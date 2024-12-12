The biggest battle that we face is between what we believe, and what we feel. This episode is about navigating the tension that we feel when the two are misaligned.
49:29
Submission, Equality, and Biblical Femininity
If you grew up in church like I did, you probably heard some pretty polarizing ideas about women. But what does God actually say about us?
47:45
Friendship Loss, Platonic Intimacy, and Grief
Friendship breakups can hurt worse than romantic ones and are just as significant, especially around the holidays. Find encouragement that God is bringing new ordained friendship your way.
56:26
Struggle, Expectations, and Godly Success
Our definition of success isn't always the same as God's. So who's definition and expectation do we go with?
57:50
Overachieving, Perfectionism, and Visibility In Christ
Overachievers tap in! Our achievements don't have to define us or our value, God already did that.
Therapy and Prayer is where faith and mental health intersect. The bible tells us to guard our hearts AND minds, sometimes we need a little help with that.