Pastor Rick's Daily Hope

PastorRick.com
Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • The Word of Substitution - Part 2
    In this message, Pastor Rick continues to explain what it meant for Jesus to die in your place on the cross.
    --------  
  • The Word of Substitution - Part 1
    Join Pastor Rick as he teaches why Jesus had to pay the penalty for your sins.
    --------  
  • The Word of Love, Part 2
    In this message, Pastor Rick explains how Jesus’ word of love from the cross reveals God’s compassion, tenderness, and concern for you.
    --------  
  • The Word of Love - Part 1
    The fact is, you can’t love like Jesus loves on your own. You can only do it by God’s power. In this message, Pastor Rick explains how God helps us learn to love others like he loves us.
    --------  
  • The Word of Assurance - Part 3
    Nailed to a cross next to Jesus, one thief asked Christ to remember him when the Lord came into his kingdom. “And Jesus replied, ‘I assure you, today you will be with me in paradise’” (Luke 23:43 NLT). In this message, Pastor Rick examines the four characteristics of salvation that will help you believe and trust in Jesus.
    --------  

About Pastor Rick's Daily Hope

