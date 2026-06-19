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The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

Josh Fleishman
Education for KidsKids & Family
The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids
Latest episode

53 episodes

  • The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

    Electricity: The Copper Highway & The Speed of Sleep | Calm Bedtime Science for Kids & Families

    06/19/2026 | 8 mins.
    Welcome to The Bedtime Scientist, the podcast where we skip the fairy tales and dive into the fascinating data of the real world. We believe that for many curious children—especially those who are neurodivergent, have ADHD, or are simply highly inquisitive—the best way to wind down is to understand the "magic" of how things actually work.
    In tonight’s episode, we explore the Invisible River of Electricity.
    Electricity isn't just something that lives in our walls or powers our screens; it is a fundamental force of nature that connects the wind on a distant hill to the very beat of our own hearts. Instead of a high-energy science lesson, Josh guides listeners through a low-stimulation, calming analysis of physics, biology, and the modern world.

    What’s Inside Tonight’s Episode?
    The World of Electrons: We zoom in on the tiniest building blocks of our universe. We’ll learn about electrons—particles so small that more than you could ever count could fit on the tip of a pencil—and how their simple motion creates the power we use every day.

    The Copper Highway: We explain the concept of conductors and why copper is the preferred path for electricity’s long journey.

    The Long Journey Home: Follow the path of an electron from a spinning wind turbine, across mountain-high wires, through the quiet rest stops of substations, and finally into your bedside lamp.

    The Biological Connection: Discover the "electricity inside you." We explain how tiny electrical signals are the reason your heart beats "squeeze and release" and how your brain creates thoughts.

    The Speed of Sleep: A gentle transition into the "Current Quieting Down," where we explain how the nervous system settles its internal energy to prepare for rest and repair.

    Why The Bedtime Scientist? Created by Josh, The Bedtime Scientist is a mission-driven podcast designed to provide a safe, calm, and intellectually honest space for children. We know that many kids don’t want "bedtime stories"—they want to understand the mechanics of the universe.

    Our episodes are carefully paced to be low-stimulation, featuring:
    No loud music or sudden transitions.

    Sophisticated vocabulary that respects a child’s intelligence.

    A focus on factual patterns that provide a sense of security and predictability.

    A neurodiversity-affirming approach that understands how a busy brain finds peace through focused curiosity.

    Whether your child is a future engineer, a young physicist, or just a kid who likes to know the "why" behind the "what," this episode provides the perfect balance of education and relaxation.
    Keywords for Parents & Educators: Electricity for kids, physics for sleep, educational podcast for children, ADHD sleep aid, autism-friendly bedtime, low-stimulation science, how electricity works, STEM for kids, calming science, neurodivergent bedtime routine, The Bedtime Scientist.
  • The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

    Genes & DNA: What Makes You... You

    06/15/2026 | 8 mins.
    Welcome to a calming bedtime story about human biology, DNA, and cells for kids. Tonight on The Bedtime Scientist, I am sharing an incredible science fact sent in by my newest Bedtime Scientist Field Researcher, Fionn from Flitwick, Bedfordshire: If you unraveled all your DNA, it would stretch from Earth to the Sun 600 times!
    That mind-blowing thought inspired my quiet, vocal-only journey tonight. I will guide us on a relaxing sleep story deep inside a single fingertip to discover the microscopic world of genetics. Together, we'll wonder about the tiny rooms called cells and the long, twisting instruction manual tucked inside them. I designed this episode as a calming journey to help curious minds drift off to sleep while learning about the unbroken chain of traits passed down through thousands of lives straight to you.
    In my story tonight, we’ll explore:
    Human Biology: What are cells, and how many do we have?

    Genetics & DNA: How your body's microscopic "instruction manual" works.

    Genes & Heredity: How traits like eye color, hair texture, and your unique smile are passed down from parents.

    Family Trees: The beautiful, unbroken chain of ancestors that connects us to the past.
  • The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

    Sea Otters: Held by the Water

    06/07/2026 | 10 mins.
    A calm bedtime episode about sea otters, paced gently to help a child fall asleep.
    Tonight's episode travels out to the Pacific Ocean, where sea otters float on their backs at the surface, rising and lowering with the water as waves pass beneath them. Their fur holds hundreds of millions of tightly packed hairs, and the tiny pockets of air trapped between those hairs are what keep them warm in the cold ocean.
    The episode follows one otter as it dives to the seafloor, carries a favorite stone in a built-in pocket of skin under its arm, and floats in the kelp while the ocean does the holding. A group of resting otters is called a raft. Some details stay with you.
    One voice. Real science. No music, no effects, no screen required. Works as well on the fifth night as the first. Parents often drift off first.
    The Bedtime Scientist is a bedtime science show for children and families.
    A bedtime science story about sea otters, the Pacific Ocean, and what they do at the surface of cold water.

    Visit BedtimeScientist.com for more!
  • The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

    Friendship: The Science of Closeness

    06/04/2026 | 8 mins.
    A calm bedtime science episode for children and families, slow enough to help a child settle at night. About why some people start to feel easy to be around.
    Friendship isn't a mystery. It's something the brain actually builds, one repeated moment at a time. This episode follows what happens inside us when a face goes from unfamiliar to familiar, when a voice starts to feel like home. The science is real: the tiny connections between brain cells grow stronger each time they're used, the way a path through tall grass becomes clearer with every step. A laugh shared. A name remembered. A seat saved. None of it is large on its own. But the brain is keeping track, quietly building something it will eventually know how to follow without thinking.
    One voice, no sound effects, no screen required. Works as well the fifth time as the first. Parents often drift off first.
    The Bedtime Scientist is a calm, factual science show that helps children settle into sleep while learning something real about the world.
    A bedtime science story for kids about friendship, the brain, and why some people start to feel like home.
  • The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids

    Fireflies: The Light that Waited

    05/31/2026 | 8 mins.
    A beautiful episode about fireflies, written to help children settle and drift toward sleep. If you're looking for a quiet science story for bedtime tonight, this one starts in the backyard.Fireflies make real light, cold light, without fire or heat, through a chemical reaction so small it fits inside a beetle's body. This episode follows that light from the soil where firefly larvae wait, sometimes for two years, to the warm summer dark where they finally rise and blink their slow greenish gold messages through the air. The science is accurate and gently paced. The imagery does the rest.Screen-free and unhurried, The Bedtime Scientist is designed to be replayed. Parents who listen alongside their kids often find it works just as well for them.One voice. Real science. A quiet place to land at the end of the day.Good for anyone searching for a calm bedtime podcast for kids, a science sleep story, or a gentle bedtime story about fireflies, light, or summer nights.
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About The Bedtime Scientist: Calm Science for Sleepy Kids
Some shows you have to monitor. This one you can trust. The Bedtime Scientist turns real science into calm bedtime listening for curious minds. Press play and walk away. Sleep comes with it. No fairy tales. No chaos. Just one steady voice guiding kids through the true wonders of our world and beyond. Learn softly. Sleep soundly.
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