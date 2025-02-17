Powered by RND
The Plot Thickens

Podcast The Plot Thickens
The Plot Thickens
A podcast recapping episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the hit TLC show starring Whitney Way Thore.
TV & Film

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Hate Mail (My Big Fat Fabulous Life - Season 1, Episode 2 Recap)
    If we had to title this episode, it would likely be called “mail from the producers,” because we’re sure no one could possibly feel the vitriol towards Hwhit necessary to write some of these comments. Regardless of their source, this episode centers around Whit’s haters - whether they’re yelling at her from a passing car “call Sea World! Shamu got out!” or leaving her anonymous comments on social media, the haters are in the building. But we’ve got one question for you all: is the call coming from inside the house? 
    --------  
    42:34
  • Doing it the Whitney Way! (My Big Fat Fabulous Life - Season 1, Episode 1 Recap)
    Season 1, Episode 1 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, titled "A Fat Girl Dancing" introduces viewers to Whitney Way Thore, a charismatic and body-positive woman who gained viral fame through her "Fat Girl Dancing" videos. This pilot episode helps us learn more about Whitney, a 30-year-old living in Greensboro, North Carolina, who we lovingly refer to as "Whit" or "Hwhit." Whit is determined to embrace her life and body despite struggling with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which contributed to her significant weight gain. She moves back in with her supportive but sometimes overbearing parents, Glenn and Babs, who worry about her health and future. After a decade (or more, depending on Whit's story) removed from the spotlight due to humiliation from weight struggles, Whitney returns to dance. This first episode sets the stage for her journey of self-love, fitness, and breaking stereotypes about body image.
    --------  
    1:10:39
  • Introducing: The Plot Thickens!
    The Plot Thickens is a brand new, one of a kind podcast recapping episodes of the hit TLC show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life starring Whitney Way Thore! 
    --------  
    0:41

About The Plot Thickens

