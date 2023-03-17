The Joan MacDonald Fitness Transformation Story

In the much anticipated Episode 2 of The Wonder Women Podcast, Michelle talks with amazing late-life transformation story and mom, Joan MacDonald, along with husband and Tulum Strength Club partner, Jean-Jacques Barrett. Together they recount the wake-up call and family support that turned Joan from a 70 year old, 198 pound woman fearing a life of limited options and declining health, into an icon to millions as a shining example that it is never too late to take action and become your best self. Joan MacDonald Check out Joan on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/trainwithjoan/ Or on her website at: https://trainwithjoanofficial.com Jean Jacques Barrett Check out 4x WBFF Champion and strength and transformation specialist Jean-Jacques on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/jeanjacquesbarrett/ Or on the Tulum Strength Club website at: https://tulumstrengthclub.com/ Michelle MacDonald Follow Michelle on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/yourhealthyhedonista/ and https://www.instagram.com/thewonderwomenofficial/ Episode 2: Timestamps (00:00:28) Skip Intro (00:01:20) Joan's Origin Story (00:03:10) JJ Recalls Joan's Wake-up Call (00:06:48) Friday Night Lights Speech (00:09:01) How to Start Your Transformation (00:14:49) Motivation, Mindset & Support for Change (00:18:50) Accountability (00:20:44) Train With Joan (00:25:29) Escaping Behavioral Patterns (00:29:28) You Are Your Ultimate Choice! (00:32:27) Always Focus on "What's Next" (00:34:07) Final Thoughts