Bleacher Report
House of Highlights brings you the ultimate NBA fan podcast, hosted by four childhood friends talking all things NBA both on and off the court. Whether you're a... More
SportsBasketball
Available Episodes

  • Curry vs Lebron Again, Who Wins?
    5/2/2023
    1:23:37
  • NBA 2nd Round Playoffs Preview w Shams Charania
    Today we welcome Shams Charania to the studio to breakdown the 2nd round of the playoffs. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    1:28:00
  • Which NBA Team Has Been The Most Unlucky?
    4/25/2023
    1:39:18
  • Is This The End Of The Clippers Era?
    With the Clippers down in the series, is this the end of an era? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/22/2023
    1:32:29
  • Is This Playoff Series Over Already?
    Is this series over already? 😲See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/18/2023
    1:46:00

About Through the Wire

House of Highlights brings you the ultimate NBA fan podcast, hosted by four childhood friends talking all things NBA both on and off the court. Whether you're a casual fan or live and die for basketball, you won't want to miss Kenny, Pierre, Mike and Darrick bringing their hot takes to the mic, two times a week.
Through the Wire: Podcasts in Family