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51 episodes
- Can you think faster than Jess? In today's episode, Jess plays "Hink Pink"
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- Can you think faster than Amy? In today's episode, Amy plays "What's in a Name?"
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- Can you think faster than Beth? In today's episode, Beth plays "Grocery Guess Who"
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- Can you think faster than Tayler? In today's episode, Nicole and Tayler each say a random word, and then on the count of three try to meet in the middle and say the same word that relates to both of the original words. Keep going until we say the same word!
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Can you think faster than Victor? In today's episode, Nicole gives Victor a riddle. You have to guess what Nicole is describing.
For more great shows and to support GZM and listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com/subscribe
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Think Fast
Think you're smart? Prove it. Fast.Think Fast is the teeny tiny daily game show by GZM Shows and hosted by Nicole Boyce. Packed with trivia, riddles, wordplay (and a few surprises that are truly impossible to explain). Every episode is under 6 minutes, which means you can play along before school, after school, or literally any time you have six minutes to spare. Sometimes you'll know the answers. Sometimes you absolutely won't. Either way, you'll want to play again.New episodes drop every weekday!Podcast website
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Think Fast
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Think Fast: Podcasts in Family