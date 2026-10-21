FASD specialist and adoptive mom Sandra Flach joins Jesse to break down fetal alcohol spectrum disorder: what it actually is, why it hides behind behavior nobody understands, and why it's one of the most common and least discussed disabilities in foster care and adoption. Sandra shares her own family's diagnosis journey and the accommodations-based approach that finally helped her understand her sons instead of just managing their behavior. It's a conversation for anyone parenting a child whose brain might be working differently than expected, diagnosed or not.



Sandra Flach is co-founder of Justice for Orphans and an adoptive and kinship parent of six. After her own sons were diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, she became a national voice on FASD, offering training, coaching, and a peer support community for foster and adoptive families.



Website: Justice for Orphans: FASD Training & Support



Key Takeaways



FASD is far more common than most people realize (one in twenty people prenatally exposed to alcohol, up to seventy percent of kids in foster care), yet true diagnosis is rare because doctors are trained to look for facial features present in fewer than ten percent of cases.



FASD symptoms overlap heavily with trauma and can look like willful defiance, but the brain difference is real: what looks like "won't" is usually "can't," especially around executive function, auditory processing, and daily living skills.



The path forward is accommodation, not consequence: understanding a child's specific struggles (memory, impulse control, sensory processing) and adjusting expectations the same way we already do for visible disabilities.



Timestamped Outline



00:00 – Introduction: meet Sandra Flach, adoptive and kinship mom, FASD specialist and advocate



00:01 – FASD 101: how common it actually is, and why it's called an invisible disability



00:08 – Getting a diagnosis: who can diagnose FASD, and why so few doctors do



00:13 – Why the standard diagnostic criteria miss 90% of cases



00:19 – Not a straight line: the "scribble" and FASD's scattered developmental profile



00:28 – Why it's not that they won't, it's that they can't: executive function and the brain



00:36 – The neurobehavioral approach: accommodations instead of consequences



00:40 – "A child with brain damage": the reframe that changed how Sandra saw her sons



00:46 – Grief, interdependence, and redefining what success looks like



00:52 – Untangling shame, for parents, kids, and birth parents



01:03 – The long view: daily living skills, connection, and "not yet" instead of "never"



01:07 – Where to find Sandra: her support group, training, podcast, and a free gift



Resources Mentioned



Justice for Orphans: FASD Training & Support



Hope Community (Sandra's online FASD support group)



The Adoption & Foster Care Journey podcast



Sandra Flach's site (Soul Care Saturday devotional and free breath prayers download)



Call to Action (CTA)



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Chapters



(00:00:00) - Introduction and Sandra's Background

(00:01:46) - What Is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

(00:03:30) - Sandra's Family Journey to Diagnosis

(00:07:57) - Challenges Getting an FASD Diagnosis

(00:10:36) - Alcohol as a Teratogen and Whole-Body Effects

(00:12:58) - Diagnosis Barriers and Facial Features Myth

(00:14:17) - Navigating Diagnosis Without Birth History

(00:18:48) - Developmental Gaps and Scattered Abilities

(00:26:22) - Coping Strategies and Stress Capacity

(00:28:21) - Executive Function and Misunderstood Behavior

(00:30:28) - Communication Challenges and Real-Life Examples

(00:33:55) - Untangling Trauma vs FASD Symptoms

(00:35:54) - Accommodations as a Neurobehavioral Approach

(00:39:36) - Seeing Brain Differences Instead of Bad Behavior

(00:42:19) - Adults with FASD and Lifelong Accommodations

(00:44:17) - Grieving Expectations and Celebrating the Child

(00:47:58) - Community, Support Groups, and Celebrating Wins

(00:52:04) - Addressing Shame and Building Acceptance

(00:57:38) - Dispelling Shame Around Alcohol and Pregnancy

(01:03:16) - Long-Term Goals and the Power of Connection

(01:06:58) - Closing Resources and Farewell