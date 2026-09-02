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Dysregulated Kids: Science-Backed Parenting Help for Behavior, Anxiety, ADHD and More
Dr. Roseann Capanna Hodge
Latest episode
441 episodes
When Teachers and Family Misread Your Child's Behavior | Emotional Dysregulation in Children | E43909/02/2026 | 10 mins.When teachers and family misread your child's behavior, parents may question their instincts when others don’t see the struggle. Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge helps parents understand emotional dysregulation through Regulation First Parenting™ and calm the brain first.
When your child seems fine at school but falls apart at home, it’s easy to wonder, Am I doing something wrong? You’re not alone. When others don’t see what you see, understanding your child’s behavior can become even harder.
Let’s explore why dysregulated kids may hold it together at school and release their stress at home. You’ll learn how to trust your instincts and better understand what your child’s behavior is communicating.
Why does my child melt down after school but seem fine for teachers?
A child can be struggling and still look completely fine to everyone else. Many dysregulated kids spend their school day managing noise, friendships, transitions, directions, anxiety, big emotions, and the effort of sitting still.
Their stress cup may be filling all day, even when nobody notices. Then, when they reach the safety of home, their nervous system finally runs out of capacity.
Remember:
Home isn’t necessarily the problem. It may be where your child finally feels safe enough to let go.
Meltdowns, shutdowns, and freakouts can signal an overwhelmed nervous system.
Behavior is communication.
Real-life example: Amy’s son was repeatedly described as having a “great day” at school, only to completely fall apart in the car. She began wondering if she was too soft or a bad parent. The reality? He had been holding it together all day.
Why do teachers and family members think my child is fine?
Teachers, grandparents, and family members may each see only one piece of the puzzle. A teacher may see your child’s best effort at school, while you see what happens when their nervous system has no capacity left.
Instead of trying to convince others that your child is struggling, become a nervous system educator.
Explain what happens after your child runs out of capacity.
Invite curiosity instead of defensiveness.
Remember that teachers are with your child all day and often do incredible things that naturally support regulation.
🗣️ “You’re seeing my kid’s best effort, and I’m seeing what happens after when their nervous system runs out of capacity.”
— Dr. Roseann
How can I advocate for my dysregulated child without feeling dismissed?
You don’t have to convince everyone. You are the expert on your own child. When anxiety is high, other people’s opinions can make you question your instincts, but learning to understand nervous system signals can help you become calmer and clearer.
Try asking yourself:
What happens before the behavior?
What happens after school or difficult transitions?
Is my child’s stress cup overflowing?
What might this behavior be communicating?
Let’s calm the brain first. When you regulate, you can often hear your intuition more clearly and advocate from a place of confidence rather than overwhelm.
When your child is dysregulated, it’s easy to feel helpless.
The Regulation Rescue Kit gives you the scripts and strategies you need to stay grounded and in control.
Become a Dysregulation Insider VIP at www.drroseann.com/newsletter and get your free kit today.
How can I help my child regulate before behavior escalates?
Start looking for micro moments to regulate rather than waiting for a major meltdown. Regulation first can support parenting, therapy, occupational therapy, and your child’s ability to absorb what they’re learning.
Your child’s behavior may be telling you something important about their nervous system—not that you’re failing as a parent. You’re not alone, and it’s gonna be OK.
Takeaway & What’s Next
When your child holds it together at school but falls apart at home, it doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong. Their behavior may be communicating that their nervous system has reached its limit.
Instead of questioning yourself, look for patterns and clues. Regulate first, understand the behavior, and trust what you know about your child.
If you need practical support, Quick CALM can help you build regulation strategies into everyday moments. You can also explore the Regulated Child Summit for additional guidance.
FAQs
Why does my child hold it together at school and melt down at home?
They may be using enormous nervous system energy to manage school stress and releasing it once they feel safe at home.
Is my child pretending to behave at school?
