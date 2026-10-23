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162 episodes
- A friendly Pokémon battle before lights out? Come along to Caspendale Woods, where a shy Umbreon challenges Pikachu and discovers a surprising use for his glowing rings. Sterling and Turner cheer them on through shimmering shields, dazzling stars, and a finish that comes down to careful timing. This roughly ten-minute bedtime story gives young Pokémon fans an entertaining adventure, with a soft, moonlit ending to help the evening wind down.
- Something is splashing in the reeds at Caspendale Pond, and Pikachu wants a closer look. A wild Empoleon is hard at work, two little Piplup can barely keep their eyes open, and nothing is going quite to plan. Follow Sterling and Turner into a funny, gentle Pokémon adventure that winds down beneath the whispering branches of a willow tree.
- Tiny paws. One enormous challenger. Morpeko is ready to battle Zygarde, and all it takes to win is touching a leaf badge. Join Sterling, Turner, Pikachu and Greninja for a Pokémon bedtime story full of clever moves, funny surprises and a little Pokémon determined to have its moment. A friendly showdown ends with shared snacks and a peaceful rest in Caspendale Woods.
- Even a Legendary Pokémon can feel lonely. When wild Yveltal hears an answering whistle near Caspendale Creek, it lands hoping to find a friend. Sterling and Turner set out to help, with Charizard’s warm rumble and Pikachu’s cheerful chirps along the way. Share a cozy bedtime story about an unexpected visitor and the beginnings of an unlikely friendship.
- Sterling’s Charizard can rule the skies—but can he get past a wild Blastoise’s water cannons? A friendly challenge at Caspendale Pond becomes a Mega Evolution showdown as Mega Charizard Y faces Mega Blastoise. Join Sterling, Turner, and Pikachu for clever moves, splashy surprises, and a close finish. This Pokémon bedtime story brings your child an exciting battle before settling into a peaceful pond-side ending.
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About Pokémon Bedtime Stories
Join Sterling, Turner, and their neighborhood friends for gently adventurous standalone tales. Each night, discover new Pokémon and exciting escapades perfect for winding down. If you love Pokémon and imaginative stories, Follow "Pokémon Bedtime Stories" for your next favorite bedtime routine! This podcast is unofficial and fan-made using the latest professional models of ChatGPT to create the story and ElevenLabs to narrate it. It is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, Creatures, or GAME FREAK.Podcast website
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