Sketch comedy / history quiz podcast based on the popular “Who Was…?” book series. More
Thomas Edison & Who Is Temple Grandin
Two super clever contestants find out who knows patently more about Thomas Edison, the "Bad Boy Inventor" of history and modern-day inventor, scientist and animal behaviorist, Dr. Temple Grandin!
1/11/2023
33:24
MINI EP: Everything you always wanted to know about Shakespeare and those chicken fingers
Notice how our guests are always leaving to go get chicken fingers with Shakespeare? We wanted to know more!
1/4/2023
8:47
EB White & Maurice Sendak
Two creative characters face off to find out who knows more about these beloved authors!
12/28/2022
31:35
Three Stooges & Confucius
Our enlightened contestants engage in a battle of wits to see who knows more about history's favorite philosopher and those wise guys!
12/21/2022
31:48
*SPECIAL GUEST JAMES "MURR" MURRAY* Where is Area 51 & Who Is Georgia O'Keefe
A desert theme that's hardly dry! Two clever contestants go head to head to talk about how space influenced the artist Georgia O'Keefe and the goings on at Area 51! Impractical Jokers star James Murray stops by to talk about his book series, AREA 51 INTERNS!