No. A child can genuinely be struggling while appearing regulated. Their stress may simply become visible later when their capacity is depleted.
What should I tell my child’s teacher about dysregulation?
Explain that the teacher may be seeing your child’s best effort, while you are seeing what happens after their nervous system runs out of capacity.
How do I stop doubting my parenting instincts?
Learn to observe behavior as communication, regulate yourself, and become more confident in recognizing your child’s patterns and nervous system needs.
What is the first step when my child is dysregulated?
Start with regulation. Regulate first, then connect and correct. A regulated brain is better able to absorb support, learning, and connection.
Feel like you’ve tried everything and still don’t have answers?
The Solution Matcher helps you find the best starting point based on your child’s symptoms, behaviors, and history.
It’s fast, free, and based on decades of clinical expertise.
Get your personalized plan now at www.drroseann.com/help
Why Behavior Is the Signal, Not the Problem | Regulation First Parenting® | E43808/31/2026 | 11 mins.When your child’s behavior feels overwhelming, it may be communicating more than defiance. The reason why behavior is the signal, not the problem, explains what’s beneath big reactions and how regulation changes everything. Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge is an expert in Regulation First Parenting™ and childhood dysregulation.
When your child melts down, argues, or refuses, it’s easy to focus on stopping the behavior. But why behavior is the signal, not the problem, helps you look beneath the behavior and understand what your child’s nervous system is communicating.
Instead of chasing every reaction, learn to recognize when your child’s stress cup is full and focus on regulation first. When you calm the brain first, everything else can begin to change.
Why is my child’s behavior getting worse even when I keep correcting it?
If you feel like you’re playing parenting whack-a-mole, you’re not alone. One behavior improves, and another suddenly appears—homework refusal, meltdowns, arguing, crying, or explosive reactions.
Behavior is communication. Instead of asking, “How do I stop this?” start asking, “What is this behavior trying to tell me?”
Behavior is the signal—not the problem.
Look for signs that your child’s stress cup is full.
Stop chasing every behavior and start lowering overall stress.
Parent example: A child may explode before soccer, struggle with homework, and melt down over something tiny like toast being cut “wrong.” These may look like separate problems, but they can all signal an overloaded nervous system.
What is my child’s behavior trying to tell me?
Your child’s nervous system may be communicating that something is agitating, overwhelming, or overloading them. Until you understand what is happening beneath the behavior, you can easily miss the real clue.
Ask yourself:
What happened before this behavior?
Was my child tired, hungry, overstimulated, or under-stimulated?
Did they get enough sleep?
Have they been holding it together all day at school?
Could this be after-school restraint collapse?
🗣️ “Behavior really isn't the problem. It's just communication.” — Dr. Roseann
How can I calm my child without constantly correcting or disciplining them?
You can’t discipline out dysregulation. When your child is overwhelmed, the goal is not to scare them into compliance—it’s to support their nervous system.
Start with co-regulation first, especially through small, consistent micro-moments. When stress comes down, behavior can change in intensity, frequency, and duration because you’re supporting regulation—not controlling your child.
Let’s calm the brain first.
Yelling less and staying calm isn’t about being perfect—it’s about having the right tools.
Join the Dysregulation Insider VIP list and get your FREE Regulation Rescue Kit, designed to help you handle oppositional behaviors without losing it.
Download it now at www.drroseann.com/newsletter
Why does my child seem fine sometimes but completely fall apart at other times?
Everyone’s stress cup fills differently. What overwhelms one child may barely affect another, which is why parenting can look different from child to child.
When a child is regulated, their frontal lobes can come back online, making it easier to problem-solve and make better choices.
The goal isn’t perfect compliance. It’s helping your child become regulated enough to figure things out.
How do I become a “dysregulation detective” instead of a disciplinarian?
Get curious before reacting. Look beneath the behavior instead of fighting against it. That shift can reduce parental guilt, frustration, and the exhausting cycle of constantly trying to “fix” your child.
