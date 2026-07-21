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50 episodes
- Money is an important topic that many parents feel unprepared to discuss and often fail to intentionally prepare their children for. Should kids receive an allowance? Should they tithe? How do we teach generosity, hard work, contentment, and wise stewardship in a world that constantly encourages more, more, more?
In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Shane Enete of Biola University to discuss why financial literacy is an essential part of discipleship. Together, we explore biblical principles for teaching children about money, practical ways to introduce saving, spending, and giving, and how parents can intentionally shape their children's hearts long before they begin earning their own income.
Whether your children are preschoolers or teenagers, this conversation will equip you to raise kids who not only understand money, but who also understand that everything we have ultimately belongs to God.
In this episode, we discuss:
• Why teaching kids about money is a discipleship issue
• Biblical examples of stewardship and financial wisdom
• Navigating allowances and earning money
• Teaching children to give and tithe joyfully
• Practical ways to raise financially responsible kids
• Helping children develop contentment in a culture of consumerism
Because we are not simply raising children who know how to make money. We are raising future stewards of all that God has entrusted to them.
How to connect with Dr Shane:
Listen to the Money Storybook Bible
Follow Dr Shane on Instagram
How to connect with Raising Rock:
Learn more about Raising Rock.
Follow Raising Rock on Instagram and Pinterest.
On our website, you’ll find our products and merch, parenting tools and resources, and a deeper look into who we are and the heart behind Raising Rock.
On the Resources page, you’ll also discover free downloads created just for families—practical tools to help you raise a ROCK, a Playlist For The Heart, and more.
As a thank-you for being a podcast listener, enjoy 20% off your first order with code PODCAST20 (one-time use per customer).
Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
- How do we build strong families in a broken world?
This week, we sit down with Kari Trent Stageberg from Strong Families for a deeply encouraging conversation about brokenness, redemption, parenting, and the intentional choices that help shape healthy, thriving families.
Kari shares her powerful testimony of going from broken to blessed, including leaving an abusive relationship and experiencing the unconditional love and support of her parents during one of the most difficult seasons of her life. Her story is a beautiful reminder that God can redeem even our deepest wounds and use them for His glory.
We also discuss the unique personalities within our families and relationships, how understanding those differences can strengthen our marriages and parenting, and practical ways parents can intentionally make their children feel deeply loved, seen, and valued.
Building on our previous conversation with Dr. John Trent about The Blessing, Kari takes these principles and makes them incredibly practical, discussing:
• Meaningful touch and affection
• Spending intentional quality time together
• Celebrating victories and successes
• Walking alongside our children through disappointments and losses
• Helping our children feel deeply known, loved, and secure
We also talk about repair in parenting, the importance of apologizing to our children, and why humility, repentance, and grace can profoundly shape a child's experience of childhood.
Whether you're trying to parent differently than you were raised, navigate difficult family relationships, better understand the personalities within your home, or simply become more intentional as a parent, we pray this conversation encourages you.
Topics discussed:
• Kari's testimony: from broken to blessed
• Leaving an abusive relationship
• The unconditional love of parents
• Different personalities in families and relationships
• Practical ways to intentionally bless your children
• Helping children feel deeply loved, seen, and valued
• Repair, humility, and apologizing in parenting
• Building strong families through God's grace
How to connect with Kari:
Visit Strong Families on their website.
Visit Strong Families on Instagram.
How to connect with Raising Rock:
Learn more about Raising Rock.
Follow Raising Rock on Instagram and Pinterest.
On our website, you’ll find our products and merch, parenting tools and resources, and a deeper look into who we are and the heart behind Raising Rock.
On the Resources page, you’ll also discover free downloads created just for families—practical tools to help you raise a ROCK, a Playlist For The Heart, and more.
As a thank-you for being a podcast listener, enjoy 20% off your first order with code PODCAST20 (one-time use per customer).
Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
- Every parent wants more than outward obedience. We want children whose hearts love what is good, honor God, and choose what is right, even when no one is watching.
In this episode, we sit down with parenting author and speaker Ginger Hubbard to talk about one of the biggest shifts parents can make: moving beyond correcting behavior to shepherding the heart.
Together, we explore the heart behind some of the most common parenting struggles, including:
• Lying
• Complaining
• Sibling rivalry
• Disrespect
• Disobedience
• Tattling
For each behavior, Ginger shares practical, biblical questions parents can ask to help children recognize the heart issue beneath their actions, along with Scripture that points them back to God’s truth.
We also share personal stories from our own parenting journey and discuss how God has been teaching us to look beyond behavior modification and pursue lasting heart transformation.
If you’ve ever found yourself correcting the same behavior day after day, this conversation will encourage you with practical, gospel-centered tools to help shepherd your child’s heart.
Our prayer is that this episode equips you to parent with greater wisdom, grace, and confidence as you point your children to Christ.
How to connect with Ginger Hubbard:
Learn more about Ginger Hubbard
Follow Ginger on Instagram
Use code "parenting" for 10% off your order
How to connect with Raising Rock:
Learn more about Raising Rock.
