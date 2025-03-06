40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season

40s and Free Agents: 2025 Draft Class vs. Free Agent Pool, Sam Darnold Destinations & DJ's Kirk Cousins Vikings Reunion Idea

NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal and Daniel Jeremiah set aside their differences to collaborate on an all-new limited podcast series: "40s and Free Agents." The show hits the ground running with Gregg and DJ debating the values of both this year's draft class and NFL free agent pool. Then, the duo discusses potential landing spots for QB Sam Darnold, and DJ debuts a take on Kirk Cousins potentially making a return to Minnesota. Later, Gregg and DJ play a team building exercise where they choose one draft move and one free agency decision in support of Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams.