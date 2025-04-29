Powered by RND
Kids & Family - The Road to Kaeluma - Coming June 2025
The Road to Kaeluma - Coming June 2025
The Road to Kaeluma - Coming June 2025

Jesus Film Project
The Road to Kaeluma - Coming June 2025
Latest episode

  • The Road to Kaeluma - Official Trailer
    Introducing The Road to Kaeluma, a new fantasy audio adventure for the whole family. Become immersed in a reimagining of a classic Bible story in this exciting audio drama. Coming to all major podcast platforms June 2025!
    1:27

About The Road to Kaeluma - Coming June 2025

Could a thrilling, immersive audio adventure bring families closer together?After the evil Lord Saphorin attacks Clan Pahar, Auric, the chief's son, and his good pal Vera are the clan's only hope.Ride the twists and turns of Auric’s journey, as he leaves the safety of Pahar to pursue his own adventure, taking matters into his own hands. But at what cost? Find out in The Road to Kaeluma, a full-cast, family-friendly, fantasy audio drama. Written by Landon Hawley and Perry Wilson. Produced by Jesus Film Project and FamilyLife.
