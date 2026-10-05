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126 episodes
- Today, we're so lucky to be sitting down with Shameless Media co-founder, Michelle Andrews.
Mich was around 25 weeks pregnant when she found out her beautiful mum, Vicky, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. Living with the fear that her mum might not meet her baby, and then losing Vicky just months after giving birth, profoundly shaped Mich's relationship with motherhood, healthy anxiety, and grief.
After a traumatic birth experience with Sadie, Mich shares the fears and emotions that have started to arise as she thinks about her next birth experience.
Content note: This episode contains themes of postnatal depression and anxiety, miscarriage, and traumatic birth experiences. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact:
- PANDA on 1300 726 306 or head to their website here.
- Red Nose Grief and Loss Support on 1300 308 307 or head to their website here.
A huge thank you to Babybee for supporting this episode of Bump with Steph and Laura. When only the best will do, get a Babybee pram. Find out more at https://babybeeonline.com/.
And a shoutout to Ecosa. Ecosa has been named CHOICE's Best Mattress Brand for the second year running. The right mattress can make all the difference. If you want to learn more, head to https://www.ecosa.com.au .
Your hosts are Steph Claire Smith (@stephclairesmith) and Laura Henshaw (@laura.henshaw). Today’s guest was Michelle Andrews (@michelleandrews1).
We’re on Instagram and TikTok at @stephandlaura.
Have a question? Need advice? Want to say hi? Send us a DM at @stephandlaurapodcast or shoot us an email at stephandlaura@shamelessmedia.com.au.
Looking for our other podcast? Head to the Steph & Laura podcast on Spotify here and Apple Podcasts here. You can also find us on YouTube here!
This show is produced and edited by Monica Vantilburg & Esther Morgan.
If you liked our overshare today and want to support the show, clicking ‘follow’ wherever you're listening helps us so much! Also… tell your friends about us! We’d love to have them here.
AND! If you’d like to learn more about KIC, head to KIC on Instagram, TikTok, or download the app from the App Store and Google Play.
- A new era of the podcast!
Your hosts are Steph Claire Smith (@stephclairesmith) and Laura Henshaw (@laura.henshaw). We’re on Instagram @stephandlaura.
Have a question? Need advice? Want to say hi? Send us a DM at @stephandlaura or shoot us an email at stephandlaura@shamelessmedia.com.au.
Looking for our other podcast? Head to the Steph & Laura podcast on Spotify here and Apple Podcasts here. You can also find us on YouTube here!
This show is produced by Monica Vantilburg & Esther Morgan.
- He’s our most regular KICBump guest and he’s back for his 5th time!
Billy Garvey is a dad of 3, a developmental pediatrician, a senior specialist at one of Australia’s largest tertiary pediatric hospitals, and co-host of the podcast 'Pop Culture Parenting'.
Billy has a new book coming out called ‘Ten Things I Wish You Knew About Raising Boys’, so in this episode, Steph speaks with Billy about what is unique about raising boys - including anger, gender roles, and help seeking. They also speak about parental preference, repairing with your children, and mental health first aid.
Trigger warning: Steph & Billy briefly discuss suicide in this episode. If you need support, you can contact Lifeline 24 hours a day on 13 11 14.
WE MENTIONED
Listen to Billy’s podcast Pop Culture Parenting https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/pop-culture-parenting/id1600660063
They're on Patreon too https://www.patreon.com/PopcultureParenting
Check out Billy’s new book ‘Ten Things I Wish You Knew About Raising Boys’ https://www.penguin.com.au/books/ten-things-i-wish-you-knew-about-raising-boys-9781761620850
Check out Billy’s first book ‘Ten Things I Wish You Knew About Your Child’s Mental Health’ https://www.penguin.com.au/books/ten-things-i-wish-you-knew-about-your-childs-mental-health-9781761345838
Find out more about Billy's social enterprise Guiding Growing Minds https://www.guidinggrowingminds.com/
We speak about Mental Health First Aid Australia. Check out their resources https://www.mhfa.com.au/
LISTEN TO BILLY’S OTHER EPISODES
Search for these episodes in your podcast app…
Is sleep training the answer? How Steph is planning for baby no.2 - KICBUMP with Dr Billy Garvey
What to do before, during & after your kid’s meltdown - KICBUMP with developmental paediatrician Dr Billy Garvey
An honest sleep update with Steph & Dr Billy Garvey - KICBUMP
Your sleep questions answered - KICBUMP with Dr Billy Garvey
KICPod PODCAST
Looking for our other podcast? It’s called KICPod and you can listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. We publish episodes there on Mondays & Wednesdays.