Regulation First Parenting™ approach starts with understanding the nervous system and pulling stress out of the stress cup. That’s the heart of The Dysregulated Kid, which teaches parents how to regulate themselves and become better at spotting what’s happening beneath behavior.
Takeaway & What’s Next
Behavior is communication, not something you simply need to stop. When you look beneath your child’s reactions, understand what’s filling their stress cup, and regulate first, you can respond with more clarity, connection, and confidence.
Learn more through the Regulated Child Summit. And if you’re ready for a simple place to practice regulation, Quick CALM offers practical tools to help you calm the brain first.
You’re not alone. When you stop seeing behavior as something to fix and start seeing it as something to understand, parenting can become less reactive and more connected. It’s gonna be OK.
FAQs
Why is behavior communication?
Behavior can communicate that a child’s nervous system is overwhelmed, stressed, agitated, or overloaded. Looking beneath behavior helps parents understand what their child needs instead of focusing only on stopping the reaction.
How do I know if my child is dysregulated?
Look for meltdowns, irritability, refusal, or emotional outbursts, especially when your child is tired, hungry, or overstimulated.
What should I do when my child melts down?
Instead of immediately trying to stop the behavior, Ask, “What is this behavior trying to tell me?” Then focus on co-regulation and reducing stress.
Can discipline fix dysregulation?
You can’t discipline out dysregulation. Co-regulation helps your child become calm enough to make better choices.
What does Regulation First Parenting mean?
Regulation First Parenting™ means prioritizing regulation before correction. Rather than reacting to behavior, parents learn to understand the nervous system, reduce stress, connect, and then address the behavior.
Not sure where to start?
Take the guesswork out of helping your child. Use our free Solution Matcher to get a personalized plan based on your child’s unique needs—whether it’s ADHD, anxiety, mood issues, or emotional dysregulation.
In just a few minutes, you'll know exactly what support is right for your family.
Start here: www.drroseann.com/help
Is Something in Your Home Quietly Affecting Your Family's Nervous System? | Nervous System Regulation | E43708/26/2026 | 36 mins.Is Something in Your Home Quietly Affecting Your Family's Nervous System? Hidden everyday habits may be adding stress to your child's brain without you realizing it. Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge shares practical, science-backed strategies through her Regulation First Parenting™ approach to help families reduce emotional dysregulation and build calmer, more resilient nervous systems.
Many parents focus on stress, sleep, and nutrition—but what if hidden environmental factors are also playing a role?
In this episode, I sit down with EMF expert Nick Pinault to discuss how everyday technology may contribute to nervous system stress—and more importantly, what parents can realistically do without fear or overwhelm.
Let's calm the brain first, because small changes can make a meaningful difference.
Why are some kids more sensitive to environmental stressors?
Not every child responds to environmental stress in the same way. Children with ADHD, anxiety, autism, OCD, PANS/PANDAS, or other forms of nervous system dysregulation often have more sensitive nervous systems.
Behavior is communication. Sometimes what looks like defiance or emotional reactivity is really an overwhelmed brain asking for support.
Simple ways to reduce stress on the nervous system:
Turn off Wi-Fi overnight.
Keep phones out of bedrooms.
Use speakerphone or wired headphones when possible.
Prioritize healthy sleep habits.
A regulated nervous system is more resilient to everyday challenges.
Can EMFs affect my child's sleep and nervous system?
One of the biggest concerns discussed is sleep quality.
Nick explains that research suggests wireless radiation before bedtime may make it harder for the brain to fully transition into sleep. Since sleep is one of the biggest regulators of emotional health, protecting it is one of the simplest ways to support your child.
Imagine your child struggles every morning despite getting enough hours in bed. Before assuming they're lazy or oppositional, it may be worth looking at bedtime routines—including where devices are kept.
Better sleep habits include:
Charging phones outside the bedroom.
