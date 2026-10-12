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We Talk To The Dead By Chloe Mediumship
Chloe Mediumship
Latest episode
91 episodes
"It Was A Disaster!" Fake Psychics, Haunted Wardrobes & A Tarot Prediction w/ Xanthe Biggs10/12/2026 | 45 mins.Use Code ‘TOUCH10’ for a discount on Readings, Pendulums & Jewellery at https://www.chloemediumship.com! 🤍Available this week only! Expires 18/10 at 11:30pm BST ✨This week on the podcast, we are doing something a little bit different! Chloe is joined in the studio by her incredibly hardworking manager, Xanthe Biggs (Taylor-Wood)! 🤍Chloe and Xanthe sit down to unpack the absolute chaos of their recent business trip to Los Angeles. From manifesting their goals with Angel Numbers and getting upgraded to a villa with the address 1111, to a haunted wardrobe and Chloe accidentally giving psychic readings to everyone at Saddle Ranch! They also spill the tea on a completely bizarre and terrible $300 palm reading they received on Venice Beach, sharing exactly what not to look for in a psychic…Episode Chapters: 00:00:00 — Intro Trailer & Chloe's Book Pre-Order! 00:01:25 — Welcome Xanthe! LA Trip Chaos & Angel Numbers 00:04:45 — The Reading Begins: A Heavy Energy in the Room 00:06:55 — Pregnancy Predictions & A Strong Sisterly Bond 00:09:18 — The Missing Fine China & A Distant Grandmother 00:14:24 — How Xanthe Met Anthony 00:17:41 — Scammed in LA: Reviewing a Terrible $300 Psychic! 00:23:40 — Palm Reading Red Flags & Wild Predictions 00:33:06 — Manifesting in LA, IV Drips & Haunted Wardrobes 00:37:48 — Tarot Reading: Important Business Documents & Final ThoughtsPlus, Chloe gives Xanthe her very first in-person reading! Spirit brings through highly specific messages regarding her partner's father, an unexpected connection to a stern grandmother figure who lived to 104, and a mystery surrounding missing fine china. Things wrap up with an incredibly accurate Tarot prediction about major business documents coming their way in the next six weeks! ✨🕊️Follow Xanthe! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xanthetw/FOLLOW US 🕊Links: https://beacons.ai/chloemediumshipInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wetalktothedeadx/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chloemediumshipCredits:Filmed & Edited by HAMLIN STUDIOS: https://www.instagram.com/hamlinstudios/?hl=en-gb
"How Do You Know This?!" Mind-Blowing Tattoo Validations & Tarot Predictions w/ Ieuan Jones10/05/2026 | 36 mins.Use Code ‘JONES10’ for a discount on Readings, Pendulums & Jewellery at https://www.chloemediumship.com! 🤍Available this week only! Expires 11/10 at 11:30pm BST ✨This psychic reading has absolutely mind-blowing validations right from the start! 🤍This week, we are joined by the absolutely hilarious Ieuan Jones! Known for his chaotic and hilarious TikToks, Ieuan sits down with Chloe to open up about his incredible weight-loss journey, struggling with body image, and navigating the mental health hurdles that come with sudden internet fame…Things take a wild turn the second the reading begins! Chloe perfectly visualises a map and an airplane, only for Ieuan to reveal he has that exact image tattooed on the back of his arm - hidden completely out of sight! Spirit continues to drop massive validations, referencing a childhood BMX bike, unexplainable shooting leg pain, and bringing forward Ieuan's childhood dog, Spike.Chloe also gives Ieuan his very first lesson in using a Spiritual Pendulum! Plus, the Tarot cards predict major career moves on the horizon, with daytime TV appearances and exciting overseas travel to Australia! ✨🕊️Follow Ieuan! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ieuanjoness/FOLLOW US 🕊Links: https://beacons.ai/chloemediumshipInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wetalktothedeadx/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chloemediumshipCredits:Filmed & Edited by HAMLIN STUDIOS: https://www.instagram.com/hamlinstudios/?hl=en-gb
"I've Never Had This Happen!" Battling Spirits & A Bizarre Romance Prediction w/ Kane Hinge09/28/2026 | 29 mins.Use Code ‘KANE10’ for a discount on Readings, Pendulums & Jewellery at https://www.chloemediumship.com! 🤍Available this week only! Expires 04/10 at 11:30pm BST ✨Pre-Order 'Angels By Your Side By Chloe Mediumship' on Amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/03N68PS4This week, we are joined by the absolutely lovely Kane Hinge! 🤍 Kane sits down with Chloe feeling very nervous and skeptical, but things take a completely bizarre turn before the reading even begins! In a We Talk To The Dead first, Chloe experiences intense physical symptoms - a racing heart and a tight stomach - as two incredibly strong motherly figures actively fight to get Kane's attention from the spirit world…Episode Chapters: 00:00:00 — Intro Trailer & Intense Physical Symptoms 00:02:40 — Scribbling & Two Motherly Spirits Fighting to Connect 00:04:45 — The Brick Wall & Bumping the Car 00:06:05 — Putting Everyone Else First & Overthinking 00:08:12 — Stomach Aches & The Letter in the Shoebox 00:10:50 — Waving from a Pale Blue Door & Smelling Phantom Smoke 00:12:38 — A Bizarre Prediction: The Name "Jess" & Travel in February 00:15:30 — Feeling Lighter & Giving Yourself Permission to Say No 00:17:25 — Tarot Reading: Embracing Your Creativity 00:21:40 — 6 to 9 Month Predictions: Romance & Finding True Love! 00:25:00 — Hard Work Paying Off & Final Thoughts 00:29:12 — Kane Ten Discount CodeSpirit brings through highly specific, undeniable validations, including a recent car crash, a memory of a pale blue door, and a secret shoebox containing an important letter that his mum needs to find. Chloe also urges Kane to stop carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders and to finally prioritise his own happiness.Things end on a massive high with a beautiful Tarot pull! Chloe predicts that Kane will meet someone named "Jess" who will help him with a trip in February, and the cards reveal that a massive romance and true love are just 6 to 9 months away! ✨🕊️(Ieuan Jones also joins on the sidelines make sure you are subscribed because his incredible reading will be revealed next week!)Follow Kane! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kanehinge/FOLLOW US 🕊Links: https://beacons.ai/chloemediumshipInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wetalktothedeadx/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chloemediumshipCredits:Filmed & Edited by HAMLIN STUDIOS: https://www.instagram.com/hamlinstudios/?hl=en-gb
Astrology, Star Signs & An Unexpected Reading For Our Producer! | BEHIND THE DEAD09/21/2026 | 33 mins.Use Code ‘BEHIND10’ for a discount on Readings, Pendulums & Jewellery at https://www.chloemediumship.com! 🤍Available this week only! Expires 27/09 at 11:30pm BST ✨
Welcome back to episode two of our brand-new mini-series, Behind The Dead! 🤍Join Chloe, Connor, Imogen, and our Producer, Jake, for another behind-the-scenes catch-up!
The team dives into the universe of Astrology! Imogen breaks down the difference between your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs (your "Big Three") and figures out if the team's personalities actually match their birth charts. Is Connor a typical Leo/Libra mix? Does Chloe have the stubbornness of a Taurus Moon?
Plus, we talk about the incredible power of Numerology and explain step-by-step how to calculate your own Life Path Number! ✨
Let us know in the comments: What is your Star Sign, and do you feel like it matches your personality? 👇🏼🕊️
FOLLOW US 🕊Links: https://beacons.ai/chloemediumshipInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wetalktothedeadx/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chloemediumshipCredits:Filmed & Edited by HAMLIN STUDIOS: https://www.instagram.com/hamlinstudios/?hl=en-gb
"I Just Want My Dad Back..." | Les Dawson's Spirit, Mo & Sleep Anxiety w/ Charlotte Dawson09/14/2026 | 51 mins.Use Code ‘DAWSON10’ for a discount on Readings, Pendulums & Jewellery at https://www.chloemediumship.com! 🤍Available this week only! Expires 20/09 at 11:30pm BST ✨This week, we are joined by the glamorous, hilarious, and beautifully vulnerable Charlotte Dawson! 🤍In a heavily emotional psychic reading, three spirits immediately enter the studio! Chloe connects with Charlotte’s late dad, comedy legend Les Dawson, who brings through beautiful validations involving the color yellow, the number 22, and a specific sign involving butterflies. Things take a jaw-dropping turn when Chloe suddenly brings through the name "Mo" (Maureen from the Roly Polys!), and they discuss the heartbreaking loss of a baby boy who is now being safely looked after in spirit…Plus, Charlotte discusses her brand-new body positivity platform, Confidence Curve, dealing with toxic friends, and her exciting plans to follow in her dad's footsteps and take on the world of stand-up comedy! ✨Follow Charlotte! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/charlottedawsy/FOLLOW US 🕊Links: https://beacons.ai/chloemediumshipInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/wetalktothedeadx/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@chloemediumshipCredits:Filmed & Edited by HAMLIN STUDIOS: https://www.instagram.com/hamlinstudios/?hl=en-gb
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About We Talk To The Dead By Chloe Mediumship
Welcome to We Talk To The Dead, the podcast that bridges the gap between our physical world and the spirit world. Hosted by renowned Psychic Medium Chloe Mediumship, this show is a sacred space dedicated to exploring spirituality, mediumship and the beautiful mystery of life after death. Are you looking for comfort after loss? Do you want to learn how to raise your vibration and connect with your own psychic abilities? Whether you are a long-time believer or a curious skeptic, Chloe brings an open, honest and approachable perspective to the world of psychic readings and spiritual growth!Podcast website
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