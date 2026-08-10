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Big Fat Positive: Pregnancy and Parenting (BFP)
Laura Birek, Shanna Micko
Latest episode
537 episodes
- In the special segment "OMG, I'm Freaking Out," Shanna and Laura share what's currently keeping them up at night, including a dental mystery that may require an unpleasant solution and a screen time wake-up call that was impossible to ignore. Also, Laura reports on her 7-year-old's mysterious trend of not eating lunch at summer camp, and Shanna recaps her girls' "Seussical the Musical" performance. Finally, the moms share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 7.5 and 10 years old, and Laura's kids are 7.5 years old and 5 years old.
Topics discussed in this episode:
• Sending your kid to a STEM/STEAM summer camp
• When your kid won't eat lunch at camp
• ADHD medication and appetite
• What it's like watching your kids in a musical theater performance
• When your child has a missing tooth that won't come in
• Screen time and ADHD
• Signs that screen time has gotten out of hand
• Screen-free playdates
• Buy Nothing groups: a great resource for gardening
Products, links, resources mentioned in this episode:
• Camp Galileo - Auggie's STEM/STEAM summer camp
• The Executive Function Playbook by Mike McLeod - what Laura was reading that informed the screen time decision
• Cap'n Crunch Chicken recipe - Planet Hollywood copycat recipe
• Shane's Inspiration - inclusive playground where one birthday party was held
• Buy Nothing Project - Shanna's source for free succulent cuttings
Connect with Us:
• Become a Patreon member to access ad-free episodes, bonus content, live hangouts and more!
• Follow us on social: Instagram, TikTok or Facebook at @bfppodcast
• Join our Facebook community group for support and camaraderie on your parenting journey.
• Visit our website: bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Email us: contact@bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Send us a voice message: speakpipe.com/bfppodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, help spread the word by sharing the show or leaving a review. Thank you!
Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey is produced by Laura Birek, Shanna Micko and Steve Yager.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In the special segment "Stump the Moms," Shanna and Laura embark on a tour through history, grilling each other with surprising parenting trivia that takes them from prehistoric cave paintings to a 1974 marketing disaster to a present-day TikTok trend. Also, Shanna recaps a 4th of July fireworks adventure that almost didn't happen, and Laura shares an unexpected summer camp development that required some quick problem-solving. Finally, the moms share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 7.5 and 10 years old, and Laura's kids are 7.5 years old and 5 years old.
Topics discussed in this episode:
• Taking your kids to their first 4th of July fireworks show
• When summer camp isn't the right fit: how to handle it with your child
• To tell or not to tell: navigating difficult conversations with kids
• Prehistoric cave paintings
• The invention of finger painting
• The TikTok trend that stops toddler meltdowns cold
• Pattern interrupt as a parenting technique
• Why Gerber's attempt to launch a new product line failed spectacularly
• How kids across the world draw people the same way at age three
• How many minutes per year parents spend driving kids to school activities
• Spirit days at camp: making them inclusive and fun
• Preschool yearbooks
Products, links, resources mentioned in this episode:
• 4th of July Extravaganza at Warner Center Park
• Ruffignac Cave / Cave of 100 Mammoths
• Ruth Faison Shaw
• Ziplock finger painting
• Gerber Singles
• The "Jessica" TikTok trend
• Camp Galileo
Connect with Us:
• Become a Patreon member to access ad-free episodes, bonus content, live hangouts and more!
• Follow us on social: Instagram, TikTok or Facebook at @bfppodcast
• Join our Facebook community group for support and camaraderie on your parenting journey.
• Visit our website: bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Email us: contact@bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Send us a voice message: speakpipe.com/bfppodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, help spread the word by sharing the show or leaving a review. Thank you!
Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey is produced by Laura Birek, Shanna Micko and Steve Yager.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In the special segment "Why Is My Kid Crying?," Shanna and Laura explore the things that have caused their little ones to melt down recently, from snack-related disasters to household accidents. Also, Laura reports on life after her trip to Italy, including a backyard helper who couldn't be stopped and a tooth that went missing in the night, and Shanna shares insights on what separates a good summer camp from a great one after her girls return to a longtime favorite. Finally, the moms share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 7.5 and 10 years old, and Laura's kids are 7 years old and 5 years old.
Topics discussed in this episode:
• Recovering from jet lag with kids at home
• Getting kids involved in household chores
• The tooth fairy in 2026: is cash still exciting for kids?
• What to look for in a kids' summer program
• Handling your child's disappointment
• Wound closure strips: why it's a good idea to have them in your medicine cabinet
• Professional theater with kids: is it worth it?
• A classic, must-read chapter book for your kids (and you!)
Products, links, resources mentioned in this episode:
• The Nocturne Theater
• The Little Mermaid at The Nocturne Theater
• The BFG by Roald Dahl
• Giant - the Broadway play about Roald Dahl
• Wound closure strips / Steri-Strips
• Seussical the Musical
Connect with Us:
• Become a Patreon member to access ad-free episodes, bonus content, live hangouts and more!
• Follow us on social: Instagram, TikTok or Facebook at @bfppodcast
• Join our Facebook community group for support and camaraderie on your parenting journey.