Follow Raising Rock on Instagram and Pinterest.
On our website, you’ll find our products and merch, parenting tools and resources, and a deeper look into who we are and the heart behind Raising Rock.
On the Resources page, you’ll also discover free downloads created just for families—practical tools to help you raise a ROCK, a Playlist For The Heart, and more.
As a thank-you for being a podcast listener, enjoy 20% off your first order with code PODCAST20 (one-time use per customer).
Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
- Every child longs to know they are loved, valued, accepted, and seen. But in the busyness of everyday life, many parents unintentionally miss opportunities to communicate those life-shaping truths.
In this heartfelt conversation, Dr. John Trent, best-selling author, speaker, and founder of StrongFamilies.com shares the timeless biblical message behind The Blessing and why it has transformed families around the world for decades.
Growing up in a single-parent home, John understands what it feels like to search for acceptance and belonging. After coming to faith in Christ, he discovered something in Scripture that changed the trajectory of his life: God's design for passing a blessing from one generation to the next.
Together, we unpack the five practical elements of a biblical blessing and how every parent, grandparent, and caregiver can intentionally communicate love, identity, security, and purpose to the children in their lives.
John's warmth, humor, and wisdom make this conversation feel like sitting across the table from a trusted friend. You'll laugh, you'll be encouraged, and you'll walk away with practical ways to strengthen your relationship with your children—starting today.
Whether your children are toddlers, teenagers, or grown adults, it's never too early, or too late, to begin giving them the blessing they were created to receive.
In this episode, we discuss:
• What "The Blessing" actually is—and why it's deeply rooted in Scripture.
• The five elements every child needs to hear and experience.
• How your words shape your child's identity and future.
• What to do if you didn't receive a blessing growing up.
• How to begin creating a legacy of encouragement in your family today.
This is one of those conversations you'll want to revisit again and again.
How to connect with Dr. John Trent:
Visit Strong Families on their website.
Visit Strong Families on Instagram.
How to connect with Raising Rock:
Learn more about Raising Rock.
Follow Raising Rock on Instagram and Pinterest.
On our website, you’ll find our products and merch, parenting tools and resources, and a deeper look into who we are and the heart behind Raising Rock.
On the Resources page, you’ll also discover free downloads created just for families—practical tools to help you raise a ROCK, a Playlist For The Heart, and more.
As a thank-you for being a podcast listener, enjoy 20% off your first order with code PODCAST20 (one-time use per customer).
Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Navigating Infertility and Pregnancy Loss: Faith, Grief & Healing with Julie Fowler06/23/2026 | 1h 7 mins.In this deeply moving episode, we sit down with Julie Fowler of Julie Fowler Ministries to share her powerful testimony of infertility and pregnancy loss.
Julie shares her journey through infertility and pregnancy loss, including multiple miscarriages, and how God led her to create resources that support grieving couples.
After walking through the heartbreak of losing multiple pregnancies, Julie turned her pain into purpose by creating Bible studies, grief resources, and a ministry dedicated to helping couples navigate the difficult journey of infertility and child loss.
Together, we discuss:
• How to cope with pregnancy loss and miscarriage
• The unique grief that comes with infertility
• Why husbands and wives often grieve differently after pregnancy loss
• Practical ways to support a friend experiencing pregnancy loss
• What not to say to someone walking through infertility or grief
• Finding hope in God during seasons of unanswered prayers
• How faith can sustain you through grief and suffering
• Resources, Bible studies, and encouragement for grieving parents
Whether you have personally experienced infertility, miscarriage, stillbirth, or pregnancy loss, or you're looking for ways to support someone you love, this conversation offers biblical encouragement, practical guidance, and hope for the journey ahead.
You are not alone.
Connect with Julie Fowler Ministries and explore her resources for pregnancy loss support, infertility encouragement, grief resources, and Christian Bible studies for healing.
How to connect with Raising Rock:
Learn more about Raising Rock.
Follow Raising Rock on Instagram and Pinterest.
On our website, you’ll find our products and merch, parenting tools and resources, and a deeper look into who we are and the heart behind Raising Rock.
On the Resources page, you’ll also discover free downloads created just for families—practical tools to help you raise a ROCK, a Playlist For The Heart, and more.
As a thank-you for being a podcast listener, enjoy 20% off your first order with code PODCAST20 (one-time use per customer).
Subscribe and listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.
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About Raising Rock
Motherhood is beautiful, messy, and—let’s be honest—overwhelming. Whether you’re home full-time, working 9-5, or somewhere in between, the responsibility of shaping your child’s heart can feel heavy. That’s why we created the Raising Rock Podcast—a space for honest, grace-filled conversations that equip you to raise children with respect, obedience, courage, and kindness. Each episode tackles the real challenges of motherhood—faith, discipline, values, daily rhythms, friendship, extended family, lifestyle choices, and everything in between. Let’s build homes where virtue takes root.Podcast website
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