Turning devices to Airplane Mode.
Creating a technology-free bedtime routine.
Shutting off Wi-Fi overnight whenever possible.
What simple changes can parents make without giving up technology?
The good news is that this conversation isn't about eliminating technology.
It's about making small, sustainable choices that reduce unnecessary exposure while supporting better nervous system health.
Easy changes any family can make:
Use wired headphones at home.
Download movies before travel instead of streaming.
Use Ethernet when possible.
Keep devices away from your body when not in use.
Model healthy technology habits for your children.
Progress—not perfection—is the goal.
🗣️ “This conversation is not about making you feel bad. It's about empowering you.”
— Dr. Roseann
You don’t have to figure this out alone.
Become a Dysregulation Insider VIP and get your FREE Regulation Rescue Kit:
How to Stay Calm When Your Child Pushes Your Buttons and Stop Oppositional Behaviors.
Head to www.drroseann.com/newsletter and start your calm parenting journey today.
How can parents reduce stress without becoming overwhelmed?
One of the most reassuring messages in this episode is that you don't have to do everything at once.
Nervous system regulation happens through consistent daily habits—not perfection.
Remember:
It's not bad parenting—it's a dysregulated brain.
Focus on what you can control.
Small changes add up over time.
It's gonna be OK.
Every healthy habit—from better sleep to reducing unnecessary environmental stress—helps your child build resilience.
Takeaway & What’s Next
Creating a calmer home doesn't require perfection or fear. By making thoughtful adjustments to technology use and supporting healthy nervous system habits, you give your child more opportunities to regulate, learn, and thrive.
You're not alone. Let's calm the brain first—everything else becomes easier from there.
Want simple ways to calm your child's nervous system? Quick CALM offers practical, science-backed strategies you can start using right away to reduce stress and improve regulation.
You can also join the Regulated Child Summit to hear from leading experts and discover natural strategies that support emotional regulation and resilient families.
FAQs
Can EMFs cause ADHD or anxiety?
Current research is still evolving. This episode focuses on reducing unnecessary exposure as one practical way to support overall nervous system health.
Should children sleep with phones in their bedrooms?
It's best to keep phones out of bedrooms whenever possible to support healthy sleep and reduce nighttime distractions.
Is turning off Wi-Fi at night worth it?
Yes. It's one of the easiest, no-cost habits many families use to reduce unnecessary exposure while improving sleep routines.
Are wired headphones better than Bluetooth?
Nick recommends using wired options whenever practical, especially during long periods of device use at home.
Do I need to eliminate technology?
No. The goal is balance—not perfection. Small, practical habits can help support a healthier environment.
Tired of not knowing what's really going on with your child?
The Solution Matcher gives you a personalized recommendation based on your child's behavior, not just a label.
It's free, takes just a few minutes, and shows you the best next step.
Go to www.drroseann.com/help
ADHD, Anxiety, or Dysregulation? What's Really Going On? | Emotional Dysregulation in Children | E43608/24/2026 | 12 mins.Wondering if your child's struggles are ADHD, Anxiety, or Dysregulation? The answer may be deeper than a diagnosis. Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge explains how Regulation First Parenting™ helps parents understand emotional dysregulation and support lasting calm by addressing the nervous system first.
Parents often ask, "Is it ADHD? Anxiety? Or something else?" If you've been caught in an endless cycle of searching for the "right" diagnosis, this episode offers a powerful mindset shift.
Behavior is communication, and what you're seeing on the outside is often your child's overwhelmed nervous system asking for help.
Instead of chasing labels, discover more about how becoming a dysregulation detective helps you understand what your child truly needs. Learn simple questions that reduce overwhelm, uncover patterns, and help you respond with calm instead of confusion.
Is It ADHD, Anxiety, or Dysregulation? How Can You Tell?
Many children with ADHD, anxiety, OCD, autism, or other challenges can look remarkably similar. They may worry excessively, lose focus, shut down, or become emotionally reactive.
