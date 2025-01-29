128: The 3 R’s of Relationship Marketing with Bill Cates
"If you’re not relevant, you’re ignored. If you’re not compelling, you’re forgotten.”
Bill Cates, the "OG" of relationship marketing, knows that genuine connections are the heart of a thriving and growing practice.
But with technology constantly reshaping how we connect, how do you still leverage a human connection?
For decades, Bill has mastered the art of building trust, creating relevance, and fostering relationships that lead to referrals.
And, in this episode, he shares the 3 R’s of relationship marketing and how they remove friction from the prospecting process and pave the way to exponential growth for your practice.
What You’ll Learn:
The #1 barrier to getting more referrals
Brain-based tips for crafting messages that stick
Why focusing on a niche can fuel massive growth
Why "introductions" beat referrals—and how to ask for them
How storytelling creates emotional connections that inspire action
Resources:
Books by Bill Cates
"The Language of Referrals" by Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE
"Radical Relevance" by Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE
"Atomic Habits" by James Clear
"Same as Ever: A Guide to What Never Changes" by Morgan Housel
Connect with Brendan Frazier:
RFG Advisory
LinkedIn: Brendan Frazier
Connect with Bill Cates:
LinkedIn: Bill Cates, The Original Referral Coach
Referral Coach
Top Advisor Podcast with Bill Cates, CSP, CPAE
About Our Guest:
Bill Cates is a renowned author, speaker, and coach specializing in relationship marketing and client acquisition strategies. With decades of experience, he has helped thousands of advisors and businesses refine their approach to building relevance, creating emotional connections, and generating referrals. Bill’s work combines timeless marketing principles with modern tools to help advisors grow their practices and make meaningful connections with clients.
