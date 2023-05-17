Dysregulated Kids: Science-Backed Parenting Help for Behavior, Anxiety, ADHD and More

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to It's Gonna Be Ok! in the App
Listen to It's Gonna Be Ok! in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
It's Gonna Be Ok!

It's Gonna Be Ok!

Podcast It's Gonna Be Ok!
Podcast It's Gonna Be Ok!

It's Gonna Be Ok!

Dr. Roseann Capanna Hodge
add
Parenting comes with joys and challenges. If you are a mom or dad with a child or teen who is struggling with everyday life or clinical issues like ADHD, Autism... More
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & FitnessMental HealthScienceSocial Sciences
Parenting comes with joys and challenges. If you are a mom or dad with a child or teen who is struggling with everyday life or clinical issues like ADHD, Autism... More

Available Episodes

5 of 70
  • 69: What is Failure to Launch?
    With greater pressures and expectations placed on young adults in recent years, the transition of our kids from youth to adulthood has grown more challenging. At present, we have an epidemic of young adults who either failed to launch or never launched at all but we shouldn’t lose hope because there are things we can do.It’s imperative for us to learn more about the failure to launch syndrome as resources regarding this matter remain to be limited. And that’s what we’ll be focusing on in today’s episode. What is failure to launch and why is it such an epidemic?Around ⅓ of the people in the United States from ages 18 to 34 still live at home with their parents. But this is not to say that everyone in that population experiences failure to launch. There are many reasons behind failure to launch. There are those who really want to live at home while some stay with their parents due to financial reasons.Nowadays, we’re experiencing a surge of people who are failing to launch and some of them didn't even bother to launch. Although, some of them go to college. The longer an individual gets stuck, the harder it is to get out of it. That’s why there’s a need for us to assess this surge.However, there aren’t a lot of resources for this which is why many people remain clueless as to what they should do. If you want to be part of our group for support, you can visit our Facebook group (http://drroseann.com/group). Typically, the reason why there is a failure to launch is because these children are financially dependent on their parents making them incapable of living on their own. There are people experiencing failure to launch who are dealing with mental health issues which makes it difficult for them to launch. The common issues we encounter in relation to this when we support young adults are autism, Lyme’s Disease, OCD, PANS and PANDAS. Parents tend to think that getting a job or going to college will solve the problem. College is a tough journey and there are a lot of things to be done along the way. That is why there are many who completely fall apart when they go to college contributing to the number one reason why people leave college which is their mental health.Parents tend to think that getting a job or going to college will solve the problem when in fact that’s not the appropriate fix. They think that if they just push them out, things will go right but in reality, that's not what happens when you have an untreated mental health issue.What I often see in families is that there is poor communication which gives rise to many problems. It causes family members to shut down and even causes them to be avoidant and resistant to help. This also often causes low motivation or no motivation at all. What are the signs and symptoms of failure to launch? At the crux of failure to launch is typically a mental health issue that has not been properly addressed. And usually, parents don’t address the mental health issue of their kid because the latter’s grades are good. What we should do is to dig deeper and understand what’s happening with our kids. Kids with failure to launch have a history of low stress tolerance and poor coping skills. That is so important to understand because good coping skills are going to serve you in every aspect of your life. They also tend to have gaming addictions and other forms of addictions in place of friendships. Sometimes, because of the lack of healthy relationships, they fail to launch and depression sets in. What’s my best tip for failure to launch?My best tip I can give parents is to focus on parenting help. When kids are stuck because they are either avoidant or resistant to help,...
    5/26/2023
    14:54
  • 68: Calm Brain Parenting Brain Hacks
