend, or you gave a family member a warm, cozy hug.
Find some paper and some crayons, markers, or colored pencils, then draw a picture of your kind act. When you’re done, we’d love to see your kindness superpowers at work! Grownups: email a photo of your kiddo and their artwork to info@lionsandlegends.org.
🦁Thanks for being part of the Lions and Legends pride! We invite you to:
Join our mailing list here!
Find our live events here!
Nab your Lions and Legends merch here!
Sign up for our League of Lions membership club here!
Join our communities on Instagram and Facebook!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Credits:
Story & Narration: Rebecca Sheir
Music & Sound Design: Eric Shimelonis
Voice Actors: Ryan Dalusung, GM Hakim, Kiran Kumar, Susannah Mars, Mike Smith
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About Lions and Legends
Produced by Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis of Circle Round, Lions and Legends presents fun, fantastical retellings of legends, myths, folktales, and fables through the ages.Podcast website
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