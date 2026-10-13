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4 episodes
- Dr. TANAKA Akihiko, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), joins The Opportunity Horizon to explore how strategic partnerships, concessional lending, and country-led ownership are reshaping the future of global development.
- In this episode of The Opportunity Horizon, Enoh T. Ebong hosts Nikolai Henrik Wold Hegertun, Policy Director at the Norwegian Agency for International Development (NORAD), to explore how the aid architecture must adapt to modern realities and how we can develop a more resilient approach to cooperation.
- What does the future of international development look like when we move beyond traditional perspectives? Please join the Global Development Department on September 15th at 9:00AM ET for the first episode of The Opportunity Horizon, a new CSIS signature podcast series. Host Enoh T. Ebong explores diverse perspectives on development from around the world, identifying what’s working, what’s missing, and whose voices we should be hearing more from.
In this inaugural episode, Enoh is joined by Akunna Cook, CEO and Founder of Next Narrative Africa and former senior U.S. diplomat, for a dynamic conversation on the power of creative industries. Together, they examine how film, media, and the arts serve as vital catalysts for economic growth, powerful tools for shifting global narratives, and catalyzing new investment across the African continent.
This event is made possible by general support to CSIS.
- Introducing The Opportunity Horizon, a CSIS signature podcast series exploring the innovations, pioneers, and models shaping the future of global development. Host Enoh T. Ebong, president of the Global Development Department at CSIS, sits down with a diverse range of policymakers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to discuss new innovations and solutions to shape lasting impact. From emerging economies to the private sector and philanthropy, our guests bring forward unique perspectives for addressing today’s biggest challenges and opportunities.
New episodes release every other Tuesday at 9:00am EST. Watch the series on CSIS’s YouTube channel or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
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About The Opportunity Horizon
Introducing The Opportunity Horizon, a CSIS signature podcast series exploring the innovations, pioneers, and models shaping the future of global development. Host Enoh T. Ebong, president of the Global Development Department at CSIS, sits down with a diverse range of policymakers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to discuss new innovations and solutions to shape lasting impact. From emerging economies to the private sector and philanthropy, our guests bring forward unique perspectives for addressing today’s biggest challenges and opportunities.
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The Opportunity Horizon
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