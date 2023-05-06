We Only LOOK Thin
Catherine and Donald Wygal
Catherine and Donald Wygal are a married couple who, after a life-long struggle, have each lost over 100 pounds. Join them as they work on keeping the weight off and pass along what they've learned along the way.
Catherine and Donald Wygal are a married couple who, after a life-long struggle, have each lost over 100 pounds. Join them as they work on keeping the weight o...
Available Episodes
Episode 283 – WOLT Colored Glasses
What if this time, you didn’t quit? It’s a lot easier said than done, but believe it or not, there are techniques that you can practice to help you get ...
Episode 282 – Meme Girls
What’s the meme-ing of this? I’m glad you asked. If you’re like most people, you’ve enjoyed a meme starring Willy Wonka or The Great Gatsby from time to time. But ...
Episode 281 – Snacks on a Plane
If you’re flying with Samuel L. Jackson you might be concerned about snakes on your plane. If you’re not, and you are trying to hit or maintain health and fitness ...
Episode 280 – New Order
If you live your life based on Mountain Dew commercials or Monster Truck Shows, you probably try to take things to the extreme. At We Only Look Thin, we’ve found ...
Episode 279 – Funtervention
You are cordially invited to the We Only Look Thin after party! Be sure to read all the fine print before sending your RSVP. WOLT Place member Sarah asked how ...
About We Only LOOK Thin
Catherine and Donald Wygal are a married couple who, after a life-long struggle, have each lost over 100 pounds. Join them as they work on keeping the weight off and pass along what they’ve learned along the way.
We Only LOOK Thin
