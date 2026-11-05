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2567 episodes
- (Ruth 4:11-14) In a world obsessed with being seen, Ruth 4 uses a surprising word twice: famous. Scott Pauley asks who the real star of this story is, and why the blessing at the gate points somewhere beyond Boaz and Ruth. If you have ever felt the pull to make your own name known, this study will reframe what fame is for, and whose name is meant to be lifted up. (10265261105)
Join Scott Pauley's study through Scripture this year. Find resources for every book of the Bible by Dr. Pauley and Enjoying the Journey at enjoyingthejourney.org/journey-through-scripture/.
Whether you're a new believer or have walked with the Lord for years, you'll find thousands of free devotionals, Bible studies, audio series, and Scripture tools designed to strengthen your faith, deepen your understanding of the Bible, and help you stay rooted in the Word of God. Explore now at EnjoyingTheJourney.org.
Extend the Work
Enjoying the Journey provides every resource for free worldwide. If you would like to help extend this Bible teaching, you may give at enjoyingthejourney.org/donations/
- (Ruth 4:11-12) What does it mean to live a fruitful Christian life? In this study of Ruth 4, Scott Pauley explores the prayer for fruitfulness in the lives of Boaz and Ruth and encourages us to consider what God desires to produce through our lives. (10264261104)
Join Scott Pauley's study through Scripture this year. Find resources for every book of the Bible by Dr. Pauley and Enjoying the Journey at enjoyingthejourney.org/journey-through-scripture/.
Whether you're a new believer or have walked with the Lord for years, you'll find thousands of free devotionals, Bible studies, audio series, and Scripture tools designed to strengthen your faith, deepen your understanding of the Bible, and help you stay rooted in the Word of God. Explore now at EnjoyingTheJourney.org.
Extend the Work
Enjoying the Journey provides every resource for free worldwide. If you would like to help extend this Bible teaching, you may give at enjoyingthejourney.org/donations/
- (Ruth 4:11-13) The greatest life is not the one you build for yourself. Explore how Ruth’s story moves from debt and loss to peace, provision, and purpose, not because she made herself, but because God made her life. If your past still feels heavier than your future, this devotion points to the Redeemer who pays the debt and writes a better ending. (10263261103)
Join Scott Pauley's study through Scripture this year. Find resources for every book of the Bible by Dr. Pauley and Enjoying the Journey at enjoyingthejourney.org/journey-through-scripture/.
Whether you're a new believer or have walked with the Lord for years, you'll find thousands of free devotionals, Bible studies, audio series, and Scripture tools designed to strengthen your faith, deepen your understanding of the Bible, and help you stay rooted in the Word of God. Explore now at EnjoyingTheJourney.org.
Extend the Work
Enjoying the Journey provides every resource for free worldwide. If you would like to help extend this Bible teaching, you may give at enjoyingthejourney.org/donations/
- (Ruth 4:7-13) Weddings are beautiful, and there is much beauty in the redemption of Ruth by Boaz, pointing us to the love, sacrifice, and redemption of Jesus Christ. In this study, Scott Pauley explores how the story of Ruth reveals the price Christ paid to bring us into God’s family and the joy of belonging to Him. (10262261102)
Join Scott Pauley's study through Scripture this year. Find resources for every book of the Bible by Dr. Pauley and Enjoying the Journey at enjoyingthejourney.org/journey-through-scripture/.
Whether you're a new believer or have walked with the Lord for years, you'll find thousands of free devotionals, Bible studies, audio series, and Scripture tools designed to strengthen your faith, deepen your understanding of the Bible, and help you stay rooted in the Word of God. Explore now at EnjoyingTheJourney.org.
Extend the Work
Enjoying the Journey provides every resource for free worldwide. If you would like to help extend this Bible teaching, you may give at enjoyingthejourney.org/donations/
- (Acts 15:35-40) When blessings turn to battles, conflicts arise, or correction is needed, we must continue, work through difficulties, and remain humble before God. In this concluding message exploring the life of Barnabas in Acts, Scott Pauley delivers a powerful challenge to keep pressing forward in our walk with Christ. This encouraging study will strengthen your faith and remind you that God is not finished with you yet. Don’t stop now! (10261261031)
To further your study of Barnabas, consider purchasing Brother Scott Pauley's most recent book, The Ministry of Encouragement. Through the example of Barnabas, you will be challenged to strengthen the weary, restore the fallen, encourage fellow servants, and faithfully point others to Christ. https://store.enjoyingthejourney.org/products/the-ministry-of-encouragement-becoming-a-barnabas-in-a-broken-world
Join Scott Pauley's study through Scripture this year. Find resources for every book of the Bible by Dr. Pauley and Enjoying the Journey at enjoyingthejourney.org/journey-through-scripture/.
Whether you're a new believer or have walked with the Lord for years, you'll find thousands of free devotionals, Bible studies, audio series, and Scripture tools designed to strengthen your faith, deepen your understanding of the Bible, and help you stay rooted in the Word of God. Explore now at EnjoyingTheJourney.org.
Extend the Work
Enjoying the Journey provides every resource for free worldwide. If you would like to help extend this Bible teaching, you may give at enjoyingthejourney.org/donations/
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About Enjoying the Journey
We all need encouragement along the journey. The Bible provides the only true roadmap and Jesus Christ is the only faithful Companion for the journey of life. In these ten-minute daily Bible studies, Scott Pauley shares truths from the Word of God for “Enjoying the Journey.” Each study and every series walks through a Scripture passage or theme woven throughout the Bible. Join us today as we follow God’s Word and find Christ’s joy. Find more Bible study resources at ETJ.Bible.Podcast website
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