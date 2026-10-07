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4 episodes
- In today's episode: Over 12,000 women shared advice or words of wisdom they would give to other women in our recent survey. Today, we dive into relationship advice from women who said they were “thriving” in their marriage.Big thanks to Baby Bee and Mixa for making this episode possible. Baby Bee is the award-winning Australian pram brand making parent life easier, one clever idea at a time. You can find out more about Baby Bee here. Mixa creates ingredient-led skincare that’s dermatologically tested and specifically designed for sensitive skin! You can find it here.The Room is produced by Dimity Kirkwood and Lucy Hunt.We're a new show, and the best way to support us is by clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.Follow us on Instagram and TikTok.
- In today's episode: are you thriving in your marriage, or are you struggling? Has your partner sent you on a trip to (re)find yourself after you've had a baby? We asked 20,000 Australian women, and their answers were eye-opening. Welcome to The Room.
Big thanks to Mixa for making this episode possible. Mixa creates ingredient-led skincare that’s dermatologically tested and specifically designed for sensitive skin! From the Urea Repair Cream to the Balm Cica+, a multi-purpose repair balm, you can find the Mixa range at your local Chemist Warehouse. You can find it here.
The Room is produced by Dimity Kirkwood.
We're a new show, and the best way to support us is by clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok.
@brooklynopetaia is on TikTok.
- In this Episode Zero, we're introducing you to your new hosts, Freya, Georgia, and Rafa.
Rafa's correct job title is Senior Brand and Media Manager.
Big thanks to Mixa for making this episode possible. Mixa creates ingredient-led skincare that’s dermatologically tested and specifically designed for sensitive skin! From the Urea Repair Cream to the Balm Cica+, a multi-purpose repair balm, you can find the Mixa range at your local Chemist Warehouse.The Room is produced by Dimity Kirkwood.We're a new show, and the best way to support us is by clicking ‘follow’ on Apple and Spotify, and we're super grateful to anyone who leaves a five-star review while they're at it. Also! An old-fashioned 'Tell a Friend In Real Life' is equally appreciated.
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About The Room
Where mothers meet to share their inner world.
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The Room: Podcasts in Family