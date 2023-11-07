Powered by RND
The Word For Today (Daily)

Podcast The Word For Today (Daily)
Chuck Smith
The Word For Today is the publishing and broadcast ministry of the late pastor Chuck Smith, founder of the Calvary Chapel movement.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • The Lamb of God
    Matthew 26:29-49
    --------  
    25:00
  • Christ Our Passover
    Matthew 26:2-35
    --------  
    25:00
  • The Olivet Discourse
    Matthew 25:30-26:8
    --------  
    25:00
  • The Parable of the Ten Virgins
    Matthew 25:1-46
    --------  
    25:00
  • The Great Tribulation
    Matthew 24:20-51
    --------  
    25:00

About The Word For Today (Daily)

