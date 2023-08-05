Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bleacher Report
Available Episodes

  Leading off with Christian Yelich
    In the lead off spot for 'On Base', Mookie sits down with Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich in Milwaukee. The 2018 MVPs discuss their quest for more hardware, what it's like to have Ken Griffey Jr. & Barry Bonds as a hitting coaches, and their thoughts on the pitch clock. Yeli even sets the record straight on his Chipotle bender and Pete Davidson comparisons.
    5/10/2023
    46:59
  Coming Soon: On Base with Mookie Betts
    2x World Series Champion Mookie Betts interviews current MLB players for an up-close and personal look at their lives on and off the field. The first episode will air Tuesday, May 9 LIVE in the B/R app with Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich and will continue throughout the MLB season.
    5/8/2023
    0:31

About On Base with Mookie Betts

2x World Series champion & Los Angeles Dodgers star right-fielder Mookie Betts interviews current MLB players for an up-close and personal look at their lives on and off the field. 

