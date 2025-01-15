Ep 1: CIA Targeter Sarah Adams on the Gathering Storm

Join Scott Mann for the very first episode of The Scott Mann Episode—as he sits down with an incredible guest, former CIA targeter Sarah Adams to discuss national security and how our local communities can connect to do something about the threats facing us.The Scott Mann Podcast is focused on human connection like our lives depend it—because they do. Scott Mann is a retired US Army Special Forces officer, NY Times bestselling author, news correspondent, keynote speaker and storytelling and connection coach.Check out The Gathering Storm, a guide to what threats are coming and what you and your community can do about them--on Kickstarter at: https://kickstarter.com/projects/taskforcepineapple/the-gathering-stormJoin Scott on Patreon where he goes Behind the Scenes on the podcast as well as his other work: www.patreon.com/scottmann NEW episodes EVERY TUESDAY!