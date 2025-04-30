Powered by RND
  • How can I freshen my breath?
    Welcome to What’s Up Docs?, the podcast where doctors and identical twins Chris and Xand van Tulleken explore every aspect of our health and wellbeing. In this episode they want to know about bad breath. Chris' wife calls him out on it when he has it. But what causes it? And is there anything we can do about it? They speak to Dr Praveen Sharma, Associate Professor & Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, to find out. If you want to get in touch, you can email us at [email protected] or WhatsApp us on 08000 665123.Presenters: Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken Guest: Professor Dr Praveen Sharma Producer: Jo Rowntree Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar Editor: Kirsten Lass Assistant Producer: Maia Miller-Lewis Researchers: Grace Revill Tech Lead: Reuben Huxtable Social Media: Leon Gower Digital Lead: Richard Berry Composer: Phoebe McFarlane Sound Design: Melvin RickarbyAt the BBC: Assistant Commissioner: Greg Smith Commissioning Editor: Rhian RobertsA Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4
    28:35
  • Doctors' Notes: Fresh Breath
    In this bonus episode, Chris and Xand dig deeper into gum disease. They are joined by Associate Professor & Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry Praveen Sharma to discuss how different types of bacteria in our mouths affect the rest of our bodies, and the link between gum disease and systemic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.If you’d like to share your thoughts on this or any other topic covered on the podcast, you email us at [email protected] or Whatsapp on 08000 665 123.Presenters: Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken Guest: Associate Professor Praveen Sharma Producer: Jo Rowntree Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar Editor: Kirsten Lass Assistant Producer: Maia Miller-Lewis Researchers: Grace Revill Tech Lead: Reuben Huxtable Social Media: Leon Gower Digital Lead: Richard Berry Composer: Phoebe McFarlane Sound Design: Melvin Rickarby At the BBC: Assistant Commissioner: Greg Smith Commissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts A Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4.
    24:49
  • Am I getting enough sleep?
    Welcome to What’s Up Docs?, the podcast where doctors and identical twins Chris and Xand van Tulleken explore every aspect of our health and wellbeing. In this episode they explore sleep deprivation, something both Chris and Xand experience. Many people have become obsessed with getting the perfect night’s sleep. We’re using gadgets, monitoring how many hours we’re getting each night, and taking supplements. But how worried should we actually be? Chris and Xand talk to Russell Foster, Professor of Circadian Neuroscience at Oxford University, to seek some reassurance. How do we stop our lack of sleep from keeping us up at night? If you’d like to share your thoughts on sleep deprivation or anything else that caught your attention in this episode - you can email us at [email protected] or Whatsapp us on 08000 665123.Presenters: Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken Guest: Professor Russell Foster Producer: Jo Rowntree Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar Editor: Kirsten Lass Assistant Producer: Maia Miller-Lewis Researchers: Grace Revill and Lisa Lipman Tech Lead: Reuben Huxtable Social Media: Leon Gower Digital Lead: Richard Berry Composer: Phoebe McFarlane Sound Design: Melvin Rickarby At the BBC: Assistant Commissioner: Greg Smith Commissioning Editor: Rhian RobertsA Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4
    28:53
  • Doctors' Notes: Sleep
    Chris and Xand dig deeper into sleep deprivation with Professor of Circadian Neuroscience at Oxford University, Russell Foster. They discuss the evolution of sleep and the difference between sleepiness and fatigue.If you’d like to share your thoughts on this or any other topic covered on the podcast, you email us at [email protected] or Whatsapp on 08000 665 123.Presenters: Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken Guest: Professor Professor Russell Foster Producer: Jo Rowntree Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar Editor: Kirsten Lass Assistant Producer: Maia Miller-Lewis Researchers: Grace Revill and Lisa Lipman Tech Lead: Reuben Huxtable Social Media: Leon Gower Digital Lead: Richard Berry Composer: Phoebe McFarlane Sound Design: Melvin RickarbyAt the BBC: Commissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Greg SmithA Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4.
    25:49
  • Do I need testosterone?
    Welcome to What’s Up Docs?, the podcast where doctors and identical twins Chris and Xand van Tulleken explore every aspect of our health and wellbeing. In this episode they want to know about testosterone replacement therapy. It’s been suggested to Xand that he needs some testosterone replacement therapy - but should he take it? Does testosterone really boost mood, sexual appetite and energy? When testosterone declines in men as they get older and when women go through the menopause, can increasing testosterone offer positive results? Chris and Xand are joined by Dr Channa Jayasena, expert in reproductive endocrinology to find out. If you’d like to share your thoughts on testosterone or anything else that caught your attention in this episode - you can email us at [email protected] or Whatsapp us on 08000 665123.Presenters: Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken Guest: Dr Channa Jayasena, Imperial College London Producer: Jo Rowntree Executive Producer: Rami Tzabar Editor: Kirsten Lass Assistant Producer: Maia Miller-Lewis Researchers: Lisa Lipman Tech Lead: Reuben Huxtable Social Media: Leon Gower Digital Lead: Richard Berry Composer: Phoebe McFarlane Sound Design: Melvin RickarbyAt the BBC: Assistant Commissioner: Greg Smith Commissioning Editor: Rhian RobertsA Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4
    28:50

In this BBC Radio 4 podcast, Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken are on a mission to help us take better care of ourselves.Although they are identical twins, Chris and Xand are very different and they never stop thinking and arguing about science and health. They want to lead healthy, happy lives and as doctors, they want this for everyone. Yet they tussle over how best to get there.When it comes to looking after our own health, it can be confusing. Medicine and science produce amazing new treatments and diagnostics every day and we are bombarded with so many headlines and pieces of advice; but how are we supposed to know what's really best for us and then successfully apply it to our lives?Drs Chris and Xand van Tulleken embrace this challenge; even as they marvel at the scientific breakthroughs, they grapple with the competing claims about health, wellbeing and how to live.From understanding testosterone therapies to microplastics in our diets, and the concept of 'hangriness' to the power of saying no - this podcast deals with the health stresses we all face every day, while taking on board how the decisions by corporations and governments affect all our health.Each episode, Chris and Xand are joined by an expert guest to examine the latest research, psychological insights, and data, to help listeners navigate the overwhelming amount of information and advice out there. They talk about the trials and tribulations in their own lives in their characteristically witty way - each teasing the other as they search for solutions. Xand has trouble sleeping , Chris has noisy knees, one of them has got an embarrassing itch. They have different ways of looking at things and find it really helpful to get the other one's point of view. These doctors are trying their best and encouraging listeners to do the same.Email: [email protected] Whatsapp: 08000 665123A Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4.
