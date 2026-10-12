We Talk To The Dead By Chloe Mediumship

Use Code ‘KANE10’ for a discount on Readings, Pendulums & Jewellery at https://www.chloemediumship.com! 🤍Available this week only! Expires 04/10 at 11:30pm BST ✨Pre-Order 'Angels By Your Side By Chloe Mediumship' on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/03N68PS4This week, we are joined by the absolutely lovely Kane Hinge! 🤍 Kane sits down with Chloe feeling very nervous and skeptical, but things take a completely bizarre turn before the reading even begins! In a We Talk To The Dead first, Chloe experiences intense physical symptoms - a racing heart and a tight stomach - as two incredibly strong motherly figures actively fight to get Kane's attention from the spirit world…Episode Chapters: 00:00:00 — Intro Trailer & Intense Physical Symptoms 00:02:40 — Scribbling & Two Motherly Spirits Fighting to Connect 00:04:45 — The Brick Wall & Bumping the Car 00:06:05 — Putting Everyone Else First & Overthinking 00:08:12 — Stomach Aches & The Letter in the Shoebox 00:10:50 — Waving from a Pale Blue Door & Smelling Phantom Smoke 00:12:38 — A Bizarre Prediction: The Name "Jess" & Travel in February 00:15:30 — Feeling Lighter & Giving Yourself Permission to Say No 00:17:25 — Tarot Reading: Embracing Your Creativity 00:21:40 — 6 to 9 Month Predictions: Romance & Finding True Love! 00:25:00 — Hard Work Paying Off & Final Thoughts 00:29:12 — Kane Ten Discount CodeSpirit brings through highly specific, undeniable validations, including a recent car crash, a memory of a pale blue door, and a secret shoebox containing an important letter that his mum needs to find. Chloe also urges Kane to stop carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders and to finally prioritise his own happiness.Things end on a massive high with a beautiful Tarot pull! Chloe predicts that Kane will meet someone named "Jess" who will help him with a trip in February, and the cards reveal that a massive romance and true love are just 6 to 9 months away! ✨🕊️(Ieuan Jones also joins on the sidelines make sure you are subscribed because his incredible reading will be revealed next week!)Follow Kane! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kanehinge/FOLLOW US 🕊Links: https://beacons.ai/chloemediumshipInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wetalktothedeadx/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chloemediumshipCredits:Filmed & Edited by HAMLIN STUDIOS: https://www.instagram.com/hamlinstudios/?hl=en-gb