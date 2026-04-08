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The Who Was? Podcast

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The Who Was? Podcast
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • The Who Was? Podcast

    Thomas Edison & Who Is Temple Grandin

    01/11/2023 | 33 mins.
    Two super clever contestants find out who knows patently more about Thomas Edison, the "Bad Boy Inventor" of history and modern-day inventor, scientist and animal behaviorist, Dr. Temple Grandin!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Who Was? Podcast

    MINI EP: Everything you always wanted to know about Shakespeare and those chicken fingers

    01/04/2023 | 8 mins.
    Notice how our guests are always leaving to go get chicken fingers with Shakespeare? We wanted to know more! 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Who Was? Podcast

    EB White & Maurice Sendak

    12/28/2022 | 31 mins.
    Two creative characters face off to find out who knows more about these beloved authors! 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Who Was? Podcast

    Three Stooges & Confucius

    12/21/2022 | 31 mins.
    Our enlightened contestants engage in a battle of wits to see who knows more about history's favorite philosopher and those wise guys! 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Who Was? Podcast

    *SPECIAL GUEST JAMES "MURR" MURRAY* Where is Area 51 & Who Is Georgia O'Keefe

    12/14/2022 | 51 mins.
    A desert theme that's hardly dry! Two clever contestants go head to head to talk about how space influenced the artist Georgia O'Keefe and the goings on at Area 51! Impractical Jokers star James Murray stops by to talk about his book series, AREA 51 INTERNS!
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Who Was? Podcast
Sketch comedy / history quiz podcast based on the popular “Who Was…?” book series.
Podcast website
HistoryKids & Family

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