How Josh Blatter blends yoga, mindfulness, and service—from the studio to the UN
This week, I'm joined by yoga teacher and global mindfulness facilitator Josh Blatter. We talk about his teaching journey—from the yoga studio to his work with Peace on Purpose, a program that supports United Nations staff working in some of the most high-pressure environments in the world.Josh shares:Why questioning long-held beliefs is vital for yoga teachersStudying in the Viniyoga lineage and the individualized approach to yogaWhat it was like to study at the Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram in ChennaiHow Vedic Chant is a powerful part of his personal practice -- and how challenging it is to learnPeace on Purpose and his recent trips to Bangladesh and PakistanHow Josh teaches in high-stress environments and how cultural sensitivity shapes the workAdvice for yoga teachers on staying inspired, grounded, and financially afloatA guiding principle for sustainable teaching and caregiving (this one's a huge lightbulb moment for me!)
5 Common Yoga Cues—Refined, Clearer, More Effective Ways to Communicate
On this episode, we dive deep into 5 of the most common yoga cues—offering clearer, more effective alternatives that enhance both understanding and practice.Whether you're a yoga teacher seeking to improve your verbal communication or a dedicated practitioner eager to refine your alignment, this episode will help you:✔️ Clarify common cues like "lift your kneecaps" and "tuck your tailbone"✔️ Understand why some cues aren't landing and how to adjust them✔️ Enhance your students' experience with precise, actionable languageJoin us as we unpack and rephrase cues that are technically correct but can be made more accessible and impactful.
9 Ways to Sharpen Your Verbal Cues in Yoga Class
In this episode, Jason dives deep into one of the most overlooked — and often overwhelming — skills in yoga teaching: verbal communication. Whether you're a new teacher still getting comfortable saying anything aloud, or a seasoned instructor trying to say less with more impact, this conversation is full of practical insights.You'll learn how to refine your voice, distill your message, and create space for your students to absorb and respond.Highlights from the episode include:Why saying less often helps students learn moreThe #1 mistake yoga teachers make with verbal cues (and how to fix it)What Jason learned from Andrea's editorial red pen ✏️How to pair your cues with your sequence (and why this skill takes time to develop)What "over-teaching" looks like and how to avoid itMinimizing jargon (and when it's okay to use it)Managing up-speak and down-speak for clarity and confidenceUsing story, metaphor, and analogy to keep teaching engagingThe hardest skill of all: being yourself, even while giving commands
Stillness or Stimulation: The Radical Differences Between Hatha Yoga & Patanjali's Breathwork
What if everything you've learned about pranayama tells only half the story?In this episode, Jason Crandell breaks down the two radically different approaches to pranayama found in traditional Hatha Yoga and Patanjali's Raja Yoga. These lineages share a goal—liberation through practice—but their breathwork techniques, underlying philosophies, and mechanisms of transformation couldn't be more different.Whether you're a yoga teacher, a teacher-in-training, or a student curious about the deeper roots of breathwork, this talk will help you understand: • Why pranayama in the Hatha Yoga tradition focuses on energy, purification, and awakening Kundalini • Why Patanjali's approach to pranayama emphasizes stillness, subtlety, and inner quiet • How each tradition views the purpose of pranayama in relation to the mind, body, and spirit • What these differences mean for your breathwork practice and teaching todayThis lecture is excerpted from Jason's online Pranayama Teacher Training, a comprehensive course that combines modern science and traditional wisdom to help yoga teachers build confidence in teaching breathwork.🔍 Key Topics Covered: • Pranayama in Hatha Yoga vs. Patanjali's Yoga Sutra • The role of kundalini, nadis, and chakras in traditional breathwork • Patanjali's model of liberation through stillness of mind • The purpose of breath control (pranayama) in classical yoga • How to apply these insights in modern yoga classes and teacher trainings
Yoga(ish): Neurodivergence, Parenting & Real Talk
We're happy to be back with Yoga(ish)! On this episode, we reflect on Autism Acceptance Month. We talk about internalized ableism, ADHD, the power of special interests, and how creating the right environment can unlock learning and joy for neurodivergent kids. Plus: a very passionate review of our current comedy obsession (I Think You Should Leave).CHAPTERS01:05 Autism Awareness Month01:30 Love on the Spectrum: A Heartwarming Show03:54 Personal Reflections on Neurodivergence13:27 Understanding Autism and Support Needs15:55 Challenges and Misconceptions in Neurodivergence23:00 Navigating Social Interactions with Neurodivergent Individuals24:06 Controversial Views on Autism by RFK Jr.30:36 Personal Reflections on Political Statements and Neurodiversity34:13 Challenges and Rewards of Homeschooling40:54 Comedy Recommendations and Personal Humor46:50 Closing Remarks and Call to Action
This down-to-earth podcast by Andrea Ferretti (former executive editor of Yoga Journal) will keep informed and inspired to practice yoga. Topics run the gamut from nitty gritty technique (her yoga teacher husband Jason Crandell often joins to help with this) to down-to-earth conversations about how to apply yoga's lessons and tools to help craft a happy, balanced life.