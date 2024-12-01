Tarot for the Wild Soul with Lindsay Mack

Welcome to a new month, and with it, a new Monthly Medicine episode of the podcast!
In this episode of the podcast, we dive into the themes, invitations, lessons, and medicine of the month ahead, looking to our collective Tarot reading for December as a compass.
December is a very emotional, complex, gentle month, inviting us to deeply consider what we need at this moment, and what we're complete with going forward. The word "enough" can encompass many things. It can be a declarative statement, a clarion call signifying our refusal to engage with something, or go any further in a particular direction. It can be an acknowledgement of our exhaustion, and our inability to continue as we have been. It can be an awakening around all that we do have, all that we are blessed by. How can we offer some of that energy back to the community around us? No matter what "enough" might mean to us, the cards in this collective reading and the energy of the month at hand are absolutely helping us to prepare to welcome in 2025.
(Psst, want an extended Monthly Medicine reading? Check out our free Bonus Monthly Medicine post on No Bad Cards!)
Our Soul Tarot Reading for December
Card for the month ahead: KNIGHT OF WANDS Rx
How the month will feel to us: KNIGHT OF CUPS
Deepest lesson of the month ahead: FOUR OF CUPS Rx
What we’re being invited to pay attention to most: KING OF PENTACLES and THE HERMIT
What do we personally need: SIX OF CUPS Rx
Aligned action to take, if any: NINE OF SWORDS Rx
LINKS:
THE THRESHOLD IS BACK, BABY! The Threshold is my beloved, best-selling channeled download for 2025 and your year ahead! This beautiful offering comes with robust pre-recorded audio downloads, a beautiful workbook, and a lovely two hour live ritual, Q&A, and community connection call with your fellow participants on December 14th from 2-4pm PST! To sign up or learn more, click here!
Check out the Bonus Channeled Medicine for December on No Bad Cards today!
Click here to get immediate access to Tarot Tending, a completely free workshop for anyone who wants to work with their Tarot decks as a gentle scaffold in both this moment, and in the coming four years or more.
Got Q's for Lindsay to answer on the podcast and beyond? Ask them here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/ask-lindsay
Learn more about Lindsay and dive into all of their courses, journal posts, and free resources by going to tarotforthewildsoul.com
Download the (free!) Ultimate Soul Tarot Card Guide here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/the-ultimate-soul-tarot-card-guide
All eyes on Rafah 💔 Please consider donating to Healing our Homeland and to Meca, two organizations that are providing on the ground support to Gaza
274. When Tarot Cards show up too late + Moving from The Tower to The Star
Welcome to a new episode of the podcast, dear ones. Lindsay shares some exciting announcements and answers two listener questions: What do we do when it seems that a Tarot card has shown up too late for us, and the most graceful way to transition from a Tower year to a Star year?
LINKS:
Check out the replay of Tarot Tending, my new free workshop!
Get 20% off a monthly or yearly subscription to No Bad Cards from now until 11/30!
The Threshold -- my intuitively channeled download on 2025 and our year ahead -- will open for enrollment in less than a week!
Got Q's for Lindsay to answer on the podcast and beyond? Ask them here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/ask-lindsay
New quiz alert! Who has an intuitive message for you in the Tarot?
Learn more about Lindsay and dive into all of their courses, journal posts, and free resources by going to tarotforthewildsoul.com
Download the (free!) Ultimate Soul Tarot Card Guide here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/the-ultimate-soul-tarot-card-guide
All eyes on Rafah 💔 Please consider donating to Healing our Homeland and to Meca, two organizations that are providing on the ground support to Gaza
273. Tarot Tending + The Fool and Heartbreak
Welcome to a new episode of the podcast, dear ones. Lindsay dips into post-election Tarot care, and answers two beautiful questions for our listeners: does The Fool ever show up around heartbreak, and what to do if we feel that the Tarot is warning us?
A gentle note: This episode contains mentions of death, trauma, and loss.
