2x World Series champion & Los Angeles Dodgers star right-fielder Mookie Betts interviews current MLB players for an up-close and personal look at their liv... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Leading off with Christian Yelich
In the lead off spot for ‘On Base’, Mookie sits down with Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich in Milwaukee. The 2018 MVPs discuss their quest for more hardware, what it’s like to have Ken Griffey Jr. & Barry Bonds as a hitting coaches, and their thoughts on the pitch clock. Yeli even sets the record straight on his Chipotle bender and Pete Davidson comparisons.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/10/2023
46:59
Coming Soon: On Base with Mookie Betts
2x World Series Champion Mookie Betts interviews current MLB players for an up-close and personal look at their lives on and off the field. The first episode will air Tuesday, May 9 LIVE in the B/R app with Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich and will continue throughout the MLB season. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.