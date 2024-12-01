Tarot for the Wild Soul with Lindsay Mack

275. MONTHLY MEDICINE: December is Enough

Welcome to a new month, and with it, a new Monthly Medicine episode of the podcast! In this episode of the podcast, we dive into the themes, invitations, lessons, and medicine of the month ahead, looking to our collective Tarot reading for December as a compass. December is a very emotional, complex, gentle month, inviting us to deeply consider what we need at this moment, and what we're complete with going forward. The word "enough" can encompass many things. It can be a declarative statement, a clarion call signifying our refusal to engage with something, or go any further in a particular direction. It can be an acknowledgement of our exhaustion, and our inability to continue as we have been. It can be an awakening around all that we do have, all that we are blessed by. How can we offer some of that energy back to the community around us? No matter what "enough" might mean to us, the cards in this collective reading and the energy of the month at hand are absolutely helping us to prepare to welcome in 2025. (Psst, want an extended Monthly Medicine reading? Check out our free Bonus Monthly Medicine post on No Bad Cards!) Our Soul Tarot Reading for December Card for the month ahead: KNIGHT OF WANDS Rx How the month will feel to us: KNIGHT OF CUPS Deepest lesson of the month ahead: FOUR OF CUPS Rx What we’re being invited to pay attention to most: KING OF PENTACLES and THE HERMIT What do we personally need: SIX OF CUPS Rx Aligned action to take, if any: NINE OF SWORDS Rx Transcript can be found on Spotify! LINKS: THE THRESHOLD IS BACK, BABY! The Threshold is my beloved, best-selling channeled download for 2025 and your year ahead! This beautiful offering comes with robust pre-recorded audio downloads, a beautiful workbook, and a lovely two hour live ritual, Q&A, and community connection call with your fellow participants on December 14th from 2-4pm PST! To sign up or learn more, click here! Check out the Bonus Channeled Medicine for December on No Bad Cards today! Click here to get immediate access to Tarot Tending, a completely free workshop for anyone who wants to work with their Tarot decks as a gentle scaffold in both this moment, and in the coming four years or more. Got Q's for Lindsay to answer on the podcast and beyond? Ask them here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/ask-lindsay Learn more about Lindsay and dive into all of their courses, journal posts, and free resources by going to tarotforthewildsoul.com Download the (free!) Ultimate Soul Tarot Card Guide here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/the-ultimate-soul-tarot-card-guide All eyes on Rafah 💔 Please consider donating to Healing our Homeland and to Meca, two organizations that are providing on the ground support to Gaza — PODCAST EDITOR: Chase Voorhees PODCAST ART: Rachelle Sartini Garner Honoring and acknowledging that this podcast episode was recorded on the unceded land of The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, currently called Portland, OR, with the deepest respect to the Kalapuya Tribe, Cowlitz Tribe, and Atfalati Tribe.