This ancient Chinese parable teaches a powerful lesson about jumping to conclusions, making snap judgments, and putting the cart before the horse!



🦁Time for you to ROAR!



At the top of our episode, we heard from our forbearing League of Lions member, Patience.



***How did you practice patience this week?***



Were you stuck in a slow-moving checkout line at the store, but you managed to wait it out? Maybe you drew the coolest bicycle ever, but when you went to show your grown-up, you had to wait for them to finish talking to a neighbor or chatting on the phone. Perhaps you were planning to play outside, but then you had to wait out the surprise storm that rolled in!



Share your patience story with us, and you could be featured on Lions and Legends!



Grown-ups: record a 30-second voice memo of your kiddo describing how they practiced patience, then email the audio to info@lionsandlegends.org.



🦁Thanks for being part of the Lions and Legends pride! We invite you to:



Sign up for our League of Lions membership club here!



Nab your Lions and Legends merch here!



Find our live events here!



Join our mailing list ⁠here⁠!



Join our communities on ⁠Instagram⁠ and ⁠Facebook⁠!



Subscribe to our ⁠YouTube channel⁠!



Episode Credits:



Story & Narration: Rebecca Sheir



Music & Sound Design: Eric Shimelonis



Voice Actors: Evan Casey, Feodor Chin, Paul Dateh, Shiyanbade Animashaun