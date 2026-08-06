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Dragnet

Humphrey Camardella Productions
Kids & FamilyTV & Film
Dragnet
Latest episode

186 episodes

  • Dragnet

    Big_Shirt

    08/06/2026 | 29 mins.
    Big_Shirt
  • Dragnet

    Big_Guilt

    08/03/2026 | 29 mins.
    Big_Guilt
  • Dragnet

    Big_Walk

    07/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    Big_Walk
  • Dragnet

    Big_Dive

    07/27/2026 | 24 mins.
    Big_Dive
  • Dragnet

    Big_Light

    07/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    Big_Light
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About Dragnet
Dragnet was created and produced by Jack Webb, who starred as the terse Sgt. Friday. Webb had starred in a few mostly short-lived radio programs, but Dragnet would make him one of the major media personalities of his era.Webb was a stickler for accurate details, and Dragnet used many authentic touches, such as the LAPD's actual radio call sign (KMA-367), and the names of many real department officials, such as Ray Pinker and Lee Jones of the crime lab or Chief of Detectives Thad Brown. Dragnet was perhaps the most famous and influential police procedural drama in American media history. The series gave millions of Americans a feel for the boredom and drudgery, as well as the danger and heroism, of real-life police work. Dragnet earned praise for improving the public opinion of police officers. Actor and producer Jack Webbâs aims in Dragnet were for realism and unpretentious acting. He achieved both goals, and Dragnet remains a key influence on subsequent police dramas in many media. The shows cultural impact is demonstrated by the fact that even after five decades, elements of Dragnet are known to those who've never seen or heard the program.
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Kids & FamilyTV & Film

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