Supergreat Kids' Stories is a collection of fun tales to make you laugh and cry, told by some of the best storytellers from around the world. Recommended for ag... More
Available Episodes
5 of 152
A Story from Granny's Pocket
In this moving story from Scotland - told by storyteller Amy Douglas, a boy has no friends in his village, except for animals. When he suddenly disappears, the animals turn to wise owl for help and a beautiful bird is called upon to come to his rescue.
4/28/2023
23:18
The Kind Badgers
In this thoughtful Japanese story, a farmer leaves out food for some starving badgers. A simple act of kindness. Little does the farmer know that soon, he's also going to need help. But who are the wrestlers who come to protect him and where have they come from? Listen to Kim tell this quirky, shape-shifting story and find out
4/21/2023
24:23
The Fish and The Crane
A trickster tale from India told by Tuup - about a trickster crane and some rather foolish fishes. Fortunately. there's a clever crab in the story. Will he be able to stop the trickster in his tracks and save his friends from the greedy bird?
4/14/2023
23:09
How Anansi Stories Got Their Name
Once upon a time….. all good stories were called ‘Tiger Stories,’ but one day.. Anansi, the trickster spider decided to shake things up a bit, and get that name changed! Listen to Baden Prince Junior, telling this lively tale from the Caribbean, and find out how that cunning little spider got his way again!
4/7/2023
24:57
The Tiger's Tale
A tiger cub is sent by his uncle to fetch fire from the village, but on the journey there he gets distracted. By the time he gets to the village, he’s forgotten what he was sent to fetch. This touching How and Why tale from India, told by storyteller Rachel Murray, offers an explanation as to why tigers eat their food uncooked and why cats live with people.