FOLLOW US & GET INVOLVED
KICPod @kicpod on Instagram - DM us with questions or ideas! Not on Instagram? Email us at kicpod@kicwellness.comSteph Claire Smith @stephclairesmith on Instagram & @steph_claire_smith on TikTokLaura Henshaw @laura.henshaw on Instagram & @laura.henshaw on TiktokKIC @kic on Instagram & @kic on TikTok and kicwellness.com or download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Estelle Griepink is a news journalist, mum to a two-year-old and almost one-year-old, and host of the podcast Mum Brain.
In this episode, Estelle opens up to Steph about mum rage, when she knew it was time to seek help, and what she is working on with her psychologist. They also speak about Estelle’s recent redundancy and seeing it as an opportunity instead of a setback.
WE MENTIONED
Follow Estelle https://www.instagram.com/mumbrainpodcast/?hl=en
Listen to Estelle’s podcast Mum Brain https://open.spotify.com/show/033zL04ejXUnrqzHhWUy2r
KICPod PODCAST
Looking for our other podcast? It’s called KICPod and you can listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. We publish episodes there on Mondays & Wednesdays.
FOLLOW US & GET INVOLVED
KICPod @kicpod on Instagram - DM us with questions or ideas! Not on Instagram? Email us at kicpod@kicwellness.comSteph Claire Smith @stephclairesmith on Instagram & @steph_claire_smith on TikTokLaura Henshaw @laura.henshaw on Instagram & @laura.henshaw on TiktokKIC @kic on Instagram & @kic on TikTok and kicwellness.com or download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Caroline Ficca is a pharmacist and a mum of two young girls. Caroline is committed to making health information practical & accessible through her work in community pharmacies & health education.
We learned SO much from this chat with Caroline and we know you will too! Think a pharmacist only dispenses medication? Well, this episode will change the way you think!
We speak with Caroline about what a pharmacist’s job actually involves, the support they can offer at each stage of the pregnancy journey, from conception to postpartum to common childhood ailments, when you can see a pharmacist vs when you need to see a doctor, vaccinations, colic, nappy rash, and lots more!
FYI - Caroline joins this episode in her capacity as a Priceline Pharmacist to discuss Priceline Pharmacy’s Anything Baby and You program. Any references throughout the episode to pharmacy services, pharmacist training or support relate specifically to the services and training available through Priceline Pharmacy’s Anything Baby and You program.
WE MENTIONED
Caroline mentioned a study of 9,500 women. You can check it out here https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/bmjopen/4/2/e004365.full.pdf
Find out more about Priceline Pharmacy’s Anything Baby & You program https://www.priceline.com.au/anything-baby-and-you
Health stations are available at select Priceline Pharmacies. You can find your closest one here https://www.priceline.com.au/pharmacy-services/self-service-health-check
KICPod PODCAST
Looking for our other podcast? It’s called KICPod and you can listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. We publish episodes there on Mondays & Wednesdays.
FOLLOW US & GET INVOLVED
KICPod @kicpod on Instagram - DM us with questions or ideas! Not on Instagram? Email us at kicpod@kicwellness.comSteph Claire Smith @stephclairesmith on Instagram & @steph_claire_smith on TikTokLaura Henshaw @laura.henshaw on Instagram & @laura.henshaw on TiktokKIC @kic on Instagram & @kic on TikTok and kicwellness.com or download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bump with Steph & Laura
Oversharing? Obviously. Listen to hosts and mums Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw every Thursday.Podcast website
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