LINKS:
Please consider joining me for Tarot Tending, a completely free workshop and community connection call on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 from 2-4pm PT
Join No Bad Cards for special Tarot spreads, deep lessons, interviews with magical folks, and channeled downloads for the seasons and months ahead
Got Q's for Lindsay to answer on the podcast and beyond? Ask them here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/ask-lindsay
New quiz alert! Who has an intuitive message for you in the Tarot?
Learn more about Lindsay and dive into all of their courses, journal posts, and free resources by going to tarotforthewildsoul.com
Download the (free!) Ultimate Soul Tarot Card Guide here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/the-ultimate-soul-tarot-card-guide
All eyes on Rafah 💔 Please consider donating to Healing our Homeland and to Meca, two organizations that are providing on the ground support to Gaza
272. MONTHLY MEDICINE: November is One Moment at a Time
Welcome to a new month, and with it, a new Monthly Medicine episode of the podcast!
November is a huge month personally and collectively. With so much uncertainty and anxiety looming with regard to the election, how can we stay rooted? How can we hold ourselves in the face of so much change, so many unknowns, and so much potential for fear? November invites us to take it one moment at a time. The cards we're working with during this cycle are going to help us to stay present with what is, and to tend to ourselves personally so we can be of greatest service to the collective.
In this episode of the podcast, we dive into the themes, invitations, lessons, and medicine of the month ahead, looking to our collective Tarot reading for November as a compass.
(Psst, want an extended Monthly Medicine reading? Check out our free Bonus Monthly Medicine post on No Bad Cards!)
Our Soul Tarot Reading for November
Card for the month ahead: Nine of Swords Rx and Three of Pentacles
How the month will feel to us: Ace of Wands Rx
Deepest lesson of the month ahead: Wheel of Fortune
What we’re being invited to pay attention to most: Seven of Swords Rx
What do we personally need: King of Swords
LINKS:
Election day is on November 5th. Register to vote here! https://vote.gov/
Check out the Bonus Channeled Medicine for November on No Bad Cards today!
Got Q's for Lindsay to answer on the podcast and beyond? Ask them here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/ask-lindsay
Learn more about Lindsay and dive into all of their courses, journal posts, and free resources by going to tarotforthewildsoul.com
Download the (free!) Ultimate Soul Tarot Card Guide here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/the-ultimate-soul-tarot-card-guide
All eyes on Rafah 💔 Please consider donating to Healing our Homeland and to Meca, two organizations that are providing on the ground support to Gaza
271. Tarot for going no contact + What to do when the art on our deck scares us
Welcome to another Ask Lindsay episode of TFTWS! Today on the podcast we dive into three beautiful questions sent in to us by listeners: what we can do when the art on our Tarot decks scares us, what we're actually supposed to do with our Tarot pulls, and Tarot anchors for potentially going no contact with family members.
A gentle note: This episode contains mentions of abuse and trauma.
LINKS:
New quiz alert! Who has an intuitive message for you in the Tarot?
Want to dive into a channeled reading for Scorpio season? Join No Bad Cards for special Tarot spreads, deep lessons, interviews with magical folks, and channeled downloads for the seasons and months ahead!
Got Q's for Lindsay to answer on the podcast and beyond? Ask them here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/ask-lindsay
Learn more about Lindsay and dive into all of their courses, journal posts, and free resources by going to tarotforthewildsoul.com
Download the (free!) Ultimate Soul Tarot Card Guide here: https://www.tarotforthewildsoul.com/the-ultimate-soul-tarot-card-guide
All eyes on Rafah 💔 Please consider donating to Healing our Homeland and to Meca, two organizations that are providing on the ground support to Gaza
Hosted by Lindsay Mack, Tarot for the Wild Soul explores the cards through an inclusive, non-predictive, trauma informed perspective, rooted in compassion, common sense, and critical thinking. With over seven million downloads (and counting), T-WS Podcast is your top source for unique and insightful Tarot lessons, explorations into the cards, and monthly channeled downloads.