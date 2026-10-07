In today's episode: are you thriving in your marriage, or are you struggling? Has your partner sent you on a trip to (re)find yourself after you've had a baby? We asked 20,000 Australian women, and their answers were eye-opening. Welcome to The Room.



Big thanks to Mixa for making this episode possible. Mixa creates ingredient-led skincare that’s dermatologically tested and specifically designed for sensitive skin! From the Urea Repair Cream to the Balm Cica+, a multi-purpose repair balm, you can find the Mixa range at your local Chemist Warehouse. You can find it here.



The Room is produced by Dimity Kirkwood.



We're a new show, and the best way to support us is by clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.



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