Can you think faster than Victor? In today's episode, Nicole gives Victor a riddle. You have to guess what Nicole is describing. For more great shows and to support GZM and listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com/subscribe See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Can you think faster than Tayler? In today's episode, Nicole and Tayler each say a random word, and then on the count of three try to meet in the middle and say the same word that relates to both of the original words. Keep going until we say the same word! For more great shows and to support GZM and listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com/subscribe See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Can you think faster than Beth? In today's episode, Beth plays "Grocery Guess Who" For more great shows and to support GZM and listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com/subscribe See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Can you think faster than Amy? In today's episode, Amy plays "What's in a Name?" For more great shows and to support GZM and listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com/subscribe See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Can you think faster than Jess? In today's episode, Jess plays "Hink Pink" For more great shows and to support GZM and listen early and ad-free, visit https://www.gzmshows.com/subscribe See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Think Fast

About Think Fast

About Think Fast