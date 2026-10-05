Today, we're so lucky to be sitting down with Shameless Media co-founder, Michelle Andrews.



Mich was around 25 weeks pregnant when she found out her beautiful mum, Vicky, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. Living with the fear that her mum might not meet her baby, and then losing Vicky just months after giving birth, profoundly shaped Mich's relationship with motherhood, healthy anxiety, and grief.



After a traumatic birth experience with Sadie, Mich shares the fears and emotions that have started to arise as she thinks about her next birth experience.



Content note: This episode contains themes of postnatal depression and anxiety, miscarriage, and traumatic birth experiences. If you or someone you know needs support, please contact:



- PANDA on 1300 726 306 or head to their website here.



- Red Nose Grief and Loss Support on 1300 308 307 or head to their website here.



A huge thank you to Babybee for supporting this episode of Bump with Steph and Laura. When only the best will do, get a Babybee pram. Find out more at https://babybeeonline.com/.



And a shoutout to Ecosa. Ecosa has been named CHOICE's Best Mattress Brand for the second year running. The right mattress can make all the difference. If you want to learn more, head to https://www.ecosa.com.au .



Your hosts are Steph Claire Smith (@stephclairesmith) and Laura Henshaw (@laura.henshaw). Today’s guest was Michelle Andrews (@michelleandrews1).



We’re on Instagram and TikTok at @stephandlaura⁠.



Have a question? Need advice? Want to say hi? Send us a DM at @stephandlaurapodcast or shoot us an email at stephandlaura@shamelessmedia.com.au.



Looking for our other podcast? Head to the Steph & Laura podcast on ⁠Spotify here⁠ and ⁠Apple Podcasts here⁠. You can also find us on ⁠YouTube here!



This show is produced and edited by Monica Vantilburg & Esther Morgan.



If you liked our overshare today and want to support the show, clicking ‘follow’ wherever you're listening helps us so much! Also… tell your friends about us! We’d love to have them here.



AND! If you’d like to learn more about KIC, head to KIC on Instagram, TikTok, or download the app from the App Store and Google Play.