Los Angeles Dodgers stars Max Muncy and Mookie Betts open up on the viral exchange between Shohei Ohtani and Dalton Rushing during a game against the Minnesota Twins. Muncy and Betts also discuss what the Dodgers need to do to three-peat as World Series champions, how Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been on another level this season, and Yada Sensei's impact on the team.



The Dodgers' stars also discuss the struggles of Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing, the importance of Will Smith and Freddie Freeman, Muncy's career journey after being DFA'd by the Athletics, and his most clutch playoff moments. Betts and Muncy wrap up the episode by building a perfect 162-0 team and trying a hot chicken sandwich from the Athletics' temporary home stadium in Sacramento.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices