FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
14 episodes
- Send us Fan Mail
In this Palestinian folktale featuring our storyteller Bill Gordh and qanun master Firas Zreik, Thuraya is whisked away to a mysterious palace tower by a hungry ghoul—but she’s no helpless prisoner. With music, quick thinking, a little magic, and a daring new friend, Thuraya cooks up an escape plan full of surprises. A thrilling, funny, and enchanting tale about courage, creativity, and outsmarting monsters.
Learn more about Firas Zreik: https://www.firaszreik.com
WMI Plus At Home with Firas Zreik and Ronnie Mallley
Support the show
Keep in touch with us! Join our newsletter
- Send us Fan Mail
The story follows an old man living in the mountains who discovers his leaking tea kettle has magical properties: When he tries to boil water, the kettle transforms into a tanuki (raccoon dog) who makes a mess of the old man’s house! Once the tanuki returns to being a kettle, the old man boxes it up and gifts it to his handyman friend, Haruki, who discovers that it can dance! Haruki and the dancing kettle begin performing together, gaining fame and fortune all across Japan. Eventually, realizing his friend had grown tired of traveling and performing, Haruki returns the kettle to the old man, sharing the joy and a hidden treasure of gold.
WMI Plus At Home with Kaoru Watanabe
Sound courtesy of Cliff Hahn Sound
Support the show
Keep in touch with us! Join our newsletter
- Send us Fan Mail
In a tiny village, sisters Gitika and Lalitika are on a mission to save their struggling mom by selling blossoms from Gitika, who can magically transform into a flowering tree and back to herself again - but only with very careful preparations. The blooms catch the eye of Neela, the king’s daughter, who wants to keep them all for herself, but Neela's brother, the prince, uncovers Gitika's secret and falls in love with her. Unfortunately, Neela's flower obsession leads to some serious drama when she and her friends gather them carelessly, disregarding Gitika's specific instructions, and leaving Gitaka in flux. How will she transform into herself again?
More about Saraswathi Ranganathan
Sound editing courtesy of Cliff Hahn Sound
Support the show
Keep in touch with us! Join our newsletter
West Africa - Why Sun and Moon Are Up in the Sky with Yacouba Sissoko and Bill Gordh04/17/2024 | 31 mins.Send us Fan Mail
For this FolkTale episode, Bill plays banjo and is joined by Malian kora master, singer, and fellow storyteller Yacouba Sissoko. Yacouba was born to a well-known Djeli family in Kita, Mali. For centuries, Djelis have been the musical storytellers and keepers of the history and fables of their culture. The kora, a 21-stringed plucked instrument with a gourd resonator, is the traditional instrument accompanying their songs.
Long ago when Sun and Moon lived on the earth, they played with their friend Water every day. When they invite Water to their house, Water sadly tells them it is impossible to visit because their home is too small. So Sun and Moon plan a surprise for Water that ends up surprising them!
More about Yacouba Sissoko
Sound courtesy of Cliff Hahn Sound
Support the show
Keep in touch with us! Join our newsletter
- Send us Fan Mail
Grammy Award-winning fiddler and vocalist Lisa Gutkin (The Klezmatics) and Bill Gordh tell the Jewish-Ukrainian tale A Garment for the Moon. The moon loves being up in the night sky but sometimes she gets cold. The tailors of the town try to weave a garment to keep her warm but she keeps changing shape! One tailor remembers a tale from his childhood about a place where they weave with light. Could that be the answer? And if so, how will he find it?
More about Lisa Gutkin and The Klezmatics
Editing courtesy of Cliff Hahn Sound
Support the show
Keep in touch with us! Join our newsletter
More Kids & Family podcasts
- Greeking Out from National Geographic KidsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Circle RoundKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Good Inside with Dr. BeckyEducation, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Grimm, Grimmer, GrimmestKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Story PiratesComedy, Education, Kids & Family
- Always HereKids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
- Wow in the WorldEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Brains On! Science podcast for kidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- The Dr. Laura PodcastHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Curious Kids Every Day: A Daily Educational PodcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
- Classical SproutsArts, Education, Education for Kids, Kids & Family, Performing Arts, Stories for Kids
- Down to BirthAlternative Health, Documentary, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
- Magic WoodsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Noodle Loaf - Music Education Podcast for KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Lively Lewis StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Family Road Trip Trivia PodcastEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- 豬探長推理故事集Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- WeWowEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Story time with Philip and Mommy!Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- No Bad Dogs PodcastEducation, Kids & Family, Pets & Animals, Tutorials
- Whose Amazing Life?Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Short Stories for Kids: Bedtime ~ Car Time ~ DowntimeEducation for Kids, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Paws & TalesKids & Family
- What If World - Stories for KidsComedy Fiction, Fiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- DragnetKids & Family, TV & Film
- Sleepytime PupsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- No One Told UsKids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
- The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian: Science Fiction for KidsArts, Fiction, Kids & Family, Performing Arts, Stories for Kids
- The Past and The Curious: A History Podcast for Kids and FamiliesKids & Family
- Lucy Wow: STEM Stories for Kids Who Love InventingEducation for Kids, Fiction, Kids & Family
- R.L. Stine's Story ClubFiction, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Who Smarted? - Educational Podcast for KidsEducation for Kids, Kids & Family
- Honeybee Bedtime StoriesKids & Family
- Super Great Kids' StoriesKids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Dad’s Bedtime StoriesFiction, Kids & Family, Parenting, Stories for Kids
- Rebel GirlsKids & Family, Stories for Kids
About FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe
The WMI FolkTales podcast is an original award-winning production that features improvised re-imaginings of classic folk tales from around the world, hosted by acclaimed storyteller Bill Gordh. Each episode features a guest artist who joins Bill for a musical re-telling of a beloved story from their culture. Recommended for children of all ages.WMI Folk Tales podcasts are supported by music lovers like you. We thank you!Podcast producer: Kate WinnAudio courtesy of Cliff Hahn SoundPodcast artwork courtesy of Cody Hudson - https://www.struggleinc.comPodcast website
Listen to FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe, Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
FolkTales set to Music from Around the Globe: Podcasts in Family