A diagnosis explains what your child has—but it doesn't always explain what's driving the behavior.
Rather than asking, "What's wrong with my child?" begin asking, "How regulated is my child's nervous system?" That single shift changes everything.
Key takeaways:
Different diagnoses can share the same dysregulated nervous system.
Focus on regulation before chasing labels.
Behavior is communication—not defiance.
For example, two children may both struggle to focus—one with ADHD and one with anxiety—but both are reacting to an overwhelmed nervous system.
Why Does My Child Melt Down Even When Nothing Seems Wrong?
Meltdowns rarely happen "out of nowhere." Parents should be curious about what happened before the behavior.
Ask yourself:
Was it after school?
Was sleep poor?
Were they overstimulated?
Has their stress been building for days?
Patterns reveal nervous system overload. Once you begin spotting those patterns, you're no longer reacting—you’re understanding.
How Do I Know What My Child's Nervous System Needs?
Instead of focusing only on stopping behaviors, ask:
What happened right before this?
What state is my child's nervous system in?
What does my child need before I ask them to do something difficult?
The answer might be:
Movement
A snack
A hug
A break
A visual reminder
A calmer approach from you
Helping doesn't mean perfection—it means less reactivity and more success over time.
If you're tired of walking on eggshells or feeling like nothing works…
Get the FREE Regulation Rescue Kit and finally learn what to say and do in the heat of the moment.
Become a Dysregulation Insider VIP at www.drroseann.com/newsletter and take the first step to a calmer home.
Why Does Regulating Myself Help My Child?
One of the biggest breakthroughs parents experience is realizing they don't need to control every behavior—they need to regulate themselves first.
When you stay calm:
Your child borrows your regulation.
Power struggles decrease.
You break the cycle of co-dysregulation.
Let's calm the brain first. Everything else becomes easier from there.
🗣️ “The diagnosis tells you what your child has. The nervous system tells you what your child needs.”
— Dr. Roseann
Takeaway & What’s Next
When you stop chasing behaviors and start supporting your child's nervous system, parenting feels less overwhelming and far more effective. You're not alone.
Every small shift toward regulation builds a calmer, more connected family—and that's where lasting change begins.
If you're looking for practical tools you can start using today, check out Quick CALM program to learn simple nervous system regulation strategies that help both you and your child reset faster.
Want even more expert guidance? Join the Regulated Child Summit to learn science-backed solutions from leading experts in children's mental health.
FAQs
Can ADHD and anxiety look the same in children?
Yes. Both can cause inattention, emotional outbursts, and overwhelm because they often involve a dysregulated nervous system.
Should I focus on my child's diagnosis or behavior first?
Focus on understanding your child's nervous system first. Behavior is communication, and regulation helps you address the root cause.
Why does my child struggle more after school?
School fills a child's "stress cup" with demands, sensory input, and emotional effort. After-school meltdowns often reflect accumulated nervous system stress.
How can I help my dysregulated child calm down?
Start with connection, curiosity, and regulation. Movement, rest, food, sensory supports, and your calm presence all help reduce nervous system overload.
When your child is struggling, time matters.
Don't wait and wonder—use the Solution Matcher to get clear next steps, based on what's actually going on with your child's brain and behavior.
Take the quiz at www.drroseann.com/help
My Mother Was the Italian Beth Dutton: Why Dysregulated Kids Need Calm Authority | Regulation First Parenting® | E43508/19/2026 | 15 mins.If you've ever wondered why dysregulated kids need calm authority, the answer starts with the parent who leads instead of reacts. In this episode, Dr. Roseann shares a powerful lesson from her mother and explains how Regulation First Parenting™ helps families build emotional safety, resilience, and lasting regulation.
If you've ever felt like you have to be louder, stricter, or more forceful to get your child to listen, you're not alone. But it's not bad parenting—it's a dysregulated brain.
