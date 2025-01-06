EP:295 | (Timely Classic EP:135) Ducks, Dogs, Mud, and Tears
On this timely classic episode (EP:135) we send off duck season in style with some of our favorite duck stories, great duck hunting advice and insight into imprinting waterfowl. At the end Chris Paradise and Dudley tell a couple of stories that will make the hair on your arms stand up. These are chilling spiritual experiences experienced by lifelong friends and family in a duck blind. They left us speechless and with eyes watering. We are joined by Spence Halford, Brooks Tinsley, Bill Gibson, Mark Prudhome, Bill Sugg and Chris Paradise as we celebrate the duck season. It's one you don't want to miss. Listen, Learn and Enjoy.
EP:294 | How Hunting Pressure Affects Waterfowl Movement
This week, we're talking ducks with Dr. Brad Cohen from Tennessee Tech and expert duck hunter Jim Ronquest (Drake Waterfowl.) Brad is a very interesting biologist who wants to learn about how hunting pressure affects waterfowl movements, and his study will amaze you. His group is banding ducks with GPS monitors and studying how pressure makes the ducks move, where they want to go and how long they stay. Jim Ronquest many years of duck hunting experience gives him a great perspective on the study's findings. Where are the ducks? Why don't we see as many as we think we should? How much pressure can they take? This is an interesting discussion. Listen, Learn and Enjoy.Show Notes:Cohen Wildlife Lab: https://www.cohenwildlifelab.com/ Cohen Wildlife Lab Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cohenwildlab/?hl=en
On this timely classic episode (EP:117) we celebrate the white-tailed deer. With firearms seasons opening everywhere we are reminded just how much we all love whitetails, so we ask our friends to tell some of their favorite deer stories. Cuz and Jeff Foxworthy join us, and of course we laugh A LOT, but sharing the memories just makes us all realize how much deer season means to us. Listen, Learn and Enjoy!
EP:292 | Talking Hunting with Dave Maas
This week we're joined by Dave Maas of Minnesota to talk deer hunting, bowhunting and successful strategies to get kids engaged in the hunt. Dave is a long-time hunter and a serious bowhunter. He is the editor of Bowhunting World magazine and spends much of his time immersed in archery gear and bowhunting. His two adult sons love hunting as much as he does, and Dave shares how he got them involved. We also talk strategy for bow setups, hunting on the ground and recurves. It's an interesting discussion. Listen, Learn and enjoy.Show Notes:Bowhunting World: https://www.grandviewoutdoors.com/bowhunting-world Archery Business: https://www.archerybusiness.com/
EP:291 | Bonus: Jeff Lindsey’s 200-Inch Illinois Giant
On this bonus episode, Jeff Lindsey joins us to tell the story of East Wing, the 200-inch Illinois giant buck he recently killed. Through the years, the Lindsey family has been a great example of a hunter/Gamekeeper. They have grown and killed some giant bucks while involving their families in the process. Jeff and others had been watching this deer for years, and the story of his last year is an interesting one. Listen, Learn and Enjoy.Show Notes:The Lindsey Way: https://thelindseyway.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelindseyway Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelindseyway/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLindseyWay
Highlighting hunters and wildlife, the Mossy Oak Gamekeepers podcast exists to improve your hunting, fishing and outdoor skills by delivering science based wildlife management practices plus hands on hunt/fish strategies and techniques. Our top notch guests will educate and entertain while we celebrate wildlife, discuss the latest research, detail hunting tactics, explore old legends and listen to some great stories. Managing wildlife and habitat can improve your time afield. Listening to the Gamekeeper podcast will give you a new perspective. You don’t want to miss these.