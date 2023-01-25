Alive and Wells with Lorna and Tauren Wells

Welcome into the Wells family! Listen as Lorna & Tauren share their lessons, struggles and some of the inspiring things that God has given them through thei...
Ep 12: The Importance of Community
Why is it so important to have good community around you?
In this episode Lorna and Tauren share the importance of having good community in your lives. They give some practical tips on how to make friends, community in the church, and why it's important to support your spouse's friendships. They remind us God has divinely placed people in our lives for us to build up, and for us to be built up by.
In this episode they cover:
Lorna and Tauren talk about friendship (0:48)
Why it’s important to have friendship outside of your spouse (1:12)
What the Bible shows us about needing people around us (2:15)
How do you make friends? (3:36)
Why it's important to choose good friends (9:56)
Why the people you need may already be in your life (10:55)
Why you should be a good friend (13:43)
Supporting your spouses friendships (15:36)
Navigating family relationships (19:13)
Community in the church (26:27)
Encouragement from Lorna and Tauren (27:33)
Ep 11: Love Languages and the Enneagram
As a Christian how can we use Love Languages and the enneagram to help communicate with those around us?
In this week’s episode Lorna and Tauren talk about some tools that help us know ourselves and each other even better! They discuss their enneagram numbers and love languages, as well as share why it’s important to recognize how those around us receive feedback and love, knowing that ultimately it all helps us learn how communicate with those in our lives.
In this episode they cover:
What are the enneagram numbers? (1:22)
Lorna and Tauren's enneagram numbers are and how they work together (2:02)
Lorna and Tauren strengths and weaknesses according to their enneagram number (7:25)
How the enneagram can help your friendships (18:40)
How different enneagram types handle feedback (23:37)
The Five Love Languages (31:05)
Lorna and Tauren’s Love Languages (32:35)
How to recognize how those around you show and receive love (36:09)
Why Christians should care about how others receive what we say (37:19)
Ep 10: Tuning In To Your Children's Needs, Strengths & Weaknesses
As a parent, how can you be intentional about recognizing the needs, strengths, and weaknesses of your children?
In this week’s episode Lorna and Tauren talk about the importance of tuning in to your child's needs at each stage of their life. They share their thoughts on blanket parenting, balancing time with your kids (even when you're tired), and the importance of recognizing your child's strengths and weaknesses. They remind us that parents get to call their children higher and teach them that the Lord has good plans for them.
In this episode they cover:
Parents are cultivators of potential for their children (1:16)
Why it’s important to be on the same page about how to raise children with your spouse (2:23)
Why blanket parenting doesn’t work (3:12)
Why it’s important to realize that each child is unique (3:54)
The balance of spending time with your kids - even when you’re tired (17:38)
You can’t disciple kids that you ignore (20:35)
The importance of creating relationship equity with your children while they’re young (23:18)
Parent Cue and how to identify what your child needs at each developmental stage (25:25)
Why you should always be a student of your children (34:41)
Disciplining your kids and navigating their emotions (35:28)
Recognizing your child’s strengths (40:06)
Why you should cheer for the positive in your kids (43:42)
Ep 9: A Messy Marriage
How do you navigate a messy marriage with grace?
In this week’s episode Lorna and Tauren have a very honest conversation about lessons they’ve learned from marriage. Through talking about some very personal struggles with communication and even the process of getting freedom from pornography, they remind us that it’s always best to respond in grace over condemnation, and the importance of coming alongside your spouse in prayer and encouragement.
In this episode they cover:
Lorna & Tauren’s first fight (0:32)
Dealing with expectations in marriage (8:04)
How women communicate (16:04)
How men communicate (23:11)
How Tauren found freedom in confession (27:21)
The power of responding with grace over condemnation (34:46)
The importance of honest communication when you feel like trust is lost (41:17)
Why you shouldn’t give up on your marriage (48:30)
Spiritual issues require spiritual solutions (53:42)
Ep 8: A Christ Centered Home
What are some practical and spiritual ways you can establish a home built on Christ?
In this week’s episode Lorna and Tauren share the adventures and aspirations of raising their family in a Christ-centered home. Through sharing practical tips like being intentional with time and habits, creating family values, and the importance of attending church, they remind us that when Jesus is the priority in your own personal life, everything else will flow from that to your family.
In this episode they cover:
The importance of keeping life revolving around Jesus (0:38)
Intentionality with time and habits (7:42)
Creating rhythms of prayer with your kids every day (8:07)
The importance of preparation (14:48)
How to reinforce an atmosphere of worship (19:35)
Value of the month (21:42)
Why you should make attending church a priority (22:40)
Individual relationship with God (24:42)
Why you should make Jesus the priority (29:12)
Lorna’s "Her House Co" Announcement (31:57)
A word of encouragement from Lorna and Tauren (35:56)
