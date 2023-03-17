Tune into The Wonder Women Official podcast, as Michelle MacDonald sits down with top experts in fitness, nutrition, mindset, and more to discuss strategies, to...
The Joan MacDonald Fitness Transformation Story
In the much anticipated Episode 2 of The Wonder Women Podcast, Michelle talks with amazing late-life transformation story and mom, Joan MacDonald, along with husband and Tulum Strength Club partner, Jean-Jacques Barrett. Together they recount the wake-up call and family support that turned Joan from a 70 year old, 198 pound woman fearing a life of limited options and declining health, into an icon to millions as a shining example that it is never too late to take action and become your best self.
Joan MacDonald
Jean Jacques Barrett
Michelle MacDonald
Episode 2: Timestamps
(00:00:28) Skip Intro
(00:01:20) Joan’s Origin Story
(00:03:10) JJ Recalls Joan’s Wake-up Call
(00:06:48) Friday Night Lights Speech
(00:09:01) How to Start Your Transformation
(00:14:49) Motivation, Mindset & Support for Change
(00:18:50) Accountability
(00:20:44) Train With Joan
(00:25:29) Escaping Behavioral Patterns
(00:29:28) You Are Your Ultimate Choice!
(00:32:27) Always Focus on “What’s Next”
(00:34:07) Final Thoughts
7/11/2023
37:11
Hattie Boydle: Building a Healthy Mindset
The Wonder Women Official podcast is here! In this episode, Michelle sits down with 2023 WBFF Miss Fitness USA Champion and 2016 WBFF World Champion Hattie Boydle as they discuss the importance of having a healthy mindset, doing our best to win each day, overcoming fears and facing challenges, and much more!
