This is a: 'Best of Super Great Kids' Stories' selected from our Archive. Anansi the trickster spider wants Nyame the Sky God’s box of stories. But It’s not going to be easy. He has to face many challenges to get it – but with a little determination, and a little trickery anything is possible! Listen to Tuup telling this lively story from West Africa.



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