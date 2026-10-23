Join Sterling, Turner, and their neighborhood friends for gently adventurous standalone tales. Each night, discover new Pokémon and exciting escapades perfect for winding down.

If you love Pokémon and imaginative stories, Follow "Pokémon Bedtime Stories" for your next favorite bedtime routine! This podcast is unofficial and fan-made using the latest professional models of ChatGPT to create the story and ElevenLabs to narrate it. It is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, Creatures, or GAME FREAK.