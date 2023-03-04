Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Humphrey Camardella Productions
Kids & FamilyTV & Film
  • Dragnet - Big Job
    Dragnet - Big Job
    6/29/2023
    29:32
  • Dagnet-500420-Big Trail
    Dagnet-500420-Big Trail
    4/17/2023
    26:41
  • Dagnet-500413-Big Watch
    Dagnet-500413-Big Watch
    4/10/2023
    29:24
  • Dagnet-500406-Big Book
    Dagnet-500406-Big Book
    4/3/2023
    29:20
  • Dagnet-500330-Big Gangster Part 2
    Dagnet-500330-Big Gangster Part 2
    3/27/2023
    29:24

About Dragnet

Dragnet was created and produced by Jack Webb, who starred as the terse Sgt. Friday. Webb had starred in a few mostly short-lived radio programs, but Dragnet would make him one of the major media personalities of his era.Webb was a stickler for accurate details, and Dragnet used many authentic touches, such as the LAPD's actual radio call sign (KMA-367), and the names of many real department officials, such as Ray Pinker and Lee Jones of the crime lab or Chief of Detectives Thad Brown. Dragnet was perhaps the most famous and influential police procedural drama in American media history. The series gave millions of Americans a feel for the boredom and drudgery, as well as the danger and heroism, of real-life police work. Dragnet earned praise for improving the public opinion of police officers. Actor and producer Jack Webbâs aims in Dragnet were for realism and unpretentious acting. He achieved both goals, and Dragnet remains a key influence on subsequent police dramas in many media. The shows cultural impact is demonstrated by the fact that even after five decades, elements of Dragnet are known to those who've never seen or heard the program.
