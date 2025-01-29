Powered by RND
The Human Side of Money

Brendan Frazier
Are you ready to delve into the emotional side of money, enhance your practice, and forge deeper connections with your clients? The Human Side of Money Podcast ...
  • 131: The Soul of Wealth: Connecting Money and Meaning with Dr. Daniel Crosby
    We all know that true wealth goes far beyond money. Yet, we all act as though money is the ultimate end game. Like when your client says, "Once I get to $_____, then I'll be ready." But money is simply a tool to fund the life you want to live. And once you know how to use it, it's a powerful tool for enhancing your happiness, meaning and fulfillment. But what are the ways that money can buy happiness? How can you use money to feel more fulfilled? Fortunately, Dr. Daniel Crosby is a leading expert in behavioral finance and the author of "Soul of Wealth: 50 Reflections on Money and Meaning."  And, in this episode he'll share specific ways you can use money to fund the life you want to live. What You'll Learn: How and why you should use your money to buy time A simple gratitude idea that instantly boosts your happiness Ideas to help clients cope with the discomfort of market uncertainty An exercise to determine whether your spending aligns with your values A personal story that shook him to realize that true wealth is more than money *To sign up for Brendan's newsletter packed with resources to master the human side of advice → Click Here Resources: "The Soul of Wealth: 50 Reflections on Money and Meaning" by Daniel Crosby "Standard Deviations" Podcast by Dr. Daniel Crosby Connect with Brendan Frazier:  RFG Advisory LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier Connect with Dr. Daniel Crosby:  LinkedIn: Dr. Daniel Crosby, Ph.D X: @danielcrosby About Our Guest:  Dr. Daniel Crosby is a psychologist and behavioral finance expert who helps organizations understand the intersection of mind and markets. Dr. Crosby's first book, Personal Benchmark: Integrating Behavioral Finance and Investment Management, was a New York Times bestseller. His second book, The Laws of Wealth, was named the best investment book of 2017 by the Axiom Business Book Awards and has been translated into 12 languages. His third book, The Behavioral Investor, was Axiom's best investment book of 2019 and is a comprehensive look at the neurology, physiology and psychology of sound financial decision-making. When he's not decoding market psychology, Daniel is a husband and father of 3, a fanatical follower of the St. Louis Cardinals, an explorer of the American South, and an amateur hot sauce chef.
    1:19:49
  • 130: Behavioral Finance Ideas Proven To Enhance Client Outcomes with Dan Egan
    As Betterment's Director of Behavioral Science, Dan Egan knows that understanding human behavior is key to your client's financial success. But knowing that's true and knowing what to do about it are two different things. There are a lot of opinions thrown around in the behavioral finance space on what works and what doesn't. And you probably don't want to "test" some of these ideas on clients you hope to work with for 10-30 years. For years, Dan has been testing behavioral finance interventions to figure out what actually works (and what is a waste of time). In this episode, he reveals proven ideas you can implement to enhance your client's outcomes without having to go through your own trial-and-error process. What You'll Learn: How to frame taxes to prevent impulsive decisions How visualizing goals makes saving more consistent Why you should NOT engage clients during a market downturn How robo-advisors actually enhance the value of human advisors The two types of clients most likely to panic during market volatility *To sign up for Brendan's newsletter packed with resources to master the human side of advice → Click Here Resources: "Siddhartha" by Hermann Hesse "Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance" by Robert M. Pirsig "Atomic Habits" by James Clear 30 Lessons for Living by Karl Pillemer, Ph. D. Research by Dilip Soman Research by Eric Johnson Research by Abby Sussman Michael Kitces Connect with Brendan Frazier:  RFG Advisory LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier Connect with Daniel P. Egan: LinkedIn: Daniel P. Egan Betterment Advisor Solutions About Our Guest:  Dan Egan is a behavioral finance professional and the Director of Behavioral Science at Betterment. With years of experience applying behavioral principles to financial technology, Dan focuses on improving client outcomes by helping people make better decisions, especially during stressful times. His work highlights the powerful intersection of psychology and technology in shaping the future of financial advice.
    1:23:55
  • 129: The Best Ideas and Insights from 2024
