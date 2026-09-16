This is your friendly narrator with an important message. We want to hear your questions about the show!



The Midnight Rebellion crew is hosting a livestreamed event with the show’s creators about the making of the podcast. And we want to see you there on Wednesday, August 12th.



Join the podcast’s creators Ben Brock Johnson and Dean Russell, sound designer Emily Jankowski, and illustrator Sophie Morse as they reveal how Joule and Intertidal Sacrifice Zone #617 came to life.



If you have questions like:



How did you come up with all those storylines?



How’d you make the sound effects?



What went into the illustrations?



Why choices? Why climate change?



What happened to Captain Cutthroat



... ANY questions at all, you can ask the people behind the show!



Get the story behind the story on Wednesday, August 12th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific. The event will be live-streamed online, so you can attend from anywhere.



Grab a grown-up and go to wbur.org/events to get your ticket.



And email your questions to midnightrebellion@wbur.org. You can write them down or send a voice memo, which we’ll play during the event. Just make sure to get the okay from a parent or guardian.



Ask us anything on August 12th.



Tock tick!