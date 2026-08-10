Shanna and Laura sit down with Mike McLeod, founder of GrowNOW ADHD, co-host of "The ADHD Parenting Podcast," and author of "The Executive Function Playbook," to learn more about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). They dive into common misconceptions about ADHD, when parents might start to see signs of ADHD in their children, how screen time affects neurodivergent kids, how to navigate the ADHD medication journey, and so much more. Mike also breaks down exactly what executive function is and shares practical strategies parents can start using today to help strengthen their kids' executive functioning skills. This episode is available one week early for Patreon members at the Friends and Besties tiers.



Topics discussed in this episode:

Mike McLeod's background and how he became an ADHD expert

Why ADHD is not a superpower, and why that framing can be harmful

At what age to start evaluating your child for ADHD

What executive function actually is

The four pillars of executive function

Working memory: hindsight, foresight and why ADHD kids are stuck in the present moment

Practical strategies to strengthen executive functioning at home

Screen time and ADHD: what the research actually says

EdTech in classrooms

ADHD medication: safety, effectiveness and navigating trial and error

Common ADHD myths busted

Why ADHD kids need authoritative parenting

How to stop carrying the mental load alone



Products, links, resources mentioned in this episode:

GrowNOW ADHD - Mike's organization, parent training and student skills coaching

"The Executive Function Playbook: Building Independence in Kids with ADHD" by Mike McLeod - Mike's book, frequently referenced in this episode

"The Executive Function Playbook in Action: Activities and Exercises to Support Kids with ADHD" - the companion workbook

"The ADHD Parenting Podcast" - co-hosted by Mike McLeod and Ryan Wexelblatt, founder of ADHD Dude

GrowNOW ADHD on Instagram

Dr. Russell Barkley on YouTube - recommended for more on working memory and executive function

Sarah Ward, M.S., CCC/SLP - also recommended for more on executive function

"The Digital Delusion" by Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath - a must-read for parents and educators on edtech

BookThinkers - the event Mike attended in Boston



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Big Fat Positive: A Pregnancy and Parenting Journey is produced by Laura Birek, Shanna Micko and Steve Yager.

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