    The Human Side of Money in 2024: Released 24 episodes Delivered 1,933 minutes of content on the human side of advice Inside those 24 episodes and 1,933 minutes lie countless ideas, insights, and nuggets that will do two things: Enhance and enrich your clients' lives and forever change the trajectory of your business and career. But, there were certain ideas inside each episode and conversation that delivered more impact than others. Certain insights and nuggets that move the needle a little bit further. In this episode, I go back through each conversation from 2024 and extract the most impactful ideas and insights advisors need to know. *To sign up for Brendan's newsletter packed with resources to master the human side of advice → Click Here Connect with Brendan Frazier:  RFG Advisory LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier
    1:15:32
  • 128: The 3 R’s of Relationship Marketing with Bill Cates
    "If you're not relevant, you're ignored. If you're not compelling, you're forgotten." Bill Cates, the "OG" of relationship marketing, knows that genuine connections are the heart of a thriving and growing practice. But with technology constantly reshaping how we connect, how do you still leverage a human connection? For decades, Bill has mastered the art of building trust, creating relevance, and fostering relationships that lead to referrals. And, in this episode, he shares the 3 R's of relationship marketing and how they remove friction from the prospecting process and pave the way to exponential growth for your practice. What You'll Learn: The #1 barrier to getting more referrals Brain-based tips for crafting messages that stick Why focusing on a niche can fuel massive growth Why "introductions" beat referrals—and how to ask for them How storytelling creates emotional connections that inspire action *To sign up for Brendan's newsletter packed with resources to master the human side of advice → Click Here Resources: Books by Bill Cates "The Language of Referrals" by Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE "Radical Relevance" by Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE "Atomic Habits" by James Clear "Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes" by Morgan Housel Connect with Brendan Frazier:  RFG Advisory LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier Connect with Bill Cates: LinkedIn: Bill Cates, The Original Referral Coach Referral Coach Top Advisor Podcast with Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE About Our Guest:  Bill Cates is a renowned author, speaker, and coach specializing in relationship marketing and client acquisition strategies. With decades of experience, he has helped thousands of advisors and businesses refine their approach to building relevance, creating emotional connections, and generating referrals. Bill's work combines timeless marketing principles with modern tools to help advisors grow their practices and make meaningful connections with clients.
    1:24:44
  • 127: Preparing Your Clients and Practice for Behavioral Finance 3.0 with Meir Statman
    Meir Statman, a trailblazer in behavioral finance, says: "Financial well-being underlies life well-being." Advisors know their clients want to feel happy and fulfilled and make decisions aligned with their values.  But weaving that into financial advice? That's the challenge. And, that's the next frontier for behavioral finance. Meir has witnessed every generation of behavioral finance up to this point. And, in this episode, he shares how advisors can prepare their clients and their practice for the shift to Behavioral Finance 3.0. What You'll Learn: Why every client needs a diversified "life" portfolio The 3 benefits people derive from spending money Why your neighbor's finances impact your own well-being The journey from "standard" finance to Behavioral Finance 3.0 The #1 way to improve well-being (That has nothing to do with money) *To sign up for Brendan's newsletter packed with resources to master the human side of advice → Click Here Resources: "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman Connect with Brendan Frazier:  RFG Advisory LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier Connect with Meir Statman:  LinkedIn: Meir Statman "A Wealth of Well-Being: A Holistic Approach to Behavioral Finance" by Meir Statman SSRN About Our Guest:  Meir Statman is a leading behavioral finance authority and a finance professor at Santa Clara University. His groundbreaking research bridges traditional finance with psychology, offering insights into how emotions and biases impact financial decision-making. Meir's work encourages advisors to focus on client well-being and life satisfaction, making him a pioneer in helping people use their finances to support meaningful and fulfilling lives. He's also the author of A Wealth of Well-Being, where he explores the role of behavioral finance in guiding financial choices that promote happiness.
    1:37:40

About The Human Side of Money

Are you ready to delve into the emotional side of money, enhance your practice, and forge deeper connections with your clients? The Human Side of Money Podcast offers actionable ideas and strategies to empower financial advisors with the skills needed to excel in understanding the behavioral aspects of finance. Join Chief Behavioral Officer Brendan Frazier as he shares invaluable insights, tips and strategies. Subscribe now to elevate your practice and client interactions!
