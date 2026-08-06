Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
186 episodes
More Kids & Family podcasts
- The Middle School Mary Poppins PodcastEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Parenting, Self-Improvement, Stories for Kids
- Good Inside with Dr. BeckyEducation, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Entrepreneur Kids Legacy Show - Family Motivation, Business Boss Babies, Inspirational Speakers and Healthy fun foodEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Parenting
- The Zooquarium PodcastArts, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Life Sciences, Pets & Animals, Science, Visual Arts
- Circle RoundKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Greeking Out from National Geographic KidsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Brains On! Science podcast for kidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- The Arthur PodcastKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Wow in the WorldEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- The Southern TeaKids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
- The Big Boo CastChristianity, Kids & Family, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Apple SeedDrama, Fiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Lively Lewis StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- The Heart of a Story: Saint Stories and Classic Tales for Tender MindsChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- The Longest Shortest TimeHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Parenting, Sexuality
- Your College Bound Kid | Admission Tips, Admission Trends & Admission InterviewsEducation, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Self-Improvement
- Have Kids, They Said…Kids & Family, Parenting
- Carpooling with Jesus | Bible Stories for Kids Devotionals Daily Devotional for Kids Daily Christian Kids DevotionalChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Culture KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Stories for Kids
- After Bedtime with Big Little FeelingsKids & Family, Parenting
- This Is So AwkwardHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Medicine, Parenting
- Lyla's LoopcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Bust or Trust: A Kids' Mystery PodcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuffKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Hey-O Stories Of The Bible - Saddleback KidsChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Stories for Kids
- Vet Candy – Veterinary Lifestyle, News & LearningEducation, Kids & Family, Pets & Animals, Science
- ChildishComedy, Kids & Family, Parenting
- Story time with Philip and Mommy!Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Toddlers Made Easy with Dr CathrynKids & Family, Parenting
- Practice Makes ParentKids & Family, Parenting
- Now That We're A FamilyChristianity, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
About Dragnet
Dragnet was created and produced by Jack Webb, who starred as the terse Sgt. Friday. Webb had starred in a few mostly short-lived radio programs, but Dragnet would make him one of the major media personalities of his era.Webb was a stickler for accurate details, and Dragnet used many authentic touches, such as the LAPD's actual radio call sign (KMA-367), and the names of many real department officials, such as Ray Pinker and Lee Jones of the crime lab or Chief of Detectives Thad Brown. Dragnet was perhaps the most famous and influential police procedural drama in American media history. The series gave millions of Americans a feel for the boredom and drudgery, as well as the danger and heroism, of real-life police work. Dragnet earned praise for improving the public opinion of police officers. Actor and producer Jack Webbâs aims in Dragnet were for realism and unpretentious acting. He achieved both goals, and Dragnet remains a key influence on subsequent police dramas in many media. The shows cultural impact is demonstrated by the fact that even after five decades, elements of Dragnet are known to those who've never seen or heard the program.Podcast website
Listen to Dragnet, The Middle School Mary Poppins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dragnet
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Dragnet: Podcasts in Family