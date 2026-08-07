Ready for an upgrade in your life? Today on 15 Minutes in the Word, Joyce shares how God can use your past to lead you into a healed, whole, and free future.

What happens when you follow the Holy Spirit? Today on 15 Minutes in the Word, Joyce shares how He brings hope, comfort, peace, and direction to your life.

What happens when you follow the Holy Spirit? Today on 15 Minutes in the Word, Joyce shares how He brings hope, comfort, peace, and direction to your life.

What happens when you follow the Holy Spirit? Today on 15 Minutes in the Word, Joyce shares how He brings hope, comfort, peace, and direction to your life.

What happens when you follow the Holy Spirit? Today on 15 Minutes in the Word, Joyce shares how He brings hope, comfort, peace, and direction to your life.

About Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life® Radio Podcast

About Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life® Radio Podcast

About Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life® Radio Podcast

Welcome to the Enjoying Everyday Life radio podcast with Joyce Meyer. To learn more, visit our website at joycemeyer.org or download the Joyce Meyer Ministries App. By supporting Joyce Meyer Ministries, you can help us reach hurting people around the world. To find out more, go to joycemeyer.org/donate