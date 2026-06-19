The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

Welcome to The Bedtime Scientist, the podcast where we skip the fairy tales and dive into the fascinating data of the real world. We believe that for many curious children—especially those who are neurodivergent, have ADHD, or are simply highly inquisitive—the best way to wind down is to understand the "magic" of how things actually work.

In tonight’s episode, we explore the Invisible River of Electricity.

Electricity isn't just something that lives in our walls or powers our screens; it is a fundamental force of nature that connects the wind on a distant hill to the very beat of our own hearts. Instead of a high-energy science lesson, Josh guides listeners through a low-stimulation, calming analysis of physics, biology, and the modern world.



What’s Inside Tonight’s Episode?

The World of Electrons: We zoom in on the tiniest building blocks of our universe. We’ll learn about electrons—particles so small that more than you could ever count could fit on the tip of a pencil—and how their simple motion creates the power we use every day.



The Copper Highway: We explain the concept of conductors and why copper is the preferred path for electricity’s long journey.



The Long Journey Home: Follow the path of an electron from a spinning wind turbine, across mountain-high wires, through the quiet rest stops of substations, and finally into your bedside lamp.



The Biological Connection: Discover the "electricity inside you." We explain how tiny electrical signals are the reason your heart beats "squeeze and release" and how your brain creates thoughts.



The Speed of Sleep: A gentle transition into the "Current Quieting Down," where we explain how the nervous system settles its internal energy to prepare for rest and repair.



Why The Bedtime Scientist? Created by Josh, The Bedtime Scientist is a mission-driven podcast designed to provide a safe, calm, and intellectually honest space for children. We know that many kids don’t want "bedtime stories"—they want to understand the mechanics of the universe.



Our episodes are carefully paced to be low-stimulation, featuring:

No loud music or sudden transitions.



Sophisticated vocabulary that respects a child’s intelligence.



A focus on factual patterns that provide a sense of security and predictability.



A neurodiversity-affirming approach that understands how a busy brain finds peace through focused curiosity.



Whether your child is a future engineer, a young physicist, or just a kid who likes to know the "why" behind the "what," this episode provides the perfect balance of education and relaxation.

Keywords for Parents & Educators: Electricity for kids, physics for sleep, educational podcast for children, ADHD sleep aid, autism-friendly bedtime, low-stimulation science, how electricity works, STEM for kids, calming science, neurodivergent bedtime routine, The Bedtime Scientist.