40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season

Daniel Jeremiah of Move the Sticks and Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Daily join forces to break down every team's needs this offseason.
  • 40s and Free Agents: 2025 Draft Class vs. Free Agent Pool, Sam Darnold Destinations & DJ's Kirk Cousins Vikings Reunion Idea
    NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal and Daniel Jeremiah set aside their differences to collaborate on an all-new limited podcast series: "40s and Free Agents." The show hits the ground running with Gregg and DJ debating the values of both this year's draft class and NFL free agent pool. Then, the duo discusses potential landing spots for QB Sam Darnold, and DJ debuts a take on Kirk Cousins potentially making a return to Minnesota. Later, Gregg and DJ play a team building exercise where they choose one draft move and one free agency decision in support of Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    52:28
  • Introducing: 40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:11

About 40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season

