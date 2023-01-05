Ep. 249 - Sugar Phobia, Fatphobia and Feeding Kids: An Interview with Virginia Sole-Smith - Part 2

Shanna and Laura continue the conversation with special guest Virginia Sole-Smith about how to approach feeding our children in a way that promotes confidence and body autonomy rather than deprivation, fatphobia, sugar phobia and diet culture. Virginia is the author of the upcoming book "Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture" and the host of the "Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith" podcast. This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. To hear the first part of our interview with Virginia, listen to Episode 248: Diet Culture and Parenting: An Interview with Virginia Sole-Smith - Part 1. Also, Laura reports on entering a very intense limit-setting phase with her two-year-old, and Shanna talks about how paying attention to her own sensory needs has helped her find grace in some of her parenting struggles. Finally, Shanna and Laura share their BFPs and BFNs for the week. Shanna's kids are 4 and 7 years old, and Laura's kids are 4 years old and 2 years old.