• Visit our website: bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Email us: contact@bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Send us a voice message: speakpipe.com/bfppodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, help spread the word by sharing the show or leaving a review. Thank you!
Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey is produced by Laura Birek, Shanna Micko and Steve Yager.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Shanna and Laura sit down with Mike McLeod, founder of GrowNOW ADHD, co-host of "The ADHD Parenting Podcast," and author of "The Executive Function Playbook," to learn more about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). They dive into common misconceptions about ADHD, when parents might start to see signs of ADHD in their children, how screen time affects neurodivergent kids, how to navigate the ADHD medication journey, and so much more. Mike also breaks down exactly what executive function is and shares practical strategies parents can start using today to help strengthen their kids' executive functioning skills. This episode is available one week early for Patreon members at the Friends and Besties tiers.
Topics discussed in this episode:
Mike McLeod's background and how he became an ADHD expert
Why ADHD is not a superpower, and why that framing can be harmful
At what age to start evaluating your child for ADHD
What executive function actually is
The four pillars of executive function
Working memory: hindsight, foresight and why ADHD kids are stuck in the present moment
Practical strategies to strengthen executive functioning at home
Screen time and ADHD: what the research actually says
EdTech in classrooms
ADHD medication: safety, effectiveness and navigating trial and error
Common ADHD myths busted
Why ADHD kids need authoritative parenting
How to stop carrying the mental load alone
Products, links, resources mentioned in this episode:
GrowNOW ADHD - Mike's organization, parent training and student skills coaching
"The Executive Function Playbook: Building Independence in Kids with ADHD" by Mike McLeod - Mike's book, frequently referenced in this episode
"The Executive Function Playbook in Action: Activities and Exercises to Support Kids with ADHD" - the companion workbook
"The ADHD Parenting Podcast" - co-hosted by Mike McLeod and Ryan Wexelblatt, founder of ADHD Dude
GrowNOW ADHD on Instagram
Dr. Russell Barkley on YouTube - recommended for more on working memory and executive function
Sarah Ward, M.S., CCC/SLP - also recommended for more on executive function
"The Digital Delusion" by Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath - a must-read for parents and educators on edtech
BookThinkers - the event Mike attended in Boston
Connect with Us:
• Become a Patreon member to access ad-free episodes, bonus content, live hangouts and more!
• Follow us on social: Instagram, TikTok or Facebook at @bfppodcast
• Join our Facebook community group for support and camaraderie on your parenting journey.
• Visit our website: bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Email us: contact@bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Send us a voice message: speakpipe.com/bfppodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, help spread the word by sharing the show or leaving a review. Thank you!
Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey is produced by Laura Birek, Shanna Micko and Steve Yager.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In the special segment “Mom Wins,” Laura and Shanna share recent parenting successes, including a meltdown intervention 6,000 miles from home and a wardrobe sacrifice that saved the day. Also, Laura reports on her child-free trip to Italy, and Shanna recaps a birthday that didn't go as planned. Finally, the moms share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 7.5 and 10 years old, and Laura's kids are 7 years old and 5 years old.
Topics discussed in this episode:
• What to do when your birthday doesn't go as planned
• Travelling solo as a mom
• A jet lag hack when travelling abroad with kids
• Using sensory awareness to help a dysregulated child
• The value of having a parenting village
• Why parenting techniques sometimes work better when coming from someone other than the parent
• What happens when you forget to clean up a spill in your car
• Gateway breakfast foods
• The best items to pack for a trip abroad
Products, links, resources mentioned in this episode:
• Annenberg Beach House, Santa Monica
• Armstrong Nursery
• Little Bites by Entenmann's
• Nano Bag
• Salt-Water Sandals Sun-San Boardwalk
• Paper fans on Amazon
Connect with Us:
• Become a Patreon member to access ad-free episodes, bonus content, live hangouts and more!
• Follow us on social: Instagram, TikTok or Facebook at @bfppodcast
• Join our Facebook community group for support and camaraderie on your parenting journey.
• Visit our website: bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Email us: contact@bigfatpositivepodcast.com
• Send us a voice message: speakpipe.com/bfppodcast
If you enjoyed this episode, help spread the word by sharing the show or leaving a review. Thank you!
Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey is produced by Laura Birek, Shanna Micko and Steve Yager.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Big Fat Positive: Pregnancy and Parenting (BFP)
Getting a big fat positive pregnancy test (your BFP!) is just the beginning of a wild, emotional and often funny ride into parenthood, and "Big Fat Positive" is here for you through it all. On this weekly podcast, hosts Shanna and Laura share their pregnancies and parenthood in real time, starting at just eight weeks pregnant.They tell hilarious true stories, tackle tough parenting topics, share favorite tips and products, explore the wild and wacky corners of parenthood, and bring in expert guests for trustworthy insight on pregnancy, babies, mental health and more.Whether you’re newly pregnant, navigating life with a newborn or deep into the parenting years, "Big Fat Positive" offers a smart, supportive mix of laughter, honesty and evidence-based information, plus the feeling of having two best mom friends in your corner, reminding you you’re not doing this alone.New episodes are released every Monday.Podcast website
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