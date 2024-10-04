Top 10 Tips and Tricks for Holiday Parties | Part 1
The holiday season is officially here, and it’s time to get your festive game on with Christmas Countdown! In this jolly episode, hosts Eric Petersen and Danny Jordan are sharing their Top 10 Tips and Tricks for throwing the ultimate holiday party—because nothing says Christmas like a celebration filled with good food, great friends, and a dash of holiday magic.
But that’s not all! The dynamic duo also gives you a sneak peek into their own holiday lives. Eric talks about his love for real Christmas trees (we’re talking pine-scented perfection) and why they’re a must-have for him every season. Plus, he shares some of his favorite Christmas-themed memes and unique holiday finds that’ll have you laughing out loud and feeling the Christmas cheer.
From quirky party ideas to festive decor inspiration, this episode is packed with holiday hacks to help you host the best celebration of the season. It’s all about making your party unforgettable—and maybe even stealing a few ideas from Eric and Danny!
🎧 Tune in now for the Christmas Countdown—your go-to guide for making every Christmas moment merry and bright!
Top 10 Holiday Season Feelings | Part 2
It's the most wonderful time of the year… for a countdown! On this festively fun episode of Christmas Countdown with Eric Petersen and Danny Jordan, the holiday magic continues with part 2 of their Top 10 Holiday Season Feelings. Join your merry hosts as they unwrap more of the most heartwarming, hilarious, and downright cozy emotions that come with the holiday season. From nostalgia to pure Christmas joy, they’re diving deep into what makes the season so special—and you're invited to the countdown!
But that's not all! Eric and Danny are also catching you up on their lives lately, sharing fun stories, festive plans, and even a few holiday mishaps! They chat about the brand-new holiday movie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, and give you their must-watch take on this feel-good flick.
And of course, no holiday episode would be complete without a massively merry game. This time, it’s the Christmas Filibuster—a Christmas-themed showdown with Producer Chris that will have you laughing, guessing, and shouting "Ho, ho, ho!" (or at least hoping for a Christmas miracle).
Get ready to laugh, get cozy, and dive into the Christmas spirit as Eric, Danny, Chris, and Emilio spread holiday cheer in the most festive way possible. Tune in now, and let the countdown continue!
Top 10 Holiday Season Feelings | Part 1
Get ready to unwrap your favorite holiday emotions in the latest episode of Christmas Countdown with Eric Petersen and Danny Jordan! This week, your festive hosts are counting down each of their Top 10 Holiday Season Feelings that make this time of year so magical. From the warmth of nostalgia to the excitement of giving, we’re diving deep into what truly makes the season bright! ✨
But wait, there’s more! Eric and Danny are spilling some life updates that’ll have you laughing and nodding along. Plus, they’re sharing the latest and greatest in Christmas news—because who doesn’t want to stay in the loop on all things merry and bright? 🎅
And hold onto your sleigh bells, because we’re introducing a brand-new, massively merry Christmas trivia game with our ever-entertaining producer, Chris! Test your holiday knowledge and see if you can outsmart the hosts as they compete for the title of Holiday Champion!
So grab your cocoa, settle in by the fire, and join us for a joy-filled hour of laughter, love, and all things Christmas! Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review—your festive journey starts here!
Top 10 Christmas Movies Soundtracks | Part 2
Get ready to deck the halls with the latest episode of Christmas Countdown! Join your hosts, Eric and Danny, as they unwrap the magic of the holiday season by diving into their Top 5 Christmas Movie Soundtracks of All Time! From feel-good classics to modern favorites, these soundtracks will have you singing along and getting into the festive spirit.
But wait, there’s more! Eric and Danny spice things up with a thrilling round of Christmas Clash, where they play a Family Feud style game that that you won’t want to miss! 🎤✨ Plus, they’ll catch you up on the latest Christmas news and share some delightful updates from their own lives—because who doesn’t love a little cheery chatter?
🌟 Episode Highlights:
- Countdown of the top Christmas movie soundtracks
- Epic showdowns in Christmas Clash
- Heartwarming personal stories and holiday happenings
- All the latest buzz in the Christmas world
Whether you’re baking cookies, wrapping gifts, or just relaxing by the fire, this episode is packed with festive cheer and nostalgia that’ll have you humming along. So grab your favorite holiday drink, snuggle up, and join us for a jolly good time!
Top 10 Christmas Movies Soundtracks | Part 1
In this massively merry season 4 premiere episode, hosts Eric and Danny deck the halls with holiday cheer as they dive into their top 10 Christmas movie soundtracks! From nostalgic classics to modern favorites, they’ll be sharing their picks for numbers 10 through 6, guaranteed to fill your heart with warmth and your ears with joy!
Join Eric and Danny as they reminisce about the most iconic tunes that have become synonymous with the holiday season. Expect plenty of witty banter, hilarious anecdotes, and maybe even a few dad jokes as they explore the soundtracks that make us laugh, cry, and feel all the holiday feels! 🎤❄️
Whether you’re a fan of timeless classics like Home Alone or the cheerful beats of Elf, this episode is sure to get you in the holiday spirit! So grab your hot cocoa, put on your favorite Christmas sweater, and tune in as we countdown the festive melodies that make our hearts sing!
Hosted by actor Eric Petersen (Kevin Can F Himself) and TV producer Danny Jordan (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition), Christmas Countdown is the #1 ranked Christmas podcast in the world. In every episode Eric and Danny tap into the magic and nostalgia of the holiday season by sharing personal stories, playing jolly games and chatting about the latest Christmas news. Then, the festive fellas count down holiday-themed lists, ranging from top 10 Christmas movies and top 10 tips and tricks to top 10 holiday traditions and top 10 Christmas songs. Follow us @christmascountdownshow