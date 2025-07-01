I'm literally the host of a podcast about finding divinity daily and I'm struggling to find it right now - feeling disconnected, apathetic, and not strongly guided. Here's the thing: it's totally normal to not feel that on-fire spiritual connection 24/7, and I think consistent effort builds you up to a level where you can trust yourself even in the in-between times.
8:12
Ep. 35: We've Normalized Enough Things
There’s a difference between removing shame and calling something normal—and we don’t talk about that enough. Today I’m sharing a few thoughts on religious trauma, panic attacks, and why acceptance should be a path to healing, not a permission slip for suffering. No shame here, just soul-deep honesty. God loves you—and I really hope you believe that by the end of this episode.
6:17
Ep. 33: When Life Doesn't Go As Planned
I'm so tired of having to rally every time life throws me a curveball - like can't I just coast for a minute? But here's what I've learned: letting go of the life you thought you should have actually opens up space to enjoy the life you get to have (plot twist pending on that extreme wealth lesson though
7:56
Ep 32: Crying in the Club. (The club is Chili's)
Yes choosing to believe is possible, but it gets tiring. Let's talk about it! What if going all in (even when it's scary) might be the cold plunge your soul needs to stop feeling so exhausted by faith?
7:37
Ep 29: Expanding Capacity
You know how you can't go from walking around the block to running a marathon overnight? I'm talking about how building spiritual capacity works exactly the same way - you need a comfortable "base pace" (for me it's prayer on hikes) and then you slowly add harder things instead of jumping from atheist to following every religious rule. If you're trying to figure out where you're at with faith, give yourself permission to start where you're comfortable and just microdose spirituality from there.