In this episode, I share one of the greatest gifts my mother ever gave me: calm authority. Her steady leadership taught me that true strength isn't about control—it's about creating emotional safety.
You'll learn why behavior is communication, how your nervous system shapes your child's ability to regulate, and the simple mindset shift that can completely change difficult parenting moments. Let's calm the brain first.
Why Do Dysregulated Kids Need Calm Authority Instead of Punishment?
Many parents believe stronger consequences create better behavior. The truth is, dysregulated kids don't learn through fear—they learn through safety.
When your child is overwhelmed, their thinking brain goes offline. Your calm nervous system becomes the anchor that helps them return to regulation.
Key takeaways:
Calm authority creates emotional safety.
Leadership isn't permissiveness—it's steadiness.
Your child borrows your regulation before they build their own.
Imagine your child screaming after school. Instead of matching their intensity, you pause, stay grounded, and guide them through the moment. That's Regulation First Parenting™ in action.
🗣️ “Your kid doesn't need your biggest reaction. They need to borrow your calm.”
— Dr. Roseann
Need help calming your own nervous system first?
Quick CALM gives you simple, science-backed strategies you can use in just minutes a day to regulate your stress and respond with confidence instead of reactivity.
How Can I Stay Calm When My Child Is Escalating?
You don't have to be perfectly calm every second. What matters is learning to pause before reacting.
I encourage parents to ask one powerful question:
"Am I about to lead this moment—or join the chaos?"
That brief pause changes everything.
Try this:
Take a slow breath before speaking.
Lower your voice instead of raising it.
Focus on connection before correction.
Respond instead of reacting.
It's gonna be OK. Every regulated response teaches your child's nervous system what safety feels like.
Want to stay calm when your child pushes every button?
Become a Dysregulation Insider VIP and get the FREE Regulation Rescue Kit—your step-by-step guide to stop oppositional behaviors without yelling or giving in.
Go to www.drroseann.com/newsletter and grab your kit today.
Does Staying Calm Mean Gentle Parenting or Letting My Child Walk All Over Me?
Absolutely not.
One of the biggest misconceptions is that calm parenting means being passive. Calm authority is leadership.
Just like the best bosses lead with confidence instead of chaos, great parents create clear boundaries while staying emotionally regulated.
Remember:
Calm doesn't mean weak.
Firm doesn't require yelling.
Boundaries feel safest when they're predictable.
Your child needs a leader—not another overwhelmed nervous system.
How Does My Regulation Help My Child Build Emotional Resilience?
Children develop self-regulation through repeated experiences of co-regulation.
When you consistently model calm, your child learns:
I am safe.
Hard feelings can pass.
I can handle challenges.
Those moments become the foundation for confidence, resilience, and emotional flexibility.
Why Doesn't Parenting Advice Work When I'm Already Dysregulated?
Many parents say, "I've tried everything."
Often, the missing piece isn't another parenting strategy—it's nervous system regulation.
You can't teach regulation while living in survival mode.
Let's calm the brain first. Everything else becomes easier from there.
Takeaway & What’s Next
You don't have to become a different parent overnight. Every small moment of regulation helps your child build lifelong emotional strength. You're not alone, and every calm response is an investment in your child's future.
Behavior is communication, and when you lead with calm authority instead of chaos, you help your child believe something powerful:
"I've got this."
Looking for expert guidance? Join the Regulated Child Summit and learn practical tools from leading experts to help your child thrive.
FAQs
Why do dysregulated kids need calm parents?
Children regulate through relationships. A calm parent helps their nervous system feel safe enough to learn, listen, and recover from stress.
Is calm authority the same as gentle parenting?
No. Calm authority combines empathy with clear boundaries and confident leadership without yelling or intimidation.
What should I do before responding to my child's meltdown?
Pause. Take a breath, regulate yourself first, then connect before correcting.
Can I help my child regulate if I struggle with anxiety?
