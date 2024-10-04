Top 10 Christmas Movies Soundtracks | Part 2

Get ready to deck the halls with the latest episode of Christmas Countdown! Join your hosts, Eric and Danny, as they unwrap the magic of the holiday season by diving into their Top 5 Christmas Movie Soundtracks of All Time! From feel-good classics to modern favorites, these soundtracks will have you singing along and getting into the festive spirit. But wait, there's more! Eric and Danny spice things up with a thrilling round of Christmas Clash, where they play a Family Feud style game that that you won't want to miss! 🎤✨ Plus, they'll catch you up on the latest Christmas news and share some delightful updates from their own lives—because who doesn't love a little cheery chatter? 🌟 Episode Highlights: - Countdown of the top Christmas movie soundtracks - Epic showdowns in Christmas Clash - Heartwarming personal stories and holiday happenings - All the latest buzz in the Christmas world Whether you're baking cookies, wrapping gifts, or just relaxing by the fire, this episode is packed with festive cheer and nostalgia that'll have you humming along.