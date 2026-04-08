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46 episodes
- Two super clever contestants find out who knows patently more about Thomas Edison, the "Bad Boy Inventor" of history and modern-day inventor, scientist and animal behaviorist, Dr. Temple Grandin!
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- A desert theme that's hardly dry! Two clever contestants go head to head to talk about how space influenced the artist Georgia O'Keefe and the goings on at Area 51! Impractical Jokers star James Murray stops by to talk about his book series, AREA 51 INTERNS!
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About The Who Was? Podcast
Sketch comedy / history quiz podcast based on the popular “Who Was…?” book series.Podcast website
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The Who Was? Podcast
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