Alive and Wells with Lorna and Tauren Wells

Ep 10: Tuning In To Your Children's Needs, Strengths & Weaknesses

As a parent, how can you be intentional about recognizing the needs, strengths, and weaknesses of your children? In this week's episode Lorna and Tauren talk about the importance of tuning in to your child's needs at each stage of their life. They share their thoughts on blanket parenting, balancing time with your kids (even when you're tired), and the importance of recognizing your child's strengths and weaknesses. They remind us that parents get to call their children higher and teach them that the Lord has good plans for them. In this episode they cover: Parents are cultivators of potential for their children (1:16) Why it's important to be on the same page about how to raise children with your spouse (2:23) Why blanket parenting doesn't work (3:12) Why it's important to realize that each child is unique (3:54) The balance of spending time with your kids - even when you're tired (17:38) You can't disciple kids that you ignore (20:35) The importance of creating relationship equity with your children while they're young (23:18) Parent Cue and how to identify what your child needs at each developmental stage (25:25) Why you should always be a student of your children (34:41) Disciplining your kids and navigating their emotions (35:28) Recognizing your child's strengths (40:06) Why you should cheer for the positive in your kids (43:42) Resources mentioned in this episode: Parent Cue Raising Boys and Girls Podcast Dr. Meg Meeker's Parenting Great Kids Podcast Focus on the Family podcast (35:15) Raising Emotionally Strong Boys