    Parenting plays a vital role in calming a kid's brain. But nowadays, many stressors badly affect children's mental health as they are more prone to stress and anxiety. That's why we must create a safe space and a nurturing environment for our kids and help them develop coping mechanisms. We must discuss how we could calm our kid's brains, and today, we'll be learning about some hacks to help you in your parenting journey. What is it like when you have a child who is dysregulated?It's not easy to deal with a child who is dysregulated. Sometimes, when parents get overwhelmed, dysregulation causes a strain on the parent's relationship with their children. It can even affect children's relationships with others, like their teachers and family members.When a child's brain is not regulated, you're going to see a variety of behaviors. But ultimately, when your child doesn't hear you correctly, they are irritated. Making them do tasks requiring higher-level executive functioning skills will be quite challenging when your child's brain is dysregulated because these require critical thinking. These behaviors are big red flags indicating that their brain is dysregulated. So, not knowing what to do only adds fuel to the fire. I've been there as a parent, so I understand what it's like. To avoid worsening things for you and your entire family, I want you to start being proactive instead of reactive. What are overstimulated vs. under-stimulated behaviors?When a kid is in a stressful situation, they tend to exhibit irritability, anxiety, and difficulty focusing as there is too much sensory input to handle. On the other hand, when there's not enough sensory input, your kid is likely to show a lack of motivation, inattentiveness, and boredom.These overstimulated and understimulated behaviors negatively affect your kid's mental health. The good thing is that parents can provide support by helping their kids find a balance between overstimulation and under-stimulation.The first thing nobody ever wants to do is put their oxygen mask on.I always talk about my dyslexic kid with a great emotional core. Honestly, that took a lot of work. But, he had many open discussions about it and got appropriate treatment. That's why early intervention is essential. But the first thing nobody ever wants to do is put on their oxygen mask. Things may get a little too frustrating sometimes, and I'm sure all parents have been there. You've got to calm yourself because the more you regulate yourself, the easier it will be. Our children co-regulate with us. We have to meet kids where they're at. So, for example, if they're angry and having tantrums or sudden outbursts, don't respond with anger because you're just going to clash with them.Another important hack is to pick one behavior that drives everything and work on it. I talk a lot about this in my BrainBehaviorResetTM Program, wherein we have an executive functioning toolkit where we map it all out. Of course, you're not going to be able to fix everything by focusing on a single behavior, but you've got to stop the friction, and we've got to help our kids calm their brains.We've seen the toolkit's effectiveness, especially for most kids with inferior coping skills experiencing dysregulation. They don't know how to manage and tolerate uncomfortable sensations when they don't get what they want. So, what we must do is to keep reinforcing our desired behaviors.Calm Brain Parenting HacksSleep is vital. In my book It's Gonna Be Ok, I included the importance of sleep in our system. Most people get cranky when they don't get enough sleep. We also must prioritize our physical health because it is closely interconnected with our mental health. For example, regular exercise has been shown to boost our
    5/24/2023
    19:00
  • 67: Managing Moody Kids
    Managing moody kids is never easy and even more challenging when clinical issues are involved. It's like we're walking on eggshells whenever we interact with our kids when they're moody. Although it is such a challenging part of parenting, parents can use effective management strategies, and that's what we'll be tackling in today's episode. What is emotional dysregulation?Emotional dysregulation is when you tend towards frequent mood swings and switch between different emotional states, probably too rapidly, but certainly with little control.About 70% of kids and individuals from other age groups with ADHD have rejection sensitivity dysphoria (RSD). RSD interferes with one's ability to regulate emotional responses, making them prone to emotional dysregulation.Most of the time, external factors affect our moods, especially when they get us stressed. Of course, you won't always understand these factors, but they are part of our reality. Managing moody kids in the familyWe also have to note that these kids lack stress tolerance and coping skills, so dealing with shame, rejection, and criticism may not always go well. We must learn how to manage moody kids in the family because it causes a significant disruption in the entire family and can even cause marriages to end. This is what drives this absolute friction between you and your child. Give short, clear, and visual directions. I like to preview things and let them know in advance. The key is to keep it clear and concise. I also keep my tone in check, mainly when