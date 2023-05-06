Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Catherine and Donald Wygal
Catherine and Donald Wygal are a married couple who, after a life-long struggle, have each lost over 100 pounds. Join them as they work on keeping the weight o... More
  • Episode 283 – WOLT Colored Glasses
    What if this time, you didn’t quit?  It’s a lot easier said than done, but believe it or not, there are techniques that you can practice to help you get ...
    6/12/2023
    46:37
  • Episode 282 – Meme Girls
    What’s the meme-ing of this? I’m glad you asked. If you’re like most people, you’ve enjoyed a meme starring Willy Wonka or The Great Gatsby from time to time. But ...
    6/5/2023
    38:43
  • Episode 281 – Snacks on a Plane
    If you’re flying with Samuel L. Jackson you might be concerned about snakes on your plane. If you’re not, and you are trying to hit or maintain health and fitness ...
    5/29/2023
    35:55
  • Episode 280 – New Order
    If you live your life based on Mountain Dew commercials or Monster Truck Shows, you probably try to take things to the extreme.  At We Only Look Thin, we’ve found ...
    5/22/2023
    46:19
  • Episode 279 – Funtervention
    You are cordially invited to the We Only Look Thin after party! Be sure to read all the fine print before sending your RSVP. WOLT Place member Sarah asked how ...
    5/15/2023
    39:05

About We Only LOOK Thin

Catherine and Donald Wygal are a married couple who, after a life-long struggle, have each lost over 100 pounds. Join them as they work on keeping the weight off and pass along what they’ve learned along the way.
