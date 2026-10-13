What does the future of international development look like when we move beyond traditional perspectives? Please join the Global Development Department on September 15th at 9:00AM ET for the first episode of The Opportunity Horizon, a new CSIS signature podcast series. Host Enoh T. Ebong explores diverse perspectives on development from around the world, identifying what’s working, what’s missing, and whose voices we should be hearing more from.



In this inaugural episode, Enoh is joined by Akunna Cook, CEO and Founder of Next Narrative Africa and former senior U.S. diplomat, for a dynamic conversation on the power of creative industries. Together, they examine how film, media, and the arts serve as vital catalysts for economic growth, powerful tools for shifting global narratives, and catalyzing new investment across the African continent.



This event is made possible by general support to CSIS.