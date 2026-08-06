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On Base with Mookie Betts
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On Base with Mookie Betts

Bleacher Report
BaseballSports
On Base with Mookie Betts
Latest episode

51 episodes

  • On Base with Mookie Betts

    Bryce Harper Tell-All Interview

    08/05/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Philadelphia Phillies star and former NL MVP Bryce Harper sits down with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts for an exclusive, tell-all interview on Phillies' start to the season, embracing Philly fans, the Orlando Arcia staredown, pressure to win a World Series and more in the 50th episode of On Base with Mookie Betts.
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  • On Base with Mookie Betts

    Motivation Tactics with Cam Schlittler

    08/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    New York Yankees ace and AL Cy Young contender Cam Schlittler sits down with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts to discuss the Yankees' season so far, the Red Sox rivalry, and the Yankees coaching staff showing him a 'negative' clip before he pitched. Cam also builds his perfect pitching arsenal, talks playing for Aaron Boone and his confidence on the mound.
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  • On Base with Mookie Betts

    Maintaining a Dynasty with Max Muncy

    07/07/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Los Angeles Dodgers stars Max Muncy and Mookie Betts open up on the viral exchange between Shohei Ohtani and Dalton Rushing during a game against the Minnesota Twins. Muncy and Betts also discuss what the Dodgers need to do to three-peat as World Series champions, how Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been on another level this season, and Yada Sensei's impact on the team.

    The Dodgers' stars also discuss the struggles of Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing, the importance of Will Smith and Freddie Freeman, Muncy's career journey after being DFA'd by the Athletics, and his most clutch playoff moments. Betts and Muncy wrap up the episode by building a perfect 162-0 team and trying a hot chicken sandwich from the Athletics' temporary home stadium in Sacramento.
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  • On Base with Mookie Betts

    Building a 162-0 Team with Ryan O'Hearn

    07/07/2026 | 45 mins.
    Pirates outfielder/first baseman and 2025 MLB All-Star Ryan O'Hearn sits down with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts to reveal the story behind Pittsburgh's "Hoist the Cone" celebration, the real reason the Baltimore Orioles moved their left-field wall, and attempt the MLB version of the viral 82-0 game.

    Betts and O'Hearn also discuss Paul Skenes' visit to a local Little League practice, the Pirates' strong start to the season, their favorite MLB ballpark they've played in, and why the Dodgers-Padres rivalry is the best in baseball. Mookie wraps up the episode with a food review of The Boricua Dog at PNC Park.
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  • On Base with Mookie Betts

    Throwing 105 with Jacob Misiorowski

    07/07/2026 | 45 mins.
    Milwaukee Brewers' ace Jacob Misiorowski sits down with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts amid another historic All-Star season to discuss his weirdest baseball ritual, how he missed his MLB call-up phone call, and give Pokémon comps for MLB stars. Miz and Mookie also relive their at-bat from Game 3 of the 2025 NLCS and taste test cheese curds from the Brewers' home stadium.
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About On Base with Mookie Betts
4x World Series champion & Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts interviews current MLB players for an up-close and personal look at their lives on and off the field.
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