Stillness or Stimulation: The Radical Differences Between Hatha Yoga & Patanjali's Breathwork

What if everything you've learned about pranayama tells only half the story?In this episode, Jason Crandell breaks down the two radically different approaches to pranayama found in traditional Hatha Yoga and Patanjali's Raja Yoga. These lineages share a goal—liberation through practice—but their breathwork techniques, underlying philosophies, and mechanisms of transformation couldn't be more different.Whether you're a yoga teacher, a teacher-in-training, or a student curious about the deeper roots of breathwork, this talk will help you understand: • Why pranayama in the Hatha Yoga tradition focuses on energy, purification, and awakening Kundalini • Why Patanjali's approach to pranayama emphasizes stillness, subtlety, and inner quiet • How each tradition views the purpose of pranayama in relation to the mind, body, and spirit • What these differences mean for your breathwork practice and teaching todayThis lecture is excerpted from Jason's online Pranayama Teacher Training, a comprehensive course that combines modern science and traditional wisdom to help yoga teachers build confidence in teaching breathwork.🔍 Key Topics Covered: • Pranayama in Hatha Yoga vs. Patanjali's Yoga Sutra • The role of kundalini, nadis, and chakras in traditional breathwork • Patanjali's model of liberation through stillness of mind • The purpose of breath control (pranayama) in classical yoga • How to apply these insights in modern yoga classes and teacher trainings