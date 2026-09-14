About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

The WMI FolkTales podcast is an original award-winning production that features improvised re-imaginings of classic folk tales from around the world, hosted by acclaimed storyteller Bill Gordh. Each episode features a guest artist who joins Bill for a musical re-telling of a beloved story from their culture.

Recommended for children of all ages.WMI Folk Tales podcasts are supported by music lovers like you. We thank you!Podcast producer: Kate WinnAudio courtesy of Cliff Hahn SoundPodcast artwork courtesy of Cody Hudson - https://www.struggleinc.com