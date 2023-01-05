Big Fat Positive is a smart and funny podcast about two best friends who found out they were pregnant at the same time. The show follows the moms-to-be on their... More
Available Episodes
5 of 292
Ep. 253 - Super Moms! Mother's Day Edition
In the special segment "Super Moms!," Laura and Shanna share listener stories about some incredible moms, including a heartwarming story of mom instincts kicking in just in time, an inspiring tale of accomplishment during the newborn phase and more! Also, Laura reports on one of the best family vacations she's ever had with her kids, and Shanna talks about how a rough week for her family turned around with a trip to a theme park. Finally, they share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 4 and 7 years old, and Laura's kids are 4 years old and 2 years old.
5/8/2023
47:48
Ep. 252 - Parenting Triggers
In the special segment "Big Topic," Shanna and Laura dive into the subject of parenting triggers. They talk about the situations and behaviors that automatically fire up strong feelings, explore how their triggers are related to their own childhoods and discuss ways of handling these reactions in the present. Also, Shanna talks about getting her four-year-old a developmental screening, and Laura discusses weaning her four-year-old. Finally, they share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 4 and 7 years old, and Laura's kids are 4 years old and 2 years old.
5/1/2023
57:36
Ep. 251 - Dining Out with Young Kids
Laura reports on a surprising trip to a restaurant with her two- and four-year old sons, and Shanna talks about going on a one-on-one date with her four-year-old daughter. Also, in the special segment "OMG I'm Freaking Out!," Shanna shares a hilarious story of near-loss at a shopping center water fountain, and Laura worries that her out-of-this-world ambitions have gone too far. Finally, they share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 4 and 7 years old, and Laura's kids are 4 years old and 2 years old.
4/24/2023
42:28
Ep. 250 - Skating Sagas
Shanna reports on a hilariously dramatic trip to the roller skating rink with her two kids, and Laura tells a mini-throwback about a childhood ice skating trip that ended in disaster. Also, in the special segment "Never Have I Ever: Parenting Edition," Laura and Shanna reveal funny and unexpected situations they've never been in before having kids, including pretend play gone wrong, sneaky skincare and more! Also, Finally, they share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 4 and 7 years old, and Laura's kids are 4 years old and 2 years old.
4/17/2023
51:01
Ep. 249 - Sugar Phobia, Fatphobia and Feeding Kids: An Interview with Virginia Sole-Smith - Part 2
Shanna and Laura continue the conversation with special guest Virginia Sole-Smith about how to approach feeding our children in a way that promotes confidence and body autonomy rather than deprivation, fatphobia, sugar phobia and diet culture. Virginia is the author of the upcoming book "Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture" and the host of the "Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith" podcast. This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. To hear the first part of our interview with Virginia, listen to Episode 248: Diet Culture and Parenting: An Interview with Virginia Sole-Smith - Part 1. Also, Laura reports on entering a very intense limit-setting phase with her two-year-old, and Shanna talks about how paying attention to her own sensory needs has helped her find grace in some of her parenting struggles. Finally, Shanna and Laura share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 4 and 7 years old, and Laura's kids are 4 years old and 2 years old.
About Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey
Big Fat Positive is a smart and funny podcast about two best friends who found out they were pregnant at the same time. The show follows the moms-to-be on their journey through pregnancy and into new motherhood, week by week. With weekly check-ins, special guests and segments such as "OMG I’m Freaking Out," hosts Shanna Micko & Laura Birek recount the often hilarious and always honest highs and lows of being a pregnant woman and new mom.