communicating with moody kids.We have to consider that sometimes, they don't process things right away, although there will be times when they process things too quickly. It also helps to make them visualize the results or the outcomes. But, again, try to make things as descriptive as possible to focus on what they can and can't do. Reinforcement is a vital part of managing moody kids. As much as possible, we want to make sure we're reinforcing the desired behaviors. We must show them what to do rather than point out what they're not doing. Don't use this little inertia of all the minute details when your kid gets stuck on something. Instead, focus on the positive side to stop getting stuck in negativity. Moody kids are hard to manage, which means you will need resources. In line with this, we have our Natural Parenting Solutions Group, which you can participate in (http://drroseann.com/group). No matter where you are in your journey, we have resources to help you:Mentioned in this episode:Is It ADHD or Something Else? Take the Quiz to find out!￼➡️ Join our FREE Natural Parenting Community to receive science-backed resources for your child and family. Join here - https://www.facebook.com/groups/naturalparentingsolutions/ ➡️ Get help from Dr. Roseann and her team. Apply here. https://drroseann.com/apply ➡️ “Is it ADHD or something else?” Take the quiz.  To take the quiz, just text the word "quiz" to 13Alertmore. Then you'll know whether your child has ADHD or something else.
    5/22/2023
    17:37
  • 66: Improving Reading Skills: Brain Training for Dyslexia with Nancy McDermott
    Literacy remains to be a major issue in education, particularly in the Individualized Education Plan, in the United States. This is even more of a problem because of literacy difficulties associated with dyslexia. Dyslexia greatly affects children’s academic development as they struggle with phonological processing, comprehension, and even spelling words. This can also affect one’s self-esteem because of feelings of constant frustration and other negative feelings. We’ll be focusing on improving reading skills – brain training for dyslexia in today’s episode with Nancy McDermott, a fellow mother of a dyslexic, to help kids thrive especially in school. Let’s take a step towards changing the brain and giving your dyslexic child the right keys to help them learn. Nancy’s story of how she came to work with Anthony.I remember wanting to become a neurofeedback provider after seeing how incredible it is to be able to help families especially when it comes to dealing with mental health issues. I’ve personally seen how Nancy did her mission and it’s been such a profound moment to witness how she helped families.Nancy recalled how Anthony was such a bright kid. Early on in his development, he had good verbal and motor skills but all of a sudden, as they were trying to learn letters, they reached a dead stop which was shocking as he was learning everything else so quickly and easily.Diagnosing dyslexia today.Having worked in schools and having done neuropsych testing for 22 years, people still don't understand dyslexia today. It's so easy to diagnose. You just need to go to a qualified expert who knows what it is.Dyslexia could appear in many signs like he couldn't rhyme things properly. For example, if you would ask your kid to write something with rain, he might write a frame. It’s close but it doesn’t make sense. People don't understand dyslexia because they still think it's a visual processing problem but in truth, it's an auditory processing problem wherein the brain can't properly hear the sound. What is Orton-Gillingham and how does it work?Orton-Gillingham is an approach that came about in 1917. It is a style of reading instruction that was designed for dyslexics and it is still being used until today. It is the mother of all dyslexia reading programs that are evidence-based and proven to be effective. Having 95-97% efficacy, such an approach is well-regarded for its structured intensive phonics. It is designed in a way to remediate dyslexia without getting into all the particulars, but it requires a lot of intensity. In fact, you can't just skip the steps; you have to master it in order to move to the next level. There is no medication for dyslexia.There is no medication for dyslexia. Many parents come to me not knowing what else to do and saying that they’ve been encouraged to have their dyslexic kids medicated. However, there is actually a way to deal with dyslexia so we shouldn’t lose hope. Many kids that are dyslexic are first diagnosed with ADHD, especially if they're not caught in the beginning before they get to reading instruction. In fact, it’s often misdiagnosed with ADHD as they share common symptoms like difficulties in attention and concentration.Dyslexics typically have a higher IQ than average, and they can compensate with instruction. So as much as possible, what you need to do is to get your kid identified as early as you possibly can.How do you treat neurodyslexia?We’ve already mentioned how helpful Orton-Gillingham is and I believe neurofeedback and Orton-Gillingham is the winning combination across diagnoses. Having these two combined not only calms the brain but it also allows for increased learning. However, there needs to be consistency in...
    5/19/2023
    45:36
  • 65: How to Stop Feeding the OCD Monster
    Most people confuse obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) with other mental health disorders particularly, anxiety disorder. It’s important for us to learn more about how to identify these OCD symptoms as these recurring obsessions and repetitive behaviors can interfere with a person’s daily life. We’ll be talking about another important topic in today’s episode – how to stop feeding the OCD monster. This is going to be a fruitful episode as OCD treatment is not similar to that of anxiety. What is obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD)?OCD is all about fear. It is a behavioral manifestation of all these intrusive thoughts and behaviors that are completely irrational and most of the time, they don’t make any sense. Its core features are obsessions, or compulsions and rituals. Such obsessions, compulsions and rituals can severely affect one’s life especially in terms of daily living and relationships. They make it difficult for someone to focus on or finish things effectively, and they usually take up a significant amount of time. Additionally, it may interfere with social interactions or relationships, making other people irritated or impatient.Commonly, most people associate OCD with anxiety or worry. But in fact, it’s really more like a fear-driven behavior. When you’re dealing with OCD, you tend to try to prevent something bad from happening.How does OCD show up in the world?It is not only the adults who experience OCD. Even young children are diagnosed with it. There are many ways that OCD sort of shows up in the world and often, people just shrug these instances off, making it harder for us to treat OCD.I think another factor that contributes to the difficulty in treating OCD is that it’s usually confused with anxiety. There are providers who claim that they treat OCD when in fact they don’t and are simply using anxiety treatment instead of a specialized treatment for OCD.The specialized treatment we’re referring to is the exposure and response prevention. That’s why it’s important to have a highly skilled provider who conducts cognitive behavioral therapy with exposure therapy. Personally, that’s what we use in our clinic because we’ve seen how effective it is in dismantling behaviors. We all know how much of a tyrant OCD is. It just takes over everything and it can really hijack a life. That’s why I’ve had many encounters with families crying because of the positive development of their children particularly when they learn how to take control and stop accommodating OCD through behavioral therapy combined with other treatments like exposure and response prevention.What does “accommodation” mean?Accommodating means we are fueling the OCD and the behaviors that come with it. For example, your child constantly asks questions to reassure himself, and you answer his question every single time. Every time you answer, you actually reinforce the fear or other irrational and intrusive thoughts. When we accommodate the questions by answering them, we’re lowering the fear response rate. But then every time we answer the question, we actually move the baseline up. This is how we get behaviorally habituated and this is how the brain forms a habit. So when we reinforce this, we actually increase the likelihood of OCD behaviors.What we have to do now to stop accommodation is to stop answering them every single time. I know it’s quite difficult to do that but we have to really set boundaries if we want to stop feeding the OCD monster.Getting your partner and caregivers on the same page is the biggest obstacle.I think one of the biggest obstacles in this journey is getting your partner and caregivers on the same page. In ERP treatment, 30% of people drop out because parents have a hard time doing the work either on their...
    5/17/2023
    17:19

More Kids & Family podcasts

About It's Gonna Be Ok!

Parenting comes with joys and challenges. If you are a mom or dad with a child or teen who is struggling with everyday life or clinical issues like ADHD, Autism, Dyslexia, Executive Functioning, Anxiety, OCD, Depression or Mood, or Lyme and PANS/PANDAS, then you need solutions. If you have seen Dr. Roseann on TV, then you know she doesn’t shy away from real talk about real problems. She gives parents the science-backed keys to unlocking big and small kid and family issues. Blending hope with science, Dr. Roseann teaches parents how to calm the brain to have a happy family. https://drroseann.com
Podcast website

Listen to It's Gonna Be Ok!, ZsebRádió and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

It's Gonna Be Ok!

It's Gonna Be Ok!

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store