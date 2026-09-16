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The Midnight Rebellion

WBUR
Kids & Family
The Midnight Rebellion
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • The Midnight Rebellion

    Introducing Million Bazillion, a podcast about money for kids & families from Marketplace

    08/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    Million Bazillion is an award-winning podcast from Marketplace about money for kids and their families.

    In this episode, Bridget and Ryan are approached by a big film producer to write the next summer blockbuster — a movie all about the penny! The timing couldn’t be better because so many of you have been wanting to know: why did the U.S. stop making pennies? The answer comes down to dollars and cents. But will this be Million Bazillion’s big break into Hollywood? Listen now to find out.
  • The Midnight Rebellion

    Got questions? Ask us anything on August 12!

    07/24/2026 | 1 mins.
    This is your friendly narrator with an important message. We want to hear your questions about the show!

    The Midnight Rebellion crew is hosting a livestreamed event with the show’s creators about the making of the podcast. And we want to see you there on Wednesday, August 12th.

    Join the podcast’s creators Ben Brock Johnson and Dean Russell, sound designer Emily Jankowski, and illustrator Sophie Morse as they reveal how Joule and Intertidal Sacrifice Zone #617 came to life.

    If you have questions like:

    How did you come up with all those storylines?

    How’d you make the sound effects?

    What went into the illustrations?

    Why choices? Why climate change?

    What happened to Captain Cutthroat

    ... ANY questions at all, you can ask the people behind the show!

    Get the story behind the story on Wednesday, August 12th at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific. The event will be live-streamed online, so you can attend from anywhere.

    Grab a grown-up and go to wbur.org/events to get your ticket.

    And email your questions to midnightrebellion@wbur.org. You can write them down or send a voice memo, which we’ll play during the event. Just make sure to get the okay from a parent or guardian.

    Ask us anything on August 12th.

    Tock tick!
  • The Midnight Rebellion

    26 | Into the Lake

    06/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    As a storm rages, our heroes descend into Shark Lake. Farewell and adieu. This is the end.

    Show notes:

    Script: Read along!

    Want more? Become a rebel: wbur.org/midnightclub.

    Take the listener survey here: wbur.org/midnightsurvey. (Just make sure to grab a parent or guardian if you are under 18)
  • The Midnight Rebellion

    25 | Refuse

    06/03/2026 | 17 mins.
    Joule rejects the deal, keeps the pocket watch, and makes for the machine. What happens next? We’ll be honest with you. Things fall apart.

    Show notes:

    Script: Read along!

    Take the listener survey here: wbur.org/midnightsurvey. (Just make sure to grab a parent or guardian if you are under 18)
  • The Midnight Rebellion

    24 | Across the City

    06/03/2026 | 17 mins.
    Sure, you chose to go after Nico. That doesn’t mean everyone has to agree. An argument splits the group, and the mission gets complicated in Sky Island’s carnival of delights. Squawk.

    Show notes:

    Script: Read along!

    Take the listener survey here: wbur.org/midnightsurvey. (Just make sure to grab a parent or guardian if you are under 18)
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About The Midnight Rebellion
Lost in a watery wasteland, Joule must find her way home. She needs YOUR help. Each chapter ends with a choice. Start with Chapter 1. Then YOU decide what’s next. Triumph or failure, it’s on you. Choose wisely. The Midnight Rebellion is a new podcast from WBUR, Boston’s NPR.
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