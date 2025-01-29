131: The Soul of Wealth: Connecting Money and Meaning with Dr. Daniel Crosby

We all know that true wealth goes far beyond money. Yet, we all act as though money is the ultimate end game. Like when your client says, “Once I get to $_____, then I’ll be ready.” But money is simply a tool to fund the life you want to live. And once you know how to use it, it’s a powerful tool for enhancing your happiness, meaning and fulfillment. But what are the ways that money can buy happiness? How can you use money to feel more fulfilled? Fortunately, Dr. Daniel Crosby is a leading expert in behavioral finance and the author of “Soul of Wealth: 50 Reflections on Money and Meaning.” And, in this episode he’ll share specific ways you can use money to fund the life you want to live. What You’ll Learn: How and why you should use your money to buy time A simple gratitude idea that instantly boosts your happiness Ideas to help clients cope with the discomfort of market uncertainty An exercise to determine whether your spending aligns with your values A personal story that shook him to realize that true wealth is more than money *To sign up for Brendan’s newsletter packed with resources to master the human side of advice → Click Here Resources: “The Soul of Wealth: 50 Reflections on Money and Meaning” by Daniel Crosby “Standard Deviations” Podcast by Dr. Daniel Crosby Connect with Brendan Frazier: RFG Advisory LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier Connect with Dr. Daniel Crosby: LinkedIn: Dr. Daniel Crosby, Ph.D X: @danielcrosby About Our Guest: Dr. Daniel Crosby is a psychologist and behavioral finance expert who helps organizations understand the intersection of mind and markets. Dr. Crosby's first book, Personal Benchmark: Integrating Behavioral Finance and Investment Management, was a New York Times bestseller. His second book, The Laws of Wealth, was named the best investment book of 2017 by the Axiom Business Book Awards and has been translated into 12 languages. His third book, The Behavioral Investor, was Axiom's best investment book of 2019 and is a comprehensive look at the neurology, physiology and psychology of sound financial decision-making. When he's not decoding market psychology, Daniel is a husband and father of 3, a fanatical follower of the St. Louis Cardinals, an explorer of the American South, and an amateur hot sauce chef. – Content here is for illustrative purposes and general information only. It is not legal, tax, or individualized financial advice; nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any specific security, or engage in any specific trading strategy. Information here may be provided, in part, by third-party sources. These sources are generally deemed to be reliable; however, neither our guest nor RFG Advisory guarantee the accuracy of third-party sources. The views expressed here are those of our guest. They do not necessarily represent those of RFG Advisory, its employees, or its clients. This commentary should not be regarded as a description of advisory services provided by RFG Advisory, or performance returns of any client. The views reflected in the commentary are subject to change at any time without notice. Securities offered by Registered Representatives of Private Client Services. Member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC (“RFG Advisory or “RFG”), a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where RFG Advisory and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advisory services may be rendered by RFG Advisory unless a client agreement is in place. RFG Advisory is an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of RFG by the Commission, nor does it indicate that RFG or any associated investment advisory representative has attained ...