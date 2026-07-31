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351 episodes
- A tiny mantis (a creature like a grasshopper) decides to catch a ride on the moon across the night sky. Is that a good idea? Find out by listening to Khwezi Becker a storyteller and poet from South Africa who tells this beautiful folktale from the San people of Southern Africa.
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- This is a: 'Best of Super Great Kids' Stories' selected from our Archive. Anansi the trickster spider wants Nyame the Sky God’s box of stories. But It’s not going to be easy. He has to face many challenges to get it – but with a little determination, and a little trickery anything is possible! Listen to Tuup telling this lively story from West Africa.
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- A tale from the Brothers Grimm in Germany about a clever servant Gretel who tricks her master and his guest out of their delicious chicken dinner. This delightful witty tale is told by Sarah Liisa Wilkinson who told us Tatterhood. Warning - there is much enjoyment of chicken and cider in this story!
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- Lion needs a new best friend and all the animals are very excited. Bear, Crocodile and Little Grey Hare volunteer ,but they have to take a test to decide who gets chosen. And that test involves smelling Lion's disgusting breath. Is that a good idea? Find out by listening to tip-top storyteller new to Super Great Kids' Stories - Nell Phoenix.
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About Super Great Kids' Stories
Supergreat Kids' Stories is a collection of fun tales to make you laugh and cry, told by some of the best storytellers from around the world. Recommended for ages 5 to 105… We are sponsored by Indeed. Go to Indeed.com/SuperGreat for £100 sponsored credit.Podcast website
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