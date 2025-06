Welcome to Threads of Fate!

This episode serves as an introduction to Threads of Fate! In this intro episode, Kira discusses what the podcast will be about, what you can expect from future episodes and shares a bit about her personal astrological practice.You can find out more about Kira Ryberg and her work on her website and you can support the show by joining her Patron Page at the same link.Twitter + Bluesky: @kirastrologyInstagram: @kirastrologyy