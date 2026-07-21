Every child longs to know they are loved, valued, accepted, and seen. But in the busyness of everyday life, many parents unintentionally miss opportunities to communicate those life-shaping truths.



In this heartfelt conversation, Dr. John Trent, best-selling author, speaker, and founder of StrongFamilies.com shares the timeless biblical message behind The Blessing and why it has transformed families around the world for decades.



Growing up in a single-parent home, John understands what it feels like to search for acceptance and belonging. After coming to faith in Christ, he discovered something in Scripture that changed the trajectory of his life: God's design for passing a blessing from one generation to the next.



Together, we unpack the five practical elements of a biblical blessing and how every parent, grandparent, and caregiver can intentionally communicate love, identity, security, and purpose to the children in their lives.



John's warmth, humor, and wisdom make this conversation feel like sitting across the table from a trusted friend. You'll laugh, you'll be encouraged, and you'll walk away with practical ways to strengthen your relationship with your children—starting today.



Whether your children are toddlers, teenagers, or grown adults, it's never too early, or too late, to begin giving them the blessing they were created to receive.



In this episode, we discuss:



• What "The Blessing" actually is—and why it's deeply rooted in Scripture.

• The five elements every child needs to hear and experience.

• How your words shape your child's identity and future.

• What to do if you didn't receive a blessing growing up.

• How to begin creating a legacy of encouragement in your family today.



This is one of those conversations you'll want to revisit again and again.



How to connect with Dr. John Trent:

Visit Strong Families on their website.

Visit Strong Families on Instagram.



⁠⁠How to connect with Raising Rock:

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On our website, you’ll find our products and merch, parenting tools and resources, and a deeper look into who we are and the heart behind Raising Rock.



On the Resources page, you’ll also discover free downloads created just for families—practical tools to help you raise a ROCK, a Playlist For The Heart, and more.



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