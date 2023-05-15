Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
There's a new podcast on the block - YOMP, Ye Olde Movie Podcast! A weekly movie review podcast hosted by Simon "Honeydew" Lane, Georgia "Geestargames" Dana a... More
  • Episode Zero
    There's a new podcast on the block - YOMP, Ye Olde Movie Podcast! A weekly movie review podcast hosted by Simon "Honeydew" Lane, Georgia "Geestargames" Dana and Sophie "Bouphe" Rogerson. Each of our hosts curate a list of six films from a variety of genres and at the end of each episode we randomly select one to watch and discuss next week! In Episode Zero we go through our lists and explain the very simple premise and gimmick in a way that hopefully the average listener will understand, before randomly selecting our first film we will watch and discuss! Check out bonus YOMP content on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/yompcast
    5/15/2023
    1:04:14

About YOMP

There's a new podcast on the block - YOMP, Ye Olde Movie Podcast! A weekly movie review podcast hosted by Simon "Honeydew" Lane, Georgia "Geestargames" Dana and Sophie "Bouphe" Rogerson. Each of our hosts curate a list of six films from a variety of genres and at the end of each episode we randomly select one to watch and discuss next week!