Yes. Your own regulation skills can improve with practice. Small daily nervous system resets make a big difference.
Why does yelling make behavior worse?
Yelling signals danger to a child's nervous system, making regulation and problem-solving even harder.
Every child's journey is different.
That's why cookie-cutter solutions don't work.
Take the free Solution Matcher Quiz and get a customized path to support your child's emotional and behavioral needs—no guessing, no fluff.
Start today at www.drroseann.com/help
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About Dysregulated Kids: Science-Backed Parenting Help for Behavior, Anxiety, ADHD and More
Are you tired of the daily battles, the problems with listening and focus, meltdowns over minor frustrations, and the constant feeling of walking on eggshells in your own home? If you're a parent who feels overwhelmed, stuck in a cycle of reactivity, and utterly exhausted from trying to manage your child's challenging behaviors, you are not alone. You've tried everything—the sticker charts, the timeouts, the endless negotiations—but nothing creates lasting change. The answer isn't more discipline. The secret is understanding the brain. Welcome to Dysregulated Kids: Science-Backed Parenting Help, the podcast that is revolutionizing the way we parent. Hosted by Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a licensed therapist, school psychologist and author with over 30 years of experience in children's mental health and recognized by Forbes as a thought leader in children's mental health, this podcast is your lifeline. Dr. Roseann pulls back the curtain on why your child or teen is struggling, whether they have a clinical diagnosis like ADHD, Anxiety, Autism, OCD, Depression, Dyslexia, Executive Functioning challenges, Lyme, or PANS/PANDAS, or are simply navigating the ups and downs of everyday life.Her revolutionary Regulation First Parenting™ approach teaches that calming the nervous system is the first step before you can connect, teach, or help your child learn. In short, actionable episodes, Dr. Roseann gives you proven tools like the CALMS Protocol™, quick nervous system reset tools and co-regulation strategies to move your child (and yourself!) from stress and reactivity to calm, connection, and resilience. You'll learn what to say and do to de-escalate meltdowns in the moment, how to build your child's emotional regulation skills, and how to improve their executive functioning and attention so they can succeed at home, at school, and in life. Imagine shifting your entire perspective from seeing "defiance" to understanding "dysregulation." Picture yourself feeling confident and equipped, knowing exactly how to respond in those tough parenting moments. This is the transformation that awaits you. Parents discover how to break free from the reactivity cycle and build a more connected, joyful family—going from helpless and frustrated to empowered and hopeful. Here's what you can expect from Dysregulated Kids: Real Solutions for Real Problems – Whether you're dealing with ADHD, anxiety, sensory overload, meltdowns, or everyday struggles, Dr. Roseann brings strategies that actually work. Science-Backed Parenting Tools – Learn how to understand your child's nervous system and apply research-driven calming strategies to create a peaceful, happy home. Practical Advice You Can Use Today – Each episode delivers focused, actionable content without the fluff—just pure wisdom you can apply to your family right away. Empowerment and Hope – Dr. Roseann blends expert knowledge with deep empathy for the challenges parents face, helping you feel confident that you can make positive change. This podcast is for parents of the "reactive" kid or the child who feels more, reacts to little things more, and just needs more from you. It's for parents of neurodivergent children or kids struggling with mental health challenges. Really this show is for all parents dealing with typical stressors who want to raise emotionally intelligent, resilient kids in a world that is more demanding and chaotic than ever. If you've seen Dr. Roseann on TV, you know she doesn't shy away from real talk about real problems. She brings that same authenticity and expertise to every episode, combining hope with science to help you calm the brain and create a happier family. Are you ready to stop just surviving and start thriving? Subscribe now and start your journey toward a calmer brain and a happier family today. For more resources, show notes, and to connect with Dr. Roseann, visit drroseann.com.Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Dysregulated Kids: Science-Backed Parenting Help for Behavior, Anxiety, ADHD and More
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