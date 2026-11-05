(Acts 15:35-40) When blessings turn to battles, conflicts arise, or correction is needed, we must continue, work through difficulties, and remain humble before God. In this concluding message exploring the life of Barnabas in Acts, Scott Pauley delivers a powerful challenge to keep pressing forward in our walk with Christ. This encouraging study will strengthen your faith and remind you that God is not finished with you yet. Don’t stop now! (10261261031)



To further your study of Barnabas, consider purchasing Brother Scott Pauley's most recent book, The Ministry of Encouragement. Through the example of Barnabas, you will be challenged to strengthen the weary, restore the fallen, encourage fellow servants, and faithfully point others to Christ. https://store.enjoyingthejourney.org/products/the-ministry-of-encouragement-becoming-a-barnabas-in-a-broken-world



Join Scott Pauley's study through Scripture this year. Find resources for every book of the Bible by Dr. Pauley and Enjoying the Journey at enjoyingthejourney.org/journey